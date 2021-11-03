https://sputniknews.com/20211103/kremlin-says-russia-works-consistently-on-climate-issues-as-biden-accuses-moscow-of-inaction-1090441082.html

'California Woods Burn Too': Kremlin Says Many States Face Wildfires as Biden Bemoans 'Tundra Fires'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has commented on a statement made by Joe Biden about the tundra "burning" in Russia, as the US president... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International

The spokesman added that the Kremlin disagrees with Biden's claim that Russia does nothing for the climate.The spokesman added that when Putin and the US leader meet again, the Russian president "will have a great opportunity to tell President Biden about what we are doing on climate".Biden said during the United Nations Climate Conference that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "tundra is burning" and added that Moscow is not willing to deal with its "serious climate problems".

