Philippines' President Duterte Threatens Punishment for Slow COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

Philippines' President Duterte Threatens Punishment for Slow COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte threatened on Wednesday to prosecute provincial authorities over a slow COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The national coronavirus task force announced last week that it had received over 108 million vaccine doses since February and the supply had been steady, but Duterte said he was "not content" with how the campaign progressed.The Southeast Asian archipelago nation of 109 million has fully vaccinated about a quarter of its population, administering over 60 million vaccine doses since the vaccination drive began in March.

