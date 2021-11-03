Registration was successful!
Roger Stone Weighs In on Possible 2024 Trump Campaign, VA Gubernatorial Election Results
Roger Stone Weighs In on Possible 2024 Trump Campaign, VA Gubernatorial Election Results
Roger Stone, an ex-campaign adviser and longtime ally to former US President Donald Trump, recently made headlines for admonishing Florida Governor Ron... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
gubernatorial elections
donald trump
virginia
john kiriakou
radio sputnik
roger stone
lee stranahan
ron desantis
2024 us presidential elections
gubernatorial elections, donald trump, virginia, john kiriakou, radio sputnik, roger stone, lee stranahan, ron desantis, 2024 us presidential elections

Roger Stone Weighs In on Possible 2024 Trump Campaign, VA Gubernatorial Election Results

04:00 GMT 03.11.2021
Evan Craighead
Exclusive
Roger Stone, an ex-campaign adviser and longtime ally to former US President Donald Trump, recently made headlines for admonishing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over his refusal to conduct an audit of the state's 2020 general election results. Stone, a Florida resident, said that DeSantis' inaction may force him to run against the governor in 2022.
Stone, 69, kept up his criticism of DeSantis during a Tuesday appearance in the second hour of Radio Sputnik's "The Backstory," telling co-hosts Lee Stranahan and John Kiriakou that the 43-year-old Florida governor should focus on Florida and abandon any hopes of a potential 2024 presidential campaign.
"It's time for Ron DeSantis to pledge that he will support Donald Trump, who has earned our nomination," he proclaimed, without going into further detail on why Trump is owed the GOP spot in 2024.
Additionally, DeSantis still has a lot to demonstrate in terms of leadership, according to Stone. He said that the governor's failure to properly enforce his controversial prohibition on mask mandates in public schools has led to districts - particularly those in wealthier areas - thumbing their nose at the statewide order.
Stone stressed that DeSantis should "walk the walk" and take harsher action against districts defying the order, as fines would ultimately be paid by taxpayers.
Asked whether he would support a Trump-Desantis ticket, Stone highlighted that the duo both have primary residences in Florida, which may hypothetically impact the national appeal of the GOP ticket.
Despite DeSantis' popularity among GOP voters, Stone insisted that the Florida governor should instead focus on auditing his state's 2020 election results. He also mused on what would happen to the state of Florida if DeSantis focused his time on a presidential campaign, rather than the state's residents.

"I think he owes deference to Donald Trump," the 69-year-old asserted, noting that Trump played a major role in DeSantis' campaign.

Stone panned the 43-year-old's initial campaign as "inept" before the intervention of both Trump and Susan "Susie" Wiles, a Florida-based GOP political consultant who was called in to "land the plane" for DeSantis.
Stone, who was a Virginia resident at one point, also weighed in on the vital election day in the Commonwealth - which has seen many districts shift from a red (a Republican-majority) to a blue over recent years.
With recent polls showing a neck-and-neck gubernatorial race, and a possible GOP victory for candidate Glenn Youngkin, Stone believes it is possible the Clintons may intervene and attempt to subvert the election.
He also noted that the gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey could provide a "pulse" of the Biden administration.
Relevant segment begins around the 86:20 mark
