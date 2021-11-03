https://sputniknews.com/20211103/new-york-judge-expects-prince-andrew-hearing-to-be-held-between-september-and-december-2022-1090454214.html

New York Judge Expects Prince Andrew Hearing to Be Held Between September and December 2022

New York Judge Expects Prince Andrew Hearing to Be Held Between September and December 2022

The Duke of York has been accused by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of the alleged victims of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, of sexually abusing her when... 03.11.2021

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan said that a hearing on the sex scandal case involving Prince Andrew could take place between September and December 2022.Prince Andrew faces a civil trial over the accusations made by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claimed that she was sexually abused by the Duke of York when she was 17 years old. The alleged incident occurred back when she was a victim of a sex trafficking ring of late American paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.The embattled Duke, however, vehemently denies any wrongdoing and has even snapped back at Giuffre. He dubbed her lawsuit "frivolous" and claimed that she only initiated the legal battle in order to cash in on it.Prince Andrew's legal team also referred to the 2017 settlement of a civil defamation lawsuit against Maxwell, saying that Giuffre had already received "millions of dollars" from it.Before any trial can take place, both Giuffre and Prince Andrew have to undergo questioning under oath with the opposing lawyers. The attorneys for both teams said they expect to conduct eight to 12 depositions by that date.The dramatic legal battle between Giuffre and Prince Andrew kicked off in August, when the woman filed her lawsuit against the Duke, calling for "accountability". Prince Andrew immediately dismissed the accusations, claiming he had an alibi for the day the alleged sexual intercourse happened. He also said he had no recollection of ever meeting Giuffre.In 2019, Prince Andrew had to give up his royal duties following his infamous BBC interview, in which he said he did not regret being friends with Epstein and failed to express sympathy for his victims.

