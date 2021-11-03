Registration was successful!
Peruvian Interior Minister Resigns After Accusations of Organising Halloween Party Amid Pandemic
Peruvian Interior Minister Resigns After Accusations of Organising Halloween Party Amid Pandemic
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Peruvian Minister of Interior Affairs Luis Barranzuela Vite announced he will resign amid criticism following media reports he organised a... 03.11.2021
On the night of Halloween, 31 October, a noisy party was held at Barranzuela's house, local agency Latina reported. A video recorded at the minister's house showed high-profile guests arriving at the party throughout the night. Loud music could be heard playing in the background.In the same week, the minister banned public meetings and festive events in order to avoid an increase in COVID-19 cases.Barranzuela himself denies all accusations of having organized a party at home and insists he held a workshop, which lasted late into the night.Barranzuela's successor will be announced in the near future.Peru was hit hard by the pandemic with over 200,000 deaths and a total of over 2.2 million positive cases although new daily infections have been under the 1,000 mark for over a month.
Peruvian Interior Minister Resigns After Accusations of Organising Halloween Party Amid Pandemic

08:11 GMT 03.11.2021
© AP Photo / Martin MejiaThe Machu Picchu archeological site is devoid of tourists while it's closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in the department of Cusco, Peru, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Currently open to maintenance workers only, the world-renown Incan citadel of Machu Picchu will reopen to the public on Nov. 1. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
The Machu Picchu archeological site is devoid of tourists while it's closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in the department of Cusco, Peru, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Currently open to maintenance workers only, the world-renown Incan citadel of Machu Picchu will reopen to the public on Nov. 1. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
© AP Photo / Martin Mejia
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Peruvian Minister of Interior Affairs Luis Barranzuela Vite announced he will resign amid criticism following media reports he organised a party at his house, despite passing a ban on such events due to the COVID-19 situation.

"I made the democratic decision to permanently resign as Minister of Interior Affairs, rejecting false accusations against my professional career", the minister tweeted.

On the night of Halloween, 31 October, a noisy party was held at Barranzuela's house, local agency Latina reported. A video recorded at the minister's house showed high-profile guests arriving at the party throughout the night. Loud music could be heard playing in the background.
In the same week, the minister banned public meetings and festive events in order to avoid an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Barranzuela himself denies all accusations of having organized a party at home and insists he held a workshop, which lasted late into the night.

"I would like to inform you that I received and accepted the resignation of Interior Minister Luis Barranzuela", Peruvian President Pedro Castillo Terrones tweeted.

Barranzuela's successor will be announced in the near future.
Peru was hit hard by the pandemic with over 200,000 deaths and a total of over 2.2 million positive cases although new daily infections have been under the 1,000 mark for over a month.
