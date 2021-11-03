https://sputniknews.com/20211103/pakistan-allows-banned-tlp-to-contest-polls-after-it-agrees-to-drop-french-embassy-closure-demand-1090442627.html

Pakistan Allows Banned TLP to Contest Polls After It Agrees to Drop French Embassy Closure Demand

Pakistan Allows Banned TLP to Contest Polls After It Agrees to Drop French Embassy Closure Demand

After more than two weeks of chaos and violence across the Punjab province in Pakistan, the Imran Khan government reached an agreement with the proscribed... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-03T21:46+0000

2021-11-03T21:46+0000

2021-11-03T21:47+0000

pakistan

islam

tehrik-i-taliban pakistan (ttp)

imran khan

emmanuel macron

religious fundamentalism

violence

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106885/86/1068858699_0:387:7360:4527_1920x0_80_0_0_df25260e76a9823e64040e6ce3ce03ec.jpg

The Pakistani government has allowed the TLP —a far-right Islamist group banned under anti-terror law, to contest elections in exchange for its withdrawal of a longstanding demand for the closure of the French embassy in Islamabad. On Wednesday, local media reported that the government will also free over 2,300 jailed TLP workers, including the group's chief, Saad Hussain Rizvi, within the next few days.Ali Muhammad Khan, the Federal Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, said that the deal with TLP is in country's interest and should not be viewed as a victory of any individual or group. The agreement has been kept secretive for some time due to an unidentified "certain reason"."The state struck a deal with its people to restore peace in the country," Khan said during a TV discussion on Geo TV. The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would welcome the group - banned in April 2021 - into the national mainstream. The PTI leader accused anti-Pakistan elements of fueling violence in the country. In 2007, over 100 people died in a clash between Pakistani security forces and Islamic fundamentalists inside the Lal Masjid compound.The secretive deal is being implemented even as Pakistan's National Security Adviser Moeed W. Yusuf had warned the group of serious consequences, as he claimed TLP crossed "the red line and exhausted the state's patience."On Tuesday, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, the Pakistan Minister for Information and Broadcasting, predicted that the religious extremist group would not be able to impact politics.People have warned the government of sealing secretive deals with fundamentalists.The TLP came into prominence in November 2020 after it held massive protests across Punjab, demanding the closure of the French Embassy in Islamabad. Protests erupted as French President Emmanuel Macron defended the publication of caricatures of Islam's preeminent religious figure by the satirical French newspaper Charlie Hebdo.The group accused the Imran Khan government of not taking stand in favour of Islam. In April, an estimated 800 police personnel were injured during clashes with TLP members. To curb the protests, the government banned the group under an anti-terror law.

https://sputniknews.com/20211027/at-least-one-dead-25-hurt-in-clashes-between-banned-islamist-group-and-police-in-pakistan---videos-1090247390.html

pakistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

pakistan, islam, tehrik-i-taliban pakistan (ttp), imran khan, emmanuel macron, religious fundamentalism, violence