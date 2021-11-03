https://sputniknews.com/20211103/swedish-institute-disowns-two-19th-century-professors-over-racial-research-1090433883.html

Swedish Institute Disowns Two 19th-Century Professors Over Racial Research

Swedish Institute Disowns Two 19th-Century Professors Over Racial Research

19th-century scientists father and son Anders and Gustaf Retzius have long been celebrated for their contributions to anatomy and histology, but their legacy... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-03T06:10+0000

2021-11-03T06:10+0000

2021-11-03T06:10+0000

news

europe

sweden

history

racism

scandinavia

science

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103861/48/1038614819_0:0:2200:1239_1920x0_80_0_0_2c5dc83f5a82c0c167d0967ca1596a2d.jpg

The Karolinska Institute, Sweden's leading institution for medical research, has decided to rename the street, laboratory, and hall named after famous 19th-century professors Anders Retzius and his son Gustaf.The stated reason behind the name change is their interest in racial biology, which allegedly reflects a set of values that the institute no longer supports. The institute explained that its firm conviction is that all people are of equal value.A 23-time Nobel Prize nominee, professor of histology Gustaf Retzius has been celebrated for his contribution to the histology of sensory organs and nervous system, yet is also known for his interest in a branch of racial studies that today is discarded as "scientific racism". His father Anders Retzius, a professor of anatomy and a supervisor at the Karlinska Institute, is credited with a number of anatomic discoveries, including the cranial index. Both the father and the son viewed the Nordic race as the pinnacle of mankind and were known for studying Finnish skulls, which in recent years has become a hot-button issue between the two nations, to prove their point.The statues of father and son will remain, but will be relocated."We will relocate and re-contextualise the statues in a context where you see what they did with their views on racial biology", Ottersen explained. When asked whether more name changes may be relevant in the future, the rector emphasised that his say is not the last one and welcomed a positive discussion.The Solna-based Karolinska Institute is a research-led medical university and is also known for hosting the Nobel Assembly that awards the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.Last year, dozens of memorials and statues seen as tributes to slave traders, colonialists, and racists were renamed or taken down amid Black Lives Matter protests that swept the western world, despite originally being against police brutality in the US.While the protesters during unrest in the US targeted above others Confederate and Columbus statues, instances of removing the Founding Fathers were not uncommon. Most recently, the NYC Council decided to remove a statue of Thomas Jefferson, citing his history as a slaveholder.

https://sputniknews.com/20210621/uproar-as-swedish-national-museum-adds-insane-racism-warnings-to-classic-art-1083196798.html

sweden

scandinavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

news, europe, sweden, history, racism, scandinavia, science