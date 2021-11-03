Israeli Defenсe Forces Say No Comment on Recent Attacks Reported in Syria

According to the official SANA news agency, on 30 October, the Syrian army air defence intercepted Israeli missiles on some of the military posts in Damascus countryside, injuring two soldiers and causing material damage.Israel has mounted regular strikes against what it has described as Iranian-linked targets in Syria, where forces supported by Tehran, including Lebanon's Hezbollah, have deployed in support of President Bashar Assad during the Syrian conflict.
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israel Defence Forces told Sputnik that it would not comment on reports about the alleged Israeli attacks in the suburbs of Damascus on Wednesday.
"We do not comment on reports in foreign media", the military told Sputnik.
