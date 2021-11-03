https://sputniknews.com/20211103/strong-magnitude-59-earthquake-rattles-central-chile---emsc-1090431860.html

Strong Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rattles Central Chile - EMSC

A powerful magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck central Chile overnight Wednesday, prompting tremors to be felt hundreds of miles away from the epicenter in the Valparaiso region.The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported that the quake struck at a depth of 112 kilometers in Valparaiso, some 89 kilometers from the capital of the South American nation.Testimonies collected by the agency include locals describing the earthquake as lasting a "long" time, whereas others noted that the incident was "really loud," but "short but strong."Tsunami warnings have not been issued as a result of the quake.Chile endured one of the worst earthquakes to date in 1960, when a magnitude 9.5 struck some 100 miles off the Chilean coastline. The incident prompted widespread damage and a significant death toll after the area was hit with a tsunami.

