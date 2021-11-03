https://sputniknews.com/20211103/nord-stream-2-still-months-away-from-being-put-into-operation-us-media-claims-1090441372.html

The already-completed Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline may still be "months away" from being put into operation due to the "remaining red tape" hurdles, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.Bloomberg recalled that Germany's Federal Network Agency has until 8 January to issue a draft decision on certification of the Nord Stream 2 project.The news agency went on to say that, "approval appears to be a foregone conclusion after the Economy Ministry in Berlin issued an assessment last month saying that Nord Stream 2 poses no risk to the energy supply of Germany and the EU".According to Bloomberg, problems may arise when the draft decision is handed over to the European Commission for review, which needs to define whether Nord Stream 2 meets EU rules envisaging that "the gas-transport business is separate from production and sales - a process known as unbundling".Given that the European Commission's findings are not binding, the Nord Stream 2 project will not be shut down, Bloomberg reported, arguing at the same time that a delay is "more likely". "The EU has two months to reach a conclusion, which can be extended for another two months. Only then can Germany's regulator grant certification - potentially putting Nord Stream 2's starting date well into next year", the news outlet asserted.Putin Says Russia Waiting for Germany's Go-Ahead Over Nord Stream 2 Bloomberg's claims come after Russian President Vladimir Putin said last month that Russia could start delivering natural gas to Europe via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as soon as Moscow gets the green light from Berlin.He added that Russia was on track to complete filling for the second line of Nord Stream 2 in mid to late December. Last month, pipeline operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, said that the first string of the pipeline had been filled with technical gas.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has, meanwhile, pointed out that "all the German agencies continue to operate, including those that will certify" the Nord Stream 2 project.Berlin is currently undergoing a cabinet shift, as several parties are negotiating a new coalition government following the Bundestag elections on 26 September.Nord Stream 2 ProjectA joint venture by Russia's Gazprom and four Western European energy companies, Nord Stream 2 is a 1,230-km twin gas pipeline along the bottom of the Baltic Sea to complement the existing Nord Stream 1 network.The already completed network is capable of transporting up to 1.9 trillion cubic feet (55 billion cubic metres) of gas per year from Russia to Europe, thus doubling Nord Stream's capacity.The US and its allies in Eastern Europe, especially Poland and Ukraine, had been opposed to the construction of Nord Stream 2. Washington previously slapped a number of sanctions on the project, arguing that once Nord Stream 2 is operational, Europe will become even more dependent on Russia's energy resources, something that will allegedly help Moscow gain political leverage. Moscow has repeatedly underlined that the project is purely economic, and the way in which the White House opposes Nord Stream 2 is an example of unfair competition.

mandrake At the end of the day gas will start to flow and nothing will stop it, if it’s long delayed and a cold winter it will cause resentment against the authorities that didn’t do what they are paid to do - make life bearable for the union citizens and not end up trying to sort competetive bids from various parties. Seems the bureaucratsbhave failed to understand what they are supposed to do, despite huge salaries far over what any ordinary european can expect! 0

