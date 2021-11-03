Registration was successful!
LIVE: Extinction Rebellion Holds Protest Against 'Greenwashing' in Glasgow Amid COP26 Summit
'Smart-A**' Virus: PM Ardern Trolled Over 'COVID Finds the Unvaccinated Wherever They Are' Remark
'Smart-A**' Virus: PM Ardern Trolled Over 'COVID Finds the Unvaccinated Wherever They Are' Remark
In late October, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced new vaccination requirements, mandating all employees in workplaces that require... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
new zealand
asia & pacific
jacinda ardern
covid-19
viral
Jacinda Ardern has been roasted on social media after a clip of her saying that the coronavirus can "find" people who are not vaccinated emerged online.Such characterisations immediately made some netizens laugh. One user ironically called the virus a "smart-a**" given its alleged ability to "track" the unvaccinated.Ardern has recently introduced new vaccination rules for workers in places that require their visitors to be inoculated. Such staffers, according to the new regulations, will also need to be vaccinated. Per reports, the requirements will be imposed in the country as soon as 90 percent of the population receive both jabs.
More like a slip of the tongue, Her plan is to hunt down all unvaccinated people. She is pure evil.
You stupid ordinary people. You need to make Pfizer and Moderna rich NOW !!! How am I gonna get my commission ?
new zealand
new zealand, asia & pacific, jacinda ardern, covid-19, viral

'Smart-A**' Virus: PM Ardern Trolled Over 'COVID Finds the Unvaccinated Wherever They Are' Remark

12:19 GMT 03.11.2021
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds a press conference at New Zealand Parliament, in response to what she characterised as a terror attack by a violent extremist at an Auckland mall, in Auckland, New Zealand, September 3, 2021.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds a press conference at New Zealand Parliament, in response to what she characterised as a terror attack by a violent extremist at an Auckland mall, in Auckland, New Zealand, September 3, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGER
Daria Bedenko
All materials
In late October, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced new vaccination requirements, mandating all employees in workplaces that require visitors to show proof of vaccination to also be inoculated.
Jacinda Ardern has been roasted on social media after a clip of her saying that the coronavirus can "find" people who are not vaccinated emerged online.

"COVID does not just move to city centres", Ardern is heard saying during one of her pressers. "It finds the unvaccinated wherever they are".

Such characterisations immediately made some netizens laugh. One user ironically called the virus a "smart-a**" given its alleged ability to "track" the unvaccinated.
Ardern has recently introduced new vaccination rules for workers in places that require their visitors to be inoculated. Such staffers, according to the new regulations, will also need to be vaccinated. Per reports, the requirements will be imposed in the country as soon as 90 percent of the population receive both jabs.
More like a slip of the tongue, Her plan is to hunt down all unvaccinated people. She is pure evil.
aastrodetective
3 November, 16:22 GMT
You stupid ordinary people. You need to make Pfizer and Moderna rich NOW !!! How am I gonna get my commission ?
Nostromo
3 November, 16:35 GMT
