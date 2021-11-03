Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/turkey-probes-twitter-posts-suggesting-erdogan-died-after-viral-video-raises-speculations-1090457021.html
Turkey Probes Twitter Posts Suggesting Erdogan Died After Viral Video Raises Speculations
Turkey Probes Twitter Posts Suggesting Erdogan Died After Viral Video Raises Speculations
Turkish authorities initiated legal action Wednesday against 30 people over a series of Twitter posts suggesting that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-03T19:22+0000
2021-11-03T19:23+0000
recep tayyip erdogan
twitter
probe
turkey
eu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/13/1090048991_0:373:2883:1995_1920x0_80_0_0_2912c630ae51ea5b2c5f01351898a85d.jpg
The 30 suspects are under investigation, accused of allegedly sharing “disinformation and manipulative content” and insulting Erdogan for sharing posts on Twitter using the hashtag “olmus,” which translates to “is said to be dead,” according to a police statement Wednesday obtained by Bloomberg.The “olmus” hashtag was briefly trending on Turkish Twitter, with one user tweeting, “Turkish news networks, if someone bites in the street, they will report immediately until nightfall… In the last 24 hours, Erdogan's death has been deafening on social media. All news networks sleep. They do not confirm or deny. They do not say anything,” referring to the speculation of the death of the Turkish President.In recent months evidence is growing that Turkey’s president is ailing after a series of videos have surfaced in which the Turkish leader has not looked well.In recent footage shot Friday at the 98th-anniversary commemoration of the founding of the Turkish Republic, Erdogan is seen walking and looking unstable on his feet, which raised more obvious concerns that ignited the conspiracy of an alleged death.His office, however, denied any health issues and launched legal proceedings against the individuals that spread the alleged rumors.Fahrettin Altun, Communications Director of the Republic of Turkey, posted a video on Twitter Wednesday of Erdogan walking more robustly after a plane journey from Istanbul to Ankara, with the caption “Trust the friend, fear the enemy.”Twitter user, Yakup Ozturk, commented on the video saying, “Even the fake news about his health, the Istanbul Stock Exchange crashes, the Turkish Lira loses its value. Everyone should understand!”President Erdogan made a statement to the press on Wednesday, after receiving the Ambassador of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar at the Presidential Complex. He followed that with a tweet posted on his Twitter account reading:
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/13/1090048991_76:0:2807:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_13c7148650774f344ddfc4be4afb9594.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
recep tayyip erdogan, twitter, probe, turkey, eu

Turkey Probes Twitter Posts Suggesting Erdogan Died After Viral Video Raises Speculations

19:22 GMT 03.11.2021 (Updated: 19:23 GMT 03.11.2021)
© REUTERS / SPUTNIKTurkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi, Russia September 29, 2021.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi, Russia September 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
© REUTERS / SPUTNIK
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Adriana Montes
Reporter
All materials
Turkish authorities initiated legal action Wednesday against 30 people over a series of Twitter posts suggesting that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had died — after a viral video of the president seen shuffling and having difficulty walking circled the web.
The 30 suspects are under investigation, accused of allegedly sharing “disinformation and manipulative content” and insulting Erdogan for sharing posts on Twitter using the hashtag “olmus,” which translates to “is said to be dead,” according to a police statement Wednesday obtained by Bloomberg.
The “olmus” hashtag was briefly trending on Turkish Twitter, with one user tweeting, “Turkish news networks, if someone bites in the street, they will report immediately until nightfall… In the last 24 hours, Erdogan's death has been deafening on social media. All news networks sleep. They do not confirm or deny. They do not say anything,” referring to the speculation of the death of the Turkish President.
In recent months evidence is growing that Turkey’s president is ailing after a series of videos have surfaced in which the Turkish leader has not looked well.
In recent footage shot Friday at the 98th-anniversary commemoration of the founding of the Turkish Republic, Erdogan is seen walking and looking unstable on his feet, which raised more obvious concerns that ignited the conspiracy of an alleged death.
His office, however, denied any health issues and launched legal proceedings against the individuals that spread the alleged rumors.
Fahrettin Altun, Communications Director of the Republic of Turkey, posted a video on Twitter Wednesday of Erdogan walking more robustly after a plane journey from Istanbul to Ankara, with the caption “Trust the friend, fear the enemy.”
Twitter user, Yakup Ozturk, commented on the video saying, “Even the fake news about his health, the Istanbul Stock Exchange crashes, the Turkish Lira loses its value. Everyone should understand!”
President Erdogan made a statement to the press on Wednesday, after receiving the Ambassador of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar at the Presidential Complex. He followed that with a tweet posted on his Twitter account reading:
“As we have done since November 3, 2002, #MilleteHizmetYolunda We will continue to work non-stop and walk the path with our Nation.” The hashtag translates to “on the way of service to the nation.”
101000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:22 GMTTurkey Probes Twitter Posts Suggesting Erdogan Died After Viral Video Raises Speculations
19:06 GMTIran to Resume JCPOA Negotiations in Vienna on Nov 29 - Iranian Deputy FM
18:50 GMTNew York Judge Expects Prince Andrew Hearing to Be Held Between September and December 2022
18:40 GMTGreenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tactics' to Obstruct Regional Climate Talks
18:34 GMTWhy Minneapolis Residents Say 'Nay' to Disbanding Police & Why Dems Should Worry About It
18:32 GMTUS, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE Call for Restoration of Sudanese Government - Joint Statement
18:01 GMTDummy Ammo Replaced By Live Rounds As Sabotage, Suggests ‘Rust’ Armorer's Attorney
17:56 GMTUS Charges Honduras MS-13 Leader With Racketeering, Drug Trafficking
17:49 GMTUS Crude Stockpiles Up 5th Week in Six as High Prices Keep Refiners Away, Energy Agency Reveals
17:45 GMTTunisian Police Arrest Tunneller Near French Ambassador's Residence, Ministry Says
17:12 GMTLA Mayor Tests Positive for COVID-19 as He Attends COP26 Conference
17:03 GMTBritish Trawler Seized by France Released by Authorities, Preparing to Leave Le Havre
16:53 GMTIsrael To Use High-Tech Reconnaissance Balloon to Help IDF in Intercepting Missiles
16:03 GMTGreta Thunberg Goes 'Net-Zero on Swear Words' After Her Saucy Remarks During COP26
15:47 GMTGame Streamer Loses Work and Becomes Target of Trolls Due to Nickname’s Connection to Squid Game
15:44 GMTTories Block Fellow MP's 'Sleaze' Suspension for Paid Lobbying
15:30 GMTBig Apple Blues: Why 'Very Liberal' New York City Picks Mayor With Strong Law Enforcement Background
15:28 GMTBus Attack by Protestant Action Force Opposed to Northern Ireland Protocol ‘Very Worrying’ - Expert
15:05 GMTTehran Releases Video of IRGC Boats Fending Off Alleged US Attempt to Seize Iranian Oil Tanker
14:58 GMTIran Says Outcome of Nuclear Talks 'Clear' If Biden Fails to Provide Guarantees