'California Woods Burn Too': Kremlin Says Many States Face Wildfires as Biden Bemoans 'Tundra Fires'
'California Woods Burn Too': Kremlin Says Many States Face Wildfires as Biden Bemoans 'Tundra Fires'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has commented on a statement made by Joe Biden about the tundra "burning" in Russia, as the US president... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
joe biden
us
russia
dmitry peskov
wildfires
wildfire
kremlin
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/09/1083566667_0:146:3123:1903_1920x0_80_0_0_d461040fa74d70410b072e5788ca156c.jpg
The spokesman added that the Kremlin disagrees with Biden's claim that Russia does nothing for the climate.The spokesman added that when Putin and the US leader meet again, the Russian president "will have a great opportunity to tell President Biden about what we are doing on climate".Biden said during the United Nations Climate Conference that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "tundra is burning" and added that Moscow is not willing to deal with its "serious climate problems".
joe biden, us, russia, dmitry peskov, wildfires, wildfire, kremlin

'California Woods Burn Too': Kremlin Says Many States Face Wildfires as Biden Bemoans 'Tundra Fires'

11:00 GMT 03.11.2021 (Updated: 11:47 GMT 03.11.2021)
© REUTERS / FRED GREAVESU.S. Forest Service firefighter Ben Foley lights backfires to slow the spread of the Dixie Fire, a wildfire near the town of Greenville, California, U.S. August 6, 2021.
U.S. Forest Service firefighter Ben Foley lights backfires to slow the spread of the Dixie Fire, a wildfire near the town of Greenville, California, U.S. August 6, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
© REUTERS / FRED GREAVES
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has commented on a statement made by Joe Biden about the tundra "burning" in Russia, as the US president said that Moscow is not doing enough when it comes to climate change.

"The tundra is really burning, but let's not forget that the forests are also on fire...in California, the forests are burning in Turkey and in other countries around the world. These are the consequences of climate change that we are facing", Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that the Kremlin disagrees with Biden's claim that Russia does nothing for the climate.

"Russia's climatic actions are not intended to be timed to coincide with any event. We, of course, are not downplaying the significance of the event in Glasgow, but Russia's actions are consistent...and very serious, thoughtful in terms of the climate", Peskov said.

© REUTERS / Kevin LamarqueU.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021.
© REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
The spokesman added that when Putin and the US leader meet again, the Russian president "will have a great opportunity to tell President Biden about what we are doing on climate".
Biden said during the United Nations Climate Conference that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "tundra is burning" and added that Moscow is not willing to deal with its "serious climate problems".
