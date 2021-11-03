Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
AUKUS
On 15 September, the US, UK, and Australia announced the new trilateral AUKUS defence partnership. While the partners said it's designed to protect and defend "our shared interests in the Indo-Pacific", some experts believe the true purpose of the partnership is to counter China.
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/stab-in-the-back-french-ambassador-to-australia-says-deceit-over-aukus-deal-was-intentional-1090432348.html
'Stab in the Back': French Ambassador to Australia Says 'Deceit' Over AUKUS Deal 'Was Intentional'
'Stab in the Back': French Ambassador to Australia Says 'Deceit' Over AUKUS Deal 'Was Intentional'
The French Ambassador to Australia, Jean-Pierre Thebault, has accused Australia of intentionally deceiving France over a scrapped submarine deal. 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-03T04:08+0000
2021-11-03T04:05+0000
aukus
france
australia
aukus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104880/70/1048807055_0:123:3360:2013_1920x0_80_0_0_ea204e2d29cd50084e2140cbc317f544.jpg
In a speech made at the National Press Club of Australia, Thebault bluntly stated that “the deceit was intentional,” and questioned, “what, after such events, can any partner of Australia now think, is the value of Australia's signature?"The speech deepens a fractured relationship between Australia and France and, to a lesser degree, the United Kingdom and the US. In mid-September, Australia canceled a $90 billion deal with France to build 12 diesel-powered submarines that was projected to extend into the 2050s.Australia instead opted for nuclear-powered submarines through the formation of AUKUS, a trilateral security pact between the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. France’s reaction was swift, as they recalled their ambassadors to Australia and the United States days after the announcement of the alliance.Thebault acknowledged that Australia is free to go about their national defense as they see fit, but made the claim that Australia did not “ever consult with France when there were countless opportunities,...or without even looked with alternatives with France. Is just out of this world.”The fallout from AUKUS has left relations between Australia and France in tatter, as the rhetoric from France does not appear to be easing up.
france
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104880/70/1048807055_256:0:3104:2136_1920x0_80_0_0_6c45f98a4395bfb6bc13d8bf0f88fadc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, australia, aukus

'Stab in the Back': French Ambassador to Australia Says 'Deceit' Over AUKUS Deal 'Was Intentional'

04:08 GMT 03.11.2021
© AP Photo / David Mariuz/AAP Image Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, second right, stands with French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, second left, Australian Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne, left, and Herve Guillou, chief executive officer of DCNS, a French state majority-owned company that will design the Shortfin Barracuda subs, as they look at a model of a submarine at the opening of the Australian headquarters of DCNS in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, second right, stands with French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, second left, Australian Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne, left, and Herve Guillou, chief executive officer of DCNS, a French state majority-owned company that will design the Shortfin Barracuda subs, as they look at a model of a submarine at the opening of the Australian headquarters of DCNS in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
© AP Photo / David Mariuz/AAP Image
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
The French Ambassador to Australia, Jean-Pierre Thebault, has accused Australia of intentionally deceiving France over a scrapped submarine deal.
In a speech made at the National Press Club of Australia, Thebault bluntly stated that “the deceit was intentional,” and questioned, “what, after such events, can any partner of Australia now think, is the value of Australia's signature?"
The speech deepens a fractured relationship between Australia and France and, to a lesser degree, the United Kingdom and the US.
In mid-September, Australia canceled a $90 billion deal with France to build 12 diesel-powered submarines that was projected to extend into the 2050s.
Australia instead opted for nuclear-powered submarines through the formation of AUKUS, a trilateral security pact between the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. France’s reaction was swift, as they recalled their ambassadors to Australia and the United States days after the announcement of the alliance.
Thebault described Australia’s behavior as, “keeping us in the dark, or on the back burner,” and that the deal had “far more at stake than providing submarines because it was a common agreement on sovereignty...the way it was handled was plainly a stab in the back.”
Thebault acknowledged that Australia is free to go about their national defense as they see fit, but made the claim that Australia did not “ever consult with France when there were countless opportunities,...or without even looked with alternatives with France. Is just out of this world.”
The fallout from AUKUS has left relations between Australia and France in tatter, as the rhetoric from France does not appear to be easing up.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:08 GMT'Stab in the Back': French Ambassador to Australia Says 'Deceit' Over AUKUS Deal 'Was Intentional'
04:00 GMTRoger Stone Weighs In on Possible 2024 Trump Campaign, VA Gubernatorial Election Results
03:50 GMTUS Marshals to Remove 400 Inmates From DC Jail After Prisoners Left in Unacceptable Conditions
03:28 GMTStrong Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rattles Central Chile - EMSC
03:01 GMTHispanic Democrats Remain Split on Immigration Policy in Biden's Social Spending Bill
02:15 GMTMinneapolis Residents Vote Against Abolishing Police Department - Preliminary Results
02:00 GMTTrailblazing VR Project Offers Quest for Truth Into Nazi Crimes During WWII
01:51 GMTA Hangover Cure for the Ages: Byzantine-Era Gold Ring Discovered at Israeli Winery
00:52 GMTIsraeli Aircraft Conduct Strike in Damascus Outskirts, Syrian State Media Claims
YesterdaySomalia Kicks Off Much-Delayed Elections for Federal Parliament’s Lower House
YesterdayVirginia Beach Pastor Arrested in Solicitation of Prostitution Charge
YesterdayUS DoJ Files Antitrust Lawsuit to Block Penguin Random House's Acquisition of Rival Simon & Schuster
YesterdayLive Updates: Americans Hit Polls Across Several US States in Preview of 2022 Midterm Elections
YesterdayPremier League Quarterly Review: Three Stories to Follow Over Remainder of 2021 Season
YesterdayDreamin' Joe
YesterdayNew Jersey ACLU Suing to Extend Voting Hours Over 'Technical Issues' and 'Delays'
YesterdayCNN Analyst Compares 'Let's Go Brandon' Jibe to Nazi and Daesh Slogans
YesterdayBiden Says Democrat McAuliffe Will Win Virginia Race for Governor
YesterdayUS Senators Eager to Know Carbon Footprint of Biden’s Trip to Climate Summit – Letter
YesterdayUS Navy’s Zumwalt Stealth Destroyers Will Replace Rapid-Fire Guns With Hypersonic Missiles - Report