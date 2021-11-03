Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/la-mayor-tests-positive-for-covid-19-as-he-attends-cop26-conference-1090454369.html
LA Mayor Tests Positive for COVID-19 as He Attends COP26 Conference
LA Mayor Tests Positive for COVID-19 as He Attends COP26 Conference
Los Angeles mayor, Eric Garcetti, is chairman of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group - a group of 97 world cities representing a quarter of the global... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-03T17:12+0000
2021-11-03T17:31+0000
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090454601_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1621138bce5c680ea8f551e8ae9ad764.jpg
Eric Garcetti, who is in Glasgow as part of the international delegation of mayors from C40 Cities at COP26, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier on Wednesday.Earlier during the COP26 conference, Garcetti was actively taking part in public events and being photographed with other participants, including American businessman and president of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group board, Michael Bloomberg, and London mayor Sadiq Khan.In October, it was revealed that Khan is set to succeed Garcetti as chairman of C40 Cities.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090454601_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2a4a873b8b1c8a3c71075611b8d7213e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us

LA Mayor Tests Positive for COVID-19 as He Attends COP26 Conference

17:12 GMT 03.11.2021 (Updated: 17:31 GMT 03.11.2021)
© AFP 2021 / JC OLIVERALos Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks during the Official Ribbon Cutting Of The Opening Of The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks during the Official Ribbon Cutting Of The Opening Of The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / JC OLIVERA
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Los Angeles mayor, Eric Garcetti, is chairman of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group - a group of 97 world cities representing a quarter of the global economy that are focused on fighting climate change. Garcetti joined the mayors of the world's other biggest cities at the UN's COP26 climate change conference.
Eric Garcetti, who is in Glasgow as part of the international delegation of mayors from C40 Cities at COP26, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier on Wednesday.
"He is feeling good and isolating in his hotel room. He is fully vaccinated," Garcetti's official Twitter account said.
Earlier during the COP26 conference, Garcetti was actively taking part in public events and being photographed with other participants, including American businessman and president of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group board, Michael Bloomberg, and London mayor Sadiq Khan.
In October, it was revealed that Khan is set to succeed Garcetti as chairman of C40 Cities.
303000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:01 GMTAttorney for ‘Rust’ Armorer Suggests Someone Mixed Live Rounds With Dummy Ammo as Sabotage
17:56 GMTUS Charges Honduras MS-13 Leader With Racketeering, Drug Trafficking
17:49 GMTUS Crude Stockpiles Up 5th Week in Six as High Prices Keep Refiners Away, Energy Agency Reveals
17:45 GMTTunisian Police Arrest Tunneller Near French Ambassador's Residence, Ministry Says
17:12 GMTLA Mayor Tests Positive for COVID-19 as He Attends COP26 Conference
17:03 GMTBritish Trawler Seized by France Released by Authorities, Preparing to Leave Le Havre
16:53 GMTIsrael To Use High-Tech Reconnaissance Balloon to Help IDF in Intercepting Missiles
16:03 GMTGreta Thunberg Goes 'Net-Zero on Swear Words' After Her Saucy Remarks During COP26
15:47 GMTGame Streamer Loses Work and Becomes Target of Trolls Due to Nickname’s Connection to Squid Game
15:44 GMTTories Block Fellow MP's 'Sleaze' Suspension for Paid Lobbying
15:30 GMTBig Apple Blues: Why 'Very Liberal' New York City Picks Mayor With Strong Law Enforcement Background
15:28 GMTBus Attack by Protestant Action Force Opposed to Northern Ireland Protocol ‘Very Worrying’ - Expert
15:05 GMTTehran Releases Video of IRGC Boats Fending Off Alleged US Attempt to Seize Iranian Oil Tanker
14:58 GMTIran Says Outcome of Nuclear Talks 'Clear' If Biden Fails to Provide Guarantees
14:29 GMTGhislaine Maxwell’s Trial May Shed Light on Jeffrey Epstein’s Famous Friends, Media Says
14:20 GMT‘Pouring a Cocktail of Chemicals’: 56 New Contaminants Found in US Drinking Water, Analysis Reveals
13:55 GMTDemocratic Candidate for Governor in Virginia McAuliffe Concedes Race to GOP's Youngkin
13:51 GMTChina Strengthens PLA With Mobile Oxygen Gear in Tibet to Enhance Combat Power Against Indian Troops
13:40 GMTPhilippines' President Duterte Threatens Punishment for Slow COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout
13:35 GMTGOP's Virginia Win: Mini-Referendum on Biden & 'Temperature Gauge' for 2022 Midterms, Observers Say