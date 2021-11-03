'Smart-A**' Virus: PM Ardern Trolled Over 'COVID Finds the Unvaccinated Wherever They Are' Remark
© REUTERS / STRINGERNew Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds a press conference at New Zealand Parliament, in response to what she characterised as a terror attack by a violent extremist at an Auckland mall, in Auckland, New Zealand, September 3, 2021.
In late October, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced new vaccination requirements, mandating all employees in workplaces that require visitors to show proof of vaccination to also be inoculated.
Jacinda Ardern has been roasted on social media after a clip of her saying that the coronavirus can "find" people who are not vaccinated emerged online.
"COVID does not just move to city centres", Ardern is heard saying during one of her pressers. "It finds the unvaccinated wherever they are".
Such characterisations immediately made some netizens laugh. One user ironically called the virus a "smart-a**" given its alleged ability to "track" the unvaccinated.
That smart ass Covid! It should be used in solving crimes though, such intelligent virus?— Bitterberry Cake (@bitterberrycake) November 3, 2021
COVID hunting us pic.twitter.com/EvaFMD3rpd— Craig Campbell (@craig_c83) November 3, 2021
Because it's what, a hound?— Jackdawess (@jackdawess) November 3, 2021
@jacindaardern you are the comedy gift that keeps on giving - you may aswell start handing out redpills live on TV— S.G (@asqthe17uestion) November 3, 2021
Finds the jabbbbed very quickly too— MindfulMinnie (@PatDevl27789617) November 3, 2021
Ardern has recently introduced new vaccination rules for workers in places that require their visitors to be inoculated. Such staffers, according to the new regulations, will also need to be vaccinated. Per reports, the requirements will be imposed in the country as soon as 90 percent of the population receive both jabs.