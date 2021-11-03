https://sputniknews.com/20211103/smart-a-virus-pm-ardern-trolled-over-covid-finds-the-unvaccinated-wherever-they-are-remark-1090442864.html

'Smart-A**' Virus: PM Ardern Trolled Over 'COVID Finds the Unvaccinated Wherever They Are' Remark

In late October, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced new vaccination requirements, mandating all employees in workplaces that require... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International

Jacinda Ardern has been roasted on social media after a clip of her saying that the coronavirus can "find" people who are not vaccinated emerged online.Such characterisations immediately made some netizens laugh. One user ironically called the virus a "smart-a**" given its alleged ability to "track" the unvaccinated.Ardern has recently introduced new vaccination rules for workers in places that require their visitors to be inoculated. Such staffers, according to the new regulations, will also need to be vaccinated. Per reports, the requirements will be imposed in the country as soon as 90 percent of the population receive both jabs.

astrodetective More like a slip of the tongue, Her plan is to hunt down all unvaccinated people. She is pure evil. 0

Nostromo You stupid ordinary people. You need to make Pfizer and Moderna rich NOW !!! How am I gonna get my commission ? 0

