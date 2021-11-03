https://sputniknews.com/20211103/us-charges-honduras-ms-13-leader-with-racketeering-drug-trafficking-1090455150.html

US Charges Honduras MS-13 Leader With Racketeering, Drug Trafficking

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US authorities have charged Yulan Andony Archaga Carias, the leader of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) criminal organisation in...

"[US law enforcement officials] announced the unsealing of a superseding indictment in Manhattan federal court charging … Carias - aka ‘Alexander Mendoza,’ aka ‘Porky' - and David Campbell, aka ‘Viejo Dan,’ aka ‘Don David’, with … racketeering, narcotics trafficking, and firearms offences," the Justice Department said in a press release.Carias, a Honduran national, remains at large and has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List, the Drug Enforcement Agency's (DEA) Most Wanted Fugitives List and the Homeland Security Investigations’ Most Wanted Fugitives List, the release said.Campbell, a Honduran national, is at present in custody in Nicaragua and a reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of Carias, according to the release.

