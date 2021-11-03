Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/tunisian-police-arrest-person-digging-tunnel-near-french-ambassadors-residence-ministry-says-1090454892.html
Tunisian Police Arrest Tunneller Near French Ambassador's Residence, Ministry Says
Tunisian Police Arrest Tunneller Near French Ambassador's Residence, Ministry Says
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Tunisian police have arrested a suspicious person who was digging a tunnel in a house near the French ambassador's residence, the country's... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-03T17:45+0000
2021-11-03T17:54+0000
africa
tunisia
police
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106184/46/1061844632_0:90:3321:1958_1920x0_80_0_0_d93bcc562cf6cbadc8354a827af6cb25.jpg
Police received information about suspicious activity at a house in the capital of Tunisia near the residence of the French ambassador, the ministry said in a statement.The anti-terrorist department of the Tunisian Prosecutor General's Office has opened an investigation into the incident.
tunisia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106184/46/1061844632_295:0:3026:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1c4eafd38d18c7c170f22d724446fe1c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
africa, tunisia, police

Tunisian Police Arrest Tunneller Near French Ambassador's Residence, Ministry Says

17:45 GMT 03.11.2021 (Updated: 17:54 GMT 03.11.2021)
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova / Go to the photo bankTunisian flag
Tunisian flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Tunisian police have arrested a suspicious person who was digging a tunnel in a house near the French ambassador's residence, the country's interior ministry said on Wednesday.
Police received information about suspicious activity at a house in the capital of Tunisia near the residence of the French ambassador, the ministry said in a statement.
"Among those who often entered this house, there was a man known to the security forces for extremist activities. The house was taken by assault, after which traces of a tunnel were found," the statement read.
The anti-terrorist department of the Tunisian Prosecutor General's Office has opened an investigation into the incident.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:01 GMTAttorney for ‘Rust’ Armorer Suggests Someone Mixed Live Rounds With Dummy Ammo as Sabotage
17:56 GMTUS Charges Honduras MS-13 Leader With Racketeering, Drug Trafficking
17:49 GMTUS Crude Stockpiles Up 5th Week in Six as High Prices Keep Refiners Away, Energy Agency Reveals
17:45 GMTTunisian Police Arrest Tunneller Near French Ambassador's Residence, Ministry Says
17:12 GMTLA Mayor Tests Positive for COVID-19 as He Attends COP26 Conference
17:03 GMTBritish Trawler Seized by France Released by Authorities, Preparing to Leave Le Havre
16:53 GMTIsrael To Use High-Tech Reconnaissance Balloon to Help IDF in Intercepting Missiles
16:03 GMTGreta Thunberg Goes 'Net-Zero on Swear Words' After Her Saucy Remarks During COP26
15:47 GMTGame Streamer Loses Work and Becomes Target of Trolls Due to Nickname’s Connection to Squid Game
15:44 GMTTories Block Fellow MP's 'Sleaze' Suspension for Paid Lobbying
15:30 GMTBig Apple Blues: Why 'Very Liberal' New York City Picks Mayor With Strong Law Enforcement Background
15:28 GMTBus Attack by Protestant Action Force Opposed to Northern Ireland Protocol ‘Very Worrying’ - Expert
15:05 GMTTehran Releases Video of IRGC Boats Fending Off Alleged US Attempt to Seize Iranian Oil Tanker
14:58 GMTIran Says Outcome of Nuclear Talks 'Clear' If Biden Fails to Provide Guarantees
14:29 GMTGhislaine Maxwell’s Trial May Shed Light on Jeffrey Epstein’s Famous Friends, Media Says
14:20 GMT‘Pouring a Cocktail of Chemicals’: 56 New Contaminants Found in US Drinking Water, Analysis Reveals
13:55 GMTDemocratic Candidate for Governor in Virginia McAuliffe Concedes Race to GOP's Youngkin
13:51 GMTChina Strengthens PLA With Mobile Oxygen Gear in Tibet to Enhance Combat Power Against Indian Troops
13:40 GMTPhilippines' President Duterte Threatens Punishment for Slow COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout
13:35 GMTGOP's Virginia Win: Mini-Referendum on Biden & 'Temperature Gauge' for 2022 Midterms, Observers Say