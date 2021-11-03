https://sputniknews.com/20211103/uk-house-of-commons-accuses-defence-ministry-of-poor-track-record-wastage-of-money-1090443733.html

UK House of Commons Accuses Defence Ministry of Poor Track Record, Wastage of Money

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) fails to learn from its experience and wastes billions of taxpayers' money, the Committee of Public... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International

According to the document, problems arose from the fact that MoD has a narrow specialist supplier base and lacks the trained and qualified personnel to effectively manage and direct the activities of its suppliers. The committee noted that MoD failed to prove its ability to carry out a significant step-change in performance through its improvement plans. The body also expressed great concern about MoD’s financial risks for failure.The committee believes that MoD's attempt to improve procurement through its Strategic Partnering Programme will deliver savings of less than 0.1% of the forecast Equipment Plan spend.The committee required greater transparency of equipment contracts' performance and more openness about the threats faced by the ministry. Otherwise, according to the report, MoD will fail to rethink its inefficient system for acquiring military equipment.

