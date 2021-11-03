Minneapolis Residents Vote Against Abolishing Police Department - Preliminary Results

The city has voted on whether or not to replace the police department with the Department of Public Safety, which would combine social and medical workers with peace officers to take a comprehensive public health approach to safety.Per the information from 96 out of 136 polling stations, 58.41% of the voters have rejected the initiative while 41.59% supported it.The proposed amendment, which would have also eliminated the minimum police staffing requirement as well as the position of police chief, was drafted in the months after the May 2020 police-involved killing of Minnesota resident George Floyd.Although the measure had been battled in the courts, it had gained nationwide coverage and financial backing from supporters.
