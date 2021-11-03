https://sputniknews.com/20211103/turkmenistan-plans-to-achieve-zero-growth-in-greenhouse-gas-emissions-by-2030-1090458532.html

Turkmenistan Plans to Achieve Zero Growth in Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2030

Turkmenistan Plans to Achieve Zero Growth in Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2030

ASHGABAT (Sputnik) – Turkmenistan intends to reach zero growth in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday, citing Serdar... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-03T20:56+0000

2021-11-03T20:56+0000

2021-11-03T20:53+0000

turkmenistan

gas emission

greenhouse gas

cop26

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/16137/95/161379512_0:1277:3312:3140_1920x0_80_0_0_bb6c43d0cd7a0a8feef1f534a6d7e04c.jpg

Berdimuhamedov has been assigned to lead the country's delegation to the 26th session of the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).The country has a particular focus on the reduction of methane emissions and thus welcomes the Global Methane Pledge, adopted by COP26 participants and designed to lower global methane emissions to keep up with the limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), one of the key targets of the 2015 Paris agreement, Berdimuhamedov said.Turkmenistan has adopted the National Strategy on Climate Change, the National Strategy for the Development of Renewable Energy until 2030, and the new Law of Turkmenistan "On Renewable Energy Sources" as part of the legal action to reach climate neutrality, according to the statement.

turkmenistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

turkmenistan, gas emission, greenhouse gas, cop26