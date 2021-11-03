LA Mayor Tests Positive for COVID-19 as He Attends COP26 Conference
17:12 GMT 03.11.2021 (Updated: 17:31 GMT 03.11.2021)
Los Angeles mayor, Eric Garcetti, is chairman of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group - a group of 97 world cities representing a quarter of the global economy that are focused on fighting climate change. Garcetti joined the mayors of the world's other biggest cities at the UN's COP26 climate change conference.
Eric Garcetti, who is in Glasgow as part of the international delegation of mayors from C40 Cities at COP26, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier on Wednesday.
"He is feeling good and isolating in his hotel room. He is fully vaccinated," Garcetti's official Twitter account said.
Mayor Garcetti tested positive for COVID-19 earlier today.— MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) November 3, 2021
Earlier during the COP26 conference, Garcetti was actively taking part in public events and being photographed with other participants, including American businessman and president of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group board, Michael Bloomberg, and London mayor Sadiq Khan.
As cities recover from the pandemic, and rebuild their economies, they also have a chance to put climate solutions front and center in their recoveries.@EricGarcetti has set a high bar as Chair of @C40Cities, and I look forward to @MayorofLondon continuing to pilot us forward. pic.twitter.com/lxpgGYMcYP— Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) November 3, 2021
In October, it was revealed that Khan is set to succeed Garcetti as chairman of C40 Cities.