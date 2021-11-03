https://sputniknews.com/20211103/it-was-a-michael-jordan-moment-solskjaer-likens-cristiano-ronaldo-to-legendary-nba-star-1090436764.html

'It Was a Michael Jordan Moment': Solskjaer Likens Cristiano Ronaldo to Legendary NBA Star

'It Was a Michael Jordan Moment': Solskjaer Likens Cristiano Ronaldo to Legendary NBA Star

While Manchester United's season hasn't gone according to plan, Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo has shone bright at Old Trafford since his return to the... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-03T10:36+0000

2021-11-03T10:36+0000

2021-11-03T10:36+0000

football

football

sport

manchester united

cristiano ronaldo

sputnik

sport

football

sport

sputnik

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090440487_0:168:2983:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_ee23795128e572d1692632b61e1e7932.jpg

Man United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has compared five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo with legendary basketballer Michael Jordan after the 36-year-old football mega star rose to the occasion to deliver a stoppage-time equaliser, securing a point for the Red Devils against Atlanta on Tuesday.By likening Ronaldo to Jordan, regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Solskjaer hinted at declaring Ronaldo as the best footballer in history.United were staring at defeat at Stadio di Bergamo as the Italians led them 2-1 with only a few minutes to go on the clock, but Ronaldo had other ideas. The former Real Madrid and Juventus forward, who had been in immaculate form since landing in England, once again successfully delivered the goods for his team as he levelled the scores at 2-2 with a stunning strike in the 91st minute.Moreover, Ronaldo's goal not only left the home side stunned, but also ended their dream of registering a famous win over the legendary team. "We kept going, we had a good attitude, we are fit, we did the same as at Old Trafford, we got a goal and we got a very important point", Solskjaer said after United's draw with Atalanta."[Ronaldo] is incredible, if there's anyone you want the ball to fall to in the last minute, it's him. He's the best goalscorer alive, and it's hard for me to say that because he just went past me with his two goals, now he's got one more goal for Man Utd than me, but well done!" the Norwegian added.Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to multiple NBA titles during the 1990s, and the United manager claimed that the Portuguese could win trophies in a similar way by producing spectacular goals at the last minute or in extra time. "That last goal there, that must be a Michael Jordan moment when he wins championships in extra time. No-one can question the attitude and character of these players, they never give up, and sometimes we play better than tonight but as long as I see that attitude every time, the quality will come", he concluded.Since his return to England in September, CR7 has scored nine goals in 11 games for United in all competitions.It was the iconic footballer's third successive Champions League game where he produced a late strike to either seal United's win or rescue a point for them. Earlier, he won matches against Villarreal and the Italians with stoppage-time winners.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

football, football, sport, manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, sputnik, sport, football, sport, sputnik, football club, football, football team, football legend, champions league, football star, ole gunnar solskjær, uefa champions league