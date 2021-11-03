Registration was successful!
Turkmenistan Plans to Achieve Zero Growth in Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2030
Turkmenistan Plans to Achieve Zero Growth in Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2030
ASHGABAT (Sputnik) – Turkmenistan intends to reach zero growth in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday, citing Serdar...
Berdimuhamedov has been assigned to lead the country's delegation to the 26th session of the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).The country has a particular focus on the reduction of methane emissions and thus welcomes the Global Methane Pledge, adopted by COP26 participants and designed to lower global methane emissions to keep up with the limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), one of the key targets of the 2015 Paris agreement, Berdimuhamedov said.Turkmenistan has adopted the National Strategy on Climate Change, the National Strategy for the Development of Renewable Energy until 2030, and the new Law of Turkmenistan "On Renewable Energy Sources" as part of the legal action to reach climate neutrality, according to the statement.
Turkmenistan Plans to Achieve Zero Growth in Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2030

ASHGABAT (Sputnik) – Turkmenistan intends to reach zero growth in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday, citing Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the deputy chairman of the goverment.
Berdimuhamedov has been assigned to lead the country's delegation to the 26th session of the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).
"Turkmenistan, both at the expense of its own financial resources and with the technical and financial support from international organizations and financial institutions, in the medium term plans to achieve zero growth of greenhouse emissions, starting in 2030, and in the long term - annual significant reductions in emissions," the ministry said in a statement, citing Berdimuhamedov.
The country has a particular focus on the reduction of methane emissions and thus welcomes the Global Methane Pledge, adopted by COP26 participants and designed to lower global methane emissions to keep up with the limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), one of the key targets of the 2015 Paris agreement, Berdimuhamedov said.
Turkmenistan has adopted the National Strategy on Climate Change, the National Strategy for the Development of Renewable Energy until 2030, and the new Law of Turkmenistan "On Renewable Energy Sources" as part of the legal action to reach climate neutrality, according to the statement.
