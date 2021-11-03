Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/swedish-institute-disowns-two-19th-century-professors-over-racial-research-1090433883.html
Swedish Institute Disowns Two 19th-Century Professors Over Racial Research
Swedish Institute Disowns Two 19th-Century Professors Over Racial Research
19th-century scientists father and son Anders and Gustaf Retzius have long been celebrated for their contributions to anatomy and histology, but their legacy... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-03T06:10+0000
2021-11-03T06:10+0000
news
europe
sweden
history
racism
scandinavia
science
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103861/48/1038614819_0:0:2200:1239_1920x0_80_0_0_2c5dc83f5a82c0c167d0967ca1596a2d.jpg
The Karolinska Institute, Sweden's leading institution for medical research, has decided to rename the street, laboratory, and hall named after famous 19th-century professors Anders Retzius and his son Gustaf.The stated reason behind the name change is their interest in racial biology, which allegedly reflects a set of values that the institute no longer supports. The institute explained that its firm conviction is that all people are of equal value.A 23-time Nobel Prize nominee, professor of histology Gustaf Retzius has been celebrated for his contribution to the histology of sensory organs and nervous system, yet is also known for his interest in a branch of racial studies that today is discarded as "scientific racism". His father Anders Retzius, a professor of anatomy and a supervisor at the Karlinska Institute, is credited with a number of anatomic discoveries, including the cranial index. Both the father and the son viewed the Nordic race as the pinnacle of mankind and were known for studying Finnish skulls, which in recent years has become a hot-button issue between the two nations, to prove their point.The statues of father and son will remain, but will be relocated."We will relocate and re-contextualise the statues in a context where you see what they did with their views on racial biology", Ottersen explained. When asked whether more name changes may be relevant in the future, the rector emphasised that his say is not the last one and welcomed a positive discussion.The Solna-based Karolinska Institute is a research-led medical university and is also known for hosting the Nobel Assembly that awards the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.Last year, dozens of memorials and statues seen as tributes to slave traders, colonialists, and racists were renamed or taken down amid Black Lives Matter protests that swept the western world, despite originally being against police brutality in the US.While the protesters during unrest in the US targeted above others Confederate and Columbus statues, instances of removing the Founding Fathers were not uncommon. Most recently, the NYC Council decided to remove a statue of Thomas Jefferson, citing his history as a slaveholder.
https://sputniknews.com/20210621/uproar-as-swedish-national-museum-adds-insane-racism-warnings-to-classic-art-1083196798.html
sweden
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103861/48/1038614819_355:0:2200:1384_1920x0_80_0_0_568de89f24eb3f7fef449023b4299023.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, europe, sweden, history, racism, scandinavia, science

Swedish Institute Disowns Two 19th-Century Professors Over Racial Research

06:10 GMT 03.11.2021
© REUTERS / Bob Strong/File PhotoSweden's flag is seen near the Stockholm Cathedral in Gamla Stan or the Old Town district of Stockholm, Sweden
Sweden's flag is seen near the Stockholm Cathedral in Gamla Stan or the Old Town district of Stockholm, Sweden - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
© REUTERS / Bob Strong/File Photo
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
19th-century scientists father and son Anders and Gustaf Retzius have long been celebrated for their contributions to anatomy and histology, but their legacy has been marred by their interest in racial studies currently discarded as "scientific racism".
The Karolinska Institute, Sweden's leading institution for medical research, has decided to rename the street, laboratory, and hall named after famous 19th-century professors Anders Retzius and his son Gustaf.
The stated reason behind the name change is their interest in racial biology, which allegedly reflects a set of values that the institute no longer supports. The institute explained that its firm conviction is that all people are of equal value.
A 23-time Nobel Prize nominee, professor of histology Gustaf Retzius has been celebrated for his contribution to the histology of sensory organs and nervous system, yet is also known for his interest in a branch of racial studies that today is discarded as "scientific racism". His father Anders Retzius, a professor of anatomy and a supervisor at the Karlinska Institute, is credited with a number of anatomic discoveries, including the cranial index. Both the father and the son viewed the Nordic race as the pinnacle of mankind and were known for studying Finnish skulls, which in recent years has become a hot-button issue between the two nations, to prove their point.

"It's hard to find the right balance. The story behind the names is valuable as it can inspire discussion, but one should not praise what Retzius did either. It has been a difficult decision to make, but I think it is necessary", Karolinska Institute Rector Ole Petter Ottersen told national broadcaster SVT.

The statues of father and son will remain, but will be relocated.

"We will relocate and re-contextualise the statues in a context where you see what they did with their views on racial biology", Ottersen explained.

When asked whether more name changes may be relevant in the future, the rector emphasised that his say is not the last one and welcomed a positive discussion.
The Solna-based Karolinska Institute is a research-led medical university and is also known for hosting the Nobel Assembly that awards the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.
Midsummer Dance (Anders Zorn) - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2021
Uproar as Swedish National Museum Adds 'Insane' Racism Warnings to Classic Art
21 June, 06:40 GMT
Last year, dozens of memorials and statues seen as tributes to slave traders, colonialists, and racists were renamed or taken down amid Black Lives Matter protests that swept the western world, despite originally being against police brutality in the US.
While the protesters during unrest in the US targeted above others Confederate and Columbus statues, instances of removing the Founding Fathers were not uncommon. Most recently, the NYC Council decided to remove a statue of Thomas Jefferson, citing his history as a slaveholder.
020000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:57 GMTUS Congress Committee Mulls Expanding 'Five Eyes' Alliance to Add India, Japan, Germany, South Korea
06:49 GMTDanish Pundits Recommend Return of Face Masks, Vaccination Passports Amid COVID Surge
06:38 GMTWelcome to Scotland, Mr President! Man Exposes Himself to Joe Biden on His Way to COP26, Report Says
06:35 GMT'We Believe Until the End': Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message to Fans After Rescuing Man Utd Yet Again
06:34 GMTDelegation of European Parliament Pays Three-Day Visit to Taiwan, Reports Say
06:31 GMTIsrael's Infrastructure Headache Only Going to Get Worse With Time, Expert Says
06:10 GMTSwedish Institute Disowns Two 19th-Century Professors Over Racial Research
06:04 GMTGreta Thunberg Calls for Climate Protest in Glasgow
05:34 GMTFinland Ponders Universal Call-Ups to Attract More Women to Military Service
04:55 GMTSenior Taliban Commander Killed in Attack on Kabul Hospital, Reports Say
04:43 GMTVirginia Gubernatorial Vote: Republican Youngkin Wins Tight Race in Setback to Democrats
04:08 GMT'Stab in the Back': French Ambassador to Australia Says 'Deceit' Over AUKUS Deal 'Was Intentional'
04:00 GMTRoger Stone Weighs In on Possible 2024 Trump Campaign, VA Gubernatorial Election Results
03:50 GMTUS Marshals to Remove 400 Inmates From DC Jail After Prisoners Left in Unacceptable Conditions
03:28 GMTStrong 5.9-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Central Chile - EMSC
03:01 GMTHispanic Democrats Remain Split on Immigration Policy in Biden's Social Spending Bill
02:15 GMTMinneapolis Residents Vote Against Abolishing Police Department - Preliminary Results
01:51 GMTA Hangover Cure for the Ages: Byzantine-Era Gold Ring Discovered at Israeli Winery
00:52 GMTIsraeli Aircraft Conduct Strike in Damascus Outskirts, Syrian State Media Claims
YesterdaySomalia Kicks Off Much-Delayed Elections for Federal Parliament’s Lower House