Peruvian Interior Minister Resigns After Accusations of Organising Halloween Party Amid Pandemic

On the night of Halloween, 31 October, a noisy party was held at Barranzuela's house, local agency Latina reported. A video recorded at the minister's house showed high-profile guests arriving at the party throughout the night. Loud music could be heard playing in the background.In the same week, the minister banned public meetings and festive events in order to avoid an increase in COVID-19 cases.Barranzuela himself denies all accusations of having organized a party at home and insists he held a workshop, which lasted late into the night.Barranzuela's successor will be announced in the near future.Peru was hit hard by the pandemic with over 200,000 deaths and a total of over 2.2 million positive cases although new daily infections have been under the 1,000 mark for over a month.

