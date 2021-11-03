AUKUS
On 15 September, the US, UK, and Australia announced the new trilateral AUKUS defence partnership. While the partners said it's designed to protect and defend "our shared interests in the Indo-Pacific", some experts believe the true purpose of the partnership is to counter China.
'Stab in the Back': French Ambassador to Australia Says 'Deceit' Over AUKUS Deal 'Was Intentional'
© AP Photo / David Mariuz/AAP Image Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, second right, stands with French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, second left, Australian Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne, left, and Herve Guillou, chief executive officer of DCNS, a French state majority-owned company that will design the Shortfin Barracuda subs, as they look at a model of a submarine at the opening of the Australian headquarters of DCNS in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016
© AP Photo / David Mariuz/AAP Image
The French Ambassador to Australia, Jean-Pierre Thebault, has accused Australia of intentionally deceiving France over a scrapped submarine deal.
In a speech made at the National Press Club of Australia, Thebault bluntly stated that “the deceit was intentional,” and questioned, “what, after such events, can any partner of Australia now think, is the value of Australia's signature?"
The speech deepens a fractured relationship between Australia and France and, to a lesser degree, the United Kingdom and the US.
In mid-September, Australia canceled a $90 billion deal with France to build 12 diesel-powered submarines that was projected to extend into the 2050s.
Australia instead opted for nuclear-powered submarines through the formation of AUKUS, a trilateral security pact between the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. France’s reaction was swift, as they recalled their ambassadors to Australia and the United States days after the announcement of the alliance.
Thebault described Australia’s behavior as, “keeping us in the dark, or on the back burner,” and that the deal had “far more at stake than providing submarines because it was a common agreement on sovereignty...the way it was handled was plainly a stab in the back.”
Thebault acknowledged that Australia is free to go about their national defense as they see fit, but made the claim that Australia did not “ever consult with France when there were countless opportunities,...or without even looked with alternatives with France. Is just out of this world.”
The fallout from AUKUS has left relations between Australia and France in tatter, as the rhetoric from France does not appear to be easing up.