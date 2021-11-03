https://sputniknews.com/20211103/pouring-a-cocktail-of-chemicals-56-new-contaminants-found-in-us-drinking-water-analysis-reveals-1090448920.html

‘Pouring a Cocktail of Chemicals’: 56 New Contaminants Found in US Drinking Water, Analysis Reveals

‘Pouring a Cocktail of Chemicals’: 56 New Contaminants Found in US Drinking Water, Analysis Reveals

The Illinois-based Water Quality Association has praised efforts by the Environmental Working Group to release its new Tap Water Database, stressing that “it’s... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-03T14:20+0000

2021-11-03T14:20+0000

2021-11-03T14:23+0000

us

analysis

contamination

drinking water

chemicals

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090446845_0:68:910:580_1920x0_80_0_0_0751759bd153c332932e949e145ff34f.jpg

US non-profit organisation the Environmental Working Group (EWG) has identified at least 56 new contaminants in the drinking water used by tens of millions of households in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.In its most up-to-date tap water analysis, the EWG found that the contaminants include dangerous substances linked to a spate of health problems pertaining to cancer, reproductive disruption, liver disease, and many others.Pesticides, water disinfectant by-products, and radioactive materials are among other substances identified by the EWG.The group’s analysis revealed that the increase in contaminants is partly related to the newly identified toxic Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS), so-called “forever chemicals” that are widely used in scores of industries and are believed to be contaminating drinking water.A science analyst for the EWG, Sydney Evans, has meanwhile underscored that “a lot people don’t realise that there are contaminants in the tap water that they drink”.“It’s perfectly legal, but it’s not necessarily safe. There is a pretty big discrepancy with a lot of contaminants between what is legal and what is safe”, Evans added.The analyst was echoed by EWG senior scientist Tasha Stoiber, who bemoaned the fact that regulators and utilities fail to properly monitor the US’ water supply.Noted American consumer advocate and environmental activist Erin Brockovich went even further by urging the US government “to wake up to the fact that clean water is a human right, regardless of race, income or politics”.“Achieving true water equity means getting everyone – every single person – in this country access to affordable, safe tap water they can trust will not poison them and their loved ones”, she pointed out.

https://sputniknews.com/20210721/us-house-approves-bipartisan-legislation-regulating-pfas-contaminants-in-drinking-water-1083434831.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us, analysis, contamination, drinking water, chemicals