'Miracle We All Hoped For': 4-Year-Old Australian Cleo Smith Found After Missing For Over Two Weeks
11:14 GMT 03.11.2021 (Updated: 11:26 GMT 03.11.2021)
© REUTERS / WESTERN AUSTRALIA POLICE FORCEBodycam footage shows a man speaking to 4-year-old Cleo Smith, who went missing from an Australian outback campsite more than two weeks ago and was found in a locked house on November 3, as a security officer carries her during her rescue, in Carnarvon, Australia, November 3, 2021
Four-year-old Cleo Smith went missing 18 days ago from the Blowholes campsite near Carnarvon in western Australia. The last person to see her was her mother, who said that her daughter woke up in the night and asked for water before going back to bed - only to disappear in the morning with her sleeping bag.
The Western Australia Police Force on Wednesday released a picture of Cleo Smith smiling and eating ice cream, following the announcement by her family and law enforcement that she had been found well and alive after being missing for more than two weeks.
"The miracle we all hoped for", the police captioned the photo.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison added his voice to the chorus of well-wishers, describing Cleo's safe return home as "wonderful, relieving news", and thanking "the many police officers involved in finding Cleo and supporting her family".
A moment for great joy. https://t.co/b2BoPA9wTB— Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) November 3, 2021
The joyful conclusion to what had been a story eerily reminiscent of countless unsolved abductions in the past, emerged earlier on Wednesday when Cleo's mother, Ellie Smith, announced on Instagram that her family was "whole again", after her four-year-old daughter was recovered from a house in Carnarvon, about 900km north of Perth.
A 36-year-old man was arrested after Cleo was recovered, and police have said there is no "family connection". The man has yet to be charged.
According to media reports, the suspect was reputed to have an "unhealthy interest in children" among locals, but police said they "hadn't received that information" when asked by a reporter on the matter. According to local law enforcement, the suspect is not registered on the sex offender list.
Police also shared a video that showed the moment when Cleo was rescued. Detective Blaine who worked on the case said, according to the Daily Mail, that he asked the girl her name three times until she finally replied "My name is Cleo".
The moment Cleo was rescued 👏 pic.twitter.com/arusYi9kCa— WA Police Force (@WA_Police) November 3, 2021
Cleo went missing on 16 October, having vanished from the Blowholes campsite. Her mother said that she last saw her daughter when she woke up in the night asking for water before going to bed. In the morning, Cleo and her sleeping bag were gone.