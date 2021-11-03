https://sputniknews.com/20211103/roger-stone-weighs-in-on-possible-2024-trump-campaign-va-gubernatorial-election-results-1090432092.html

Roger Stone Weighs In on Possible 2024 Trump Campaign, VA Gubernatorial Election Results

Roger Stone Weighs In on Possible 2024 Trump Campaign, VA Gubernatorial Election Results

Roger Stone, an ex-campaign adviser and longtime ally to former US President Donald Trump, recently made headlines for admonishing Florida Governor Ron... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-03T04:00+0000

2021-11-03T04:00+0000

2021-11-03T03:57+0000

gubernatorial elections

donald trump

virginia

john kiriakou

radio sputnik

roger stone

lee stranahan

ron desantis

2024 us presidential elections

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0e/1079880611_0:0:2909:1637_1920x0_80_0_0_e6018c6b6ef2ebe8a272242b78f025d2.jpg

Stone, 69, kept up his criticism of DeSantis during a Tuesday appearance in the second hour of Radio Sputnik's "The Backstory," telling co-hosts Lee Stranahan and John Kiriakou that the 43-year-old Florida governor should focus on Florida and abandon any hopes of a potential 2024 presidential campaign. Additionally, DeSantis still has a lot to demonstrate in terms of leadership, according to Stone. He said that the governor's failure to properly enforce his controversial prohibition on mask mandates in public schools has led to districts - particularly those in wealthier areas - thumbing their nose at the statewide order. Stone stressed that DeSantis should "walk the walk" and take harsher action against districts defying the order, as fines would ultimately be paid by taxpayers. Asked whether he would support a Trump-Desantis ticket, Stone highlighted that the duo both have primary residences in Florida, which may hypothetically impact the national appeal of the GOP ticket.Despite DeSantis' popularity among GOP voters, Stone insisted that the Florida governor should instead focus on auditing his state's 2020 election results. He also mused on what would happen to the state of Florida if DeSantis focused his time on a presidential campaign, rather than the state's residents. Stone panned the 43-year-old's initial campaign as "inept" before the intervention of both Trump and Susan "Susie" Wiles, a Florida-based GOP political consultant who was called in to "land the plane" for DeSantis. Stone, who was a Virginia resident at one point, also weighed in on the vital election day in the Commonwealth - which has seen many districts shift from a red (a Republican-majority) to a blue over recent years. With recent polls showing a neck-and-neck gubernatorial race, and a possible GOP victory for candidate Glenn Youngkin, Stone believes it is possible the Clintons may intervene and attempt to subvert the election. He also noted that the gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey could provide a "pulse" of the Biden administration. Relevant segment begins around the 86:20 mark

virginia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

gubernatorial elections, donald trump, virginia, john kiriakou, radio sputnik, roger stone, lee stranahan, ron desantis, 2024 us presidential elections