https://sputniknews.com/20211103/la-mayor-tests-positive-for-covid-19-as-he-attends-cop26-conference-1090454369.html

LA Mayor Tests Positive for COVID-19 as He Attends COP26 Conference

LA Mayor Tests Positive for COVID-19 as He Attends COP26 Conference

Los Angeles mayor, Eric Garcetti, is chairman of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group - a group of 97 world cities representing a quarter of the global... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-03T17:12+0000

2021-11-03T17:12+0000

2021-11-03T17:31+0000

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090454601_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1621138bce5c680ea8f551e8ae9ad764.jpg

Eric Garcetti, who is in Glasgow as part of the international delegation of mayors from C40 Cities at COP26, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier on Wednesday.Earlier during the COP26 conference, Garcetti was actively taking part in public events and being photographed with other participants, including American businessman and president of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group board, Michael Bloomberg, and London mayor Sadiq Khan.In October, it was revealed that Khan is set to succeed Garcetti as chairman of C40 Cities.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

us