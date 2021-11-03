Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Extinction Rebellion Holds Protest Against 'Greenwashing' in Glasgow Amid COP26 Summit
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/philippines-president-duterte-threatens-punishment-for-slow-covid-19-vaccine-rollout-1090448367.html
Philippines' President Duterte Threatens Punishment for Slow COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout
Philippines' President Duterte Threatens Punishment for Slow COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte threatened on Wednesday to prosecute provincial authorities over a slow COVID-19 vaccination campaign. 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-03T13:40+0000
2021-11-03T13:40+0000
philippines
asia & pacific
vaccination
rodrigo duterte
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107628/66/1076286606_0:140:3001:1828_1920x0_80_0_0_11fcc14a65077bf4adc38e75b5a60bde.jpg
The national coronavirus task force announced last week that it had received over 108 million vaccine doses since February and the supply had been steady, but Duterte said he was "not content" with how the campaign progressed.The Southeast Asian archipelago nation of 109 million has fully vaccinated about a quarter of its population, administering over 60 million vaccine doses since the vaccination drive began in March.
philippines
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107628/66/1076286606_188:0:2811:1967_1920x0_80_0_0_877125aa5399ac70b4d84b424d6978ea.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
philippines, asia & pacific, vaccination, rodrigo duterte

Philippines' President Duterte Threatens Punishment for Slow COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

13:40 GMT 03.11.2021
© AP Photo / Eugene HoshikoPhilippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech at the special session of the International Conference on "The Future of Asia" Friday, May 31, 2019, in Tokyo
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech at the special session of the International Conference on The Future of Asia Friday, May 31, 2019, in Tokyo - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
© AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte threatened on Wednesday to prosecute provincial authorities over a slow COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

"Why is the vaccination rollout slow? At the national level, it’s okay. The problem is in the provincial and regional level," he was quoted as saying in a public address by the state-run news agency PNA.

The national coronavirus task force announced last week that it had received over 108 million vaccine doses since February and the supply had been steady, but Duterte said he was "not content" with how the campaign progressed.

"I … ordered [Interior Secretary Eduardo] Ano to impose the necessary sanction against local government units and local chief executives who are not performing nor using the doses given to them in the most expeditious manner," he said.

The Southeast Asian archipelago nation of 109 million has fully vaccinated about a quarter of its population, administering over 60 million vaccine doses since the vaccination drive began in March.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:05 GMTTehran Releases Video of IRGC Boats Fending Off Alleged US Attempt to Seize Iranian Oil Tanker
14:58 GMTIran Says Outcome of Nuclear Talks 'Clear' If Biden Fails to Provide Guarantees
14:29 GMTGhislaine Maxwell’s Trial May Shed Light on Jeffrey Epstein’s Famous Friends, Media Says
14:20 GMT‘Pouring a Cocktail of Chemicals’: 56 New Contaminants Found in US Drinking Water, Analysis Reveals
13:55 GMTDemocratic Candidate for Governor in Virginia McAuliffe Concedes Race to GOP's Youngkin
13:51 GMTChina Strengthens PLA With Mobile Oxygen Gear in Tibet to Enhance Combat Power Against Indian Troops
13:40 GMTPhilippines' President Duterte Threatens Punishment for Slow COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout
13:35 GMTGOP's Virginia Win: Mini-Referendum on Biden & 'Temperature Gauge' for 2022 Midterms, Observers Say
13:33 GMTSpain's La Palma Experiences Strongest Earthquake Since Beginning of Volcanic Eruption
13:26 GMTNew Zealand, Australia Ratify Biggest Free Trade Agreement With ASEAN
13:20 GMTRepublican Youngkin Announces Victory in Virginia Governor Vote, Reports Say
13:14 GMTUK Royal Marines Reportedly Obliterate Almost Entire Unit of US Forces During Drills
13:00 GMTExtinction Rebellion Holds Protest Against 'Greenwashing' in Glasgow Amid COP26 Summit
12:51 GMTSolidarity Rally for Lebanon Held in Tehran Amid Diplomatic Spat With Gulf Countries
12:50 GMTDelaware County, PA Voting Machine Warehouse Custodian Sues Trump, Allies Over 2020 Fraud Claims
12:26 GMTSeven People Dead in An-12 Plane Crash Near Irkutsk
12:21 GMTWHO Approves Emergency Use of India's COVAXIN Vaccine
12:20 GMTTop UK Medical Expert Warns COVID Crisis is 'Long Way From Over' as He Quits Pandemic Advisory Body
12:19 GMT'Smart-A**' Virus: PM Ardern Trolled Over 'COVID Finds the Unvaccinated Wherever They Are' Remark
12:16 GMTChina Snaps Back at Biden Criticising Xi's Absence From COP26, Questions 1.5C Goal