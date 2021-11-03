Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/minneapolis-residents-vote-against-abolishing-police-department---preliminary-results-1090431132.html
Minneapolis Residents Vote Against Abolishing Police Department - Preliminary Results
Minneapolis Residents Vote Against Abolishing Police Department - Preliminary Results
MINNEAPOLIS (Sputnik) - The residents of Minneapolis have voted against the proposal to get rid of the city police department, according to the preliminary... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-03T02:15+0000
2021-11-03T02:38+0000
police
minneapolis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105034/36/1050343647_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1b3b4341dd4eb2d756f9e70e395f128f.jpg
The city has voted on whether or not to replace the police department with the Department of Public Safety, which would combine social and medical workers with peace officers to take a comprehensive public health approach to safety.Per the information from 96 out of 136 polling stations, 58.41% of the voters have rejected the initiative while 41.59% supported it.The proposed amendment, which would have also eliminated the minimum police staffing requirement as well as the position of police chief, was drafted in the months after the May 2020 police-involved killing of Minnesota resident George Floyd.Although the measure had been battled in the courts, it had gained nationwide coverage and financial backing from supporters.
minneapolis
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105034/36/1050343647_0:0:1708:1281_1920x0_80_0_0_10e5ad131c690a0894a58d930f4e25c7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
police, minneapolis

Minneapolis Residents Vote Against Abolishing Police Department - Preliminary Results

02:15 GMT 03.11.2021 (Updated: 02:38 GMT 03.11.2021)
© Photo : PixabayPolice light
Police light - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
MINNEAPOLIS (Sputnik) - The residents of Minneapolis have voted against the proposal to get rid of the city police department, according to the preliminary results of the referendum on the issue.
The city has voted on whether or not to replace the police department with the Department of Public Safety, which would combine social and medical workers with peace officers to take a comprehensive public health approach to safety.
Per the information from 96 out of 136 polling stations, 58.41% of the voters have rejected the initiative while 41.59% supported it.
The proposed amendment, which would have also eliminated the minimum police staffing requirement as well as the position of police chief, was drafted in the months after the May 2020 police-involved killing of Minnesota resident George Floyd.
Although the measure had been battled in the courts, it had gained nationwide coverage and financial backing from supporters.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:15 GMTMinneapolis Residents Vote Against Abolishing Police Department - Preliminary Results
02:00 GMTTrailblazing VR Project Offers Quest for Truth Into Nazi Crimes During WWII
01:51 GMTA Hangover Cure for the Ages: Byzantine-Era Gold Ring Discovered at Israeli Winery
00:52 GMTIsraeli Aircraft Conduct Strike in Damascus Outskirts, Syrian State Media Claims
YesterdaySomalia Kicks Off Much-Delayed Elections for Federal Parliament’s Lower House
YesterdayVirginia Beach Pastor Arrested in Solicitation of Prostitution Charge
YesterdayUS DoJ Files Antitrust Lawsuit to Block Penguin Random House's Acquisition of Rival Simon & Schuster
YesterdayLive Updates: Americans Hit Polls Across Several US States in Preview of 2022 Midterm Elections
YesterdayPremier League Quarterly Review: Three Stories to Follow Over Remainder of 2021 Season
YesterdayDreamin' Joe
YesterdayNew Jersey ACLU Suing to Extend Voting Hours Over 'Technical Issues' and 'Delays'
YesterdayCNN Analyst Compares 'Let's Go Brandon' Jibe to Nazi and Daesh Slogans
YesterdayBiden Says Democrat McAuliffe Will Win Virginia Race for Governor
YesterdayUS Senators Eager to Know Carbon Footprint of Biden’s Trip to Climate Summit – Letter
YesterdayUS Navy’s Zumwalt Stealth Destroyers Will Replace Rapid-Fire Guns With Hypersonic Missiles - Report
YesterdayFacebook to Shutter Facial Recognition System Amid Rising Safety Concerns
YesterdayUS Issues Final Clearance on Nation's First COVID Vaccine for Children as Young as Five
YesterdayRubbish Piles Up in Rat-Plagued Glasgow as Refuse Strike Hits During COP26
YesterdayLords Pass Protest Vote Against Government Break With Pensions 'Triple Lock'
YesterdayNorway Strikes $169 Million Naval Strike Missile Deal