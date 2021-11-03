https://sputniknews.com/20211103/tunisian-police-arrest-person-digging-tunnel-near-french-ambassadors-residence-ministry-says-1090454892.html

Tunisian Police Arrest Tunneller Near French Ambassador's Residence, Ministry Says

Tunisian Police Arrest Tunneller Near French Ambassador's Residence, Ministry Says

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Tunisian police have arrested a suspicious person who was digging a tunnel in a house near the French ambassador's residence, the country's... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-03T17:45+0000

2021-11-03T17:45+0000

2021-11-03T17:54+0000

africa

tunisia

police

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106184/46/1061844632_0:90:3321:1958_1920x0_80_0_0_d93bcc562cf6cbadc8354a827af6cb25.jpg

Police received information about suspicious activity at a house in the capital of Tunisia near the residence of the French ambassador, the ministry said in a statement.The anti-terrorist department of the Tunisian Prosecutor General's Office has opened an investigation into the incident.

tunisia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

africa, tunisia, police