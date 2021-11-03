Registration was successful!
LIVE: Extinction Rebellion Holds Protest Against 'Greenwashing' in Glasgow Amid COP26 Summit
‘Pouring a Cocktail of Chemicals’: 56 New Contaminants Found in US Drinking Water, Analysis Reveals
‘Pouring a Cocktail of Chemicals’: 56 New Contaminants Found in US Drinking Water, Analysis Reveals
US non-profit organisation the Environmental Working Group (EWG) has identified at least 56 new contaminants in the drinking water used by tens of millions of households in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.In its most up-to-date tap water analysis, the EWG found that the contaminants include dangerous substances linked to a spate of health problems pertaining to cancer, reproductive disruption, liver disease, and many others.Pesticides, water disinfectant by-products, and radioactive materials are among other substances identified by the EWG.The group's analysis revealed that the increase in contaminants is partly related to the newly identified toxic Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS), so-called "forever chemicals" that are widely used in scores of industries and are believed to be contaminating drinking water.A science analyst for the EWG, Sydney Evans, has meanwhile underscored that "a lot people don't realise that there are contaminants in the tap water that they drink"."It's perfectly legal, but it's not necessarily safe. There is a pretty big discrepancy with a lot of contaminants between what is legal and what is safe", Evans added.The analyst was echoed by EWG senior scientist Tasha Stoiber, who bemoaned the fact that regulators and utilities fail to properly monitor the US' water supply.Noted American consumer advocate and environmental activist Erin Brockovich went even further by urging the US government "to wake up to the fact that clean water is a human right, regardless of race, income or politics"."Achieving true water equity means getting everyone – every single person – in this country access to affordable, safe tap water they can trust will not poison them and their loved ones", she pointed out.
14:20 GMT 03.11.2021 (Updated: 14:23 GMT 03.11.2021)
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
The Illinois-based Water Quality Association has praised efforts by the Environmental Working Group to release its new Tap Water Database, stressing that “it’s important for consumers to know what’s in their drinking water”.
US non-profit organisation the Environmental Working Group (EWG) has identified at least 56 new contaminants in the drinking water used by tens of millions of households in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
In its most up-to-date tap water analysis, the EWG found that the contaminants include dangerous substances linked to a spate of health problems pertaining to cancer, reproductive disruption, liver disease, and many others.
Pesticides, water disinfectant by-products, and radioactive materials are among other substances identified by the EWG.
The group’s analysis revealed that the increase in contaminants is partly related to the newly identified toxic Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS), so-called “forever chemicals” that are widely used in scores of industries and are believed to be contaminating drinking water.
“For too many Americans, turning on their faucets for a glass of water is like pouring a cocktail of chemicals. Lead, arsenic, […] PFAS and many other substances are often found in drinking water at potentially unsafe levels, particularly in low-income and underserved communities”, the analysis said.
A science analyst for the EWG, Sydney Evans, has meanwhile underscored that “a lot people don’t realise that there are contaminants in the tap water that they drink”.
“It’s perfectly legal, but it’s not necessarily safe. There is a pretty big discrepancy with a lot of contaminants between what is legal and what is safe”, Evans added.
The analyst was echoed by EWG senior scientist Tasha Stoiber, who bemoaned the fact that regulators and utilities fail to properly monitor the US’ water supply.
“It speaks to the fact that we don’t have nearly strong enough regulations in place to protect drinking water, and the regulation process is much too slow. We’re testing for things that are already in our drinking water after the fact […] and we’re not keeping pace with these chemicals”, she stressed.
Noted American consumer advocate and environmental activist Erin Brockovich went even further by urging the US government “to wake up to the fact that clean water is a human right, regardless of race, income or politics”.
“Achieving true water equity means getting everyone – every single person – in this country access to affordable, safe tap water they can trust will not poison them and their loved ones”, she pointed out.
