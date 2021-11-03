Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/israeli-defense-forcessay-no-comment-on-recent-attacks-reported-in-syria-1090438594.html
Israeli Defenсe Forces Say No Comment on Recent Attacks Reported in Syria
Israeli Defenсe Forces Say No Comment on Recent Attacks Reported in Syria
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israel Defence Forces told Sputnik that it would not comment on reports about the alleged Israeli attacks in the suburbs of Damascus... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-03T09:26+0000
2021-11-03T09:26+0000
middle east
israel
syria
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107816/31/1078163133_0:121:3211:1927_1920x0_80_0_0_71d1fb6a3d68a06bc1c53e83c7f71b4f.jpg
According to the official SANA news agency, on 30 October, the Syrian army air defence intercepted Israeli missiles on some of the military posts in Damascus countryside, injuring two soldiers and causing material damage.Israel has mounted regular strikes against what it has described as Iranian-linked targets in Syria, where forces supported by Tehran, including Lebanon's Hezbollah, have deployed in support of President Bashar Assad during the Syrian conflict.
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107816/31/1078163133_241:0:2970:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b0cd6db3325f84bc4ab957c6b107ea44.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, israel, syria

Israeli Defenсe Forces Say No Comment on Recent Attacks Reported in Syria

09:26 GMT 03.11.2021
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky / Go to the photo bankSoldiers of Syrian army are seen after the liberation of Jaranjaz town from militants, northwestern province of Idlib, Syria. Due to the location of Jarjanaz, this will enable the army to take control over the important Hama-Aleppo road in Idlib, which remains a terrorist stronghold.
Soldiers of Syrian army are seen after the liberation of Jaranjaz town from militants, northwestern province of Idlib, Syria. Due to the location of Jarjanaz, this will enable the army to take control over the important Hama-Aleppo road in Idlib, which remains a terrorist stronghold. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israel Defence Forces told Sputnik that it would not comment on reports about the alleged Israeli attacks in the suburbs of Damascus on Wednesday.

"We do not comment on reports in foreign media", the military told Sputnik.

According to the official SANA news agency, on 30 October, the Syrian army air defence intercepted Israeli missiles on some of the military posts in Damascus countryside, injuring two soldiers and causing material damage.
CC BY 2.0 / DYKT Mohigan / Israel-Syria borderIsrael-Syria border
Israel-Syria border - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
Israel-Syria border
CC BY 2.0 / DYKT Mohigan / Israel-Syria border
Israel has mounted regular strikes against what it has described as Iranian-linked targets in Syria, where forces supported by Tehran, including Lebanon's Hezbollah, have deployed in support of President Bashar Assad during the Syrian conflict.
030000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:21 GMTUK to Become First Net-Zero Financial Centre, Chancellor Sunak Says
10:05 GMT'We're Marrying': 'Twilight' Star Kristen Stewart, Screenwriter Girlfriend Dylan Meyer Engaged
10:04 GMTTrailblazing VR Project Offers Quest for Truth Into Nazi Crimes During WWII
09:46 GMT'Closer-Than-Expected Race': New Jersey Governor, GOP Candidate to Wait Until 'Each Vote' Counted
09:39 GMTIRGC Thwarts US Attempt to Steal Iranian Oil in Sea of Oman, State Media Says
09:33 GMTIran-Linked Hackers Leak Medical Records of 290,000 Israeli Patients, Reports Say
09:26 GMTIsraeli Defenсe Forces Say No Comment on Recent Attacks Reported in Syria
09:25 GMTThe Lancet Releases Paper on Efficacy of Russia's Single-Dose Vaccine Sputnik Light
08:41 GMTBritish PM Boris Johnson Insists UK Will Make No Concessions in Fishing Row With France
08:31 GMTSudanese Prime Minister Hamdok Agrees to Head New Government, Reports Say
08:11 GMTPeruvian Interior Minister Resigns After Accusations of Organising Halloween Party Amid Pandemic
08:11 GMTDiwali Night May Plunge Delhi's Air Quality to 'Severe' Level, Study Warns
08:01 GMTDemocrat Eric Adams Projected to Win New York City Mayoral Race By Landslide
07:52 GMTBoJo 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Deal on 1.5C Warming Limit, But Warns There's 'a Long Way to Go'
06:57 GMTUS Congress Committee Mulls Expanding 'Five Eyes' Alliance to Add India, Japan, Germany, South Korea
06:49 GMTDanish Pundits Recommend Return of Face Masks, Vaccination Passports Amid COVID Surge
06:38 GMTWelcome to Scotland, Mr President! Man Exposes Himself to Joe Biden on His Way to COP26, Report Says
06:35 GMT'We Believe Until the End': Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message to Fans After Rescuing Man Utd Yet Again
06:34 GMTDelegation From European Parliament Pays Three-Day Visit to Taiwan, Reports Say
06:31 GMTIsrael's Infrastructure Headache Only Going to Get Worse With Time, Expert Says