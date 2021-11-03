https://sputniknews.com/20211103/israel-to-use-high-tech-reconnaissance-balloon-to-help-idf-in-intercepting-missiles-1090453549.html

Israel To Use High-Tech Reconnaissance Balloon to Help IDF in Intercepting Missiles

Israel To Use High-Tech Reconnaissance Balloon to Help IDF in Intercepting Missiles

The Jewish state came under attack from a barrage of rockets coming mostly from the territory of the Gaza Strip in May 2021. The brief scuffle with Hamas... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-03T16:53+0000

2021-11-03T16:53+0000

2021-11-03T16:53+0000

middle east

israel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090453865_0:100:1601:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_1f89185f50013e38f6d8e2587816f07c.jpg

Israel has launched its first advanced aerial surveillance balloon equipped with the Elevated Sensor (ES) system, which allows the country's air defence to receive an early warning about advanced aerial threats such as missiles and drones. The balloon, also known as the High Availability Aerostat System (HAAS), was launched by the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) in the country's north, according to a statement from the Defence Ministry.The HAAS itself was developed by the American company TCOM, which specialises on aerial surveillance.The balloon will hover at a great altitude and scan the airspace around it in all directions for potential threats, relaying information to air defence and filling in any holes existing in the ground-based radars. It will also allow Israeli air defence to detect threats from greater distances.Israel has a multi-layered air defence system: the Iron Dome that protects the country from short-ranged rockets and missiles; David’s Sling that intercepts medium-range threats; and the Arrow system that takes down long-range ballistic missiles. The Iron Dome is Israel's primary defence against day-to-day threats as most of them come from neighbouring territories – Gaza Strip and, according to Tel Aviv's claims, Syria.The Iron Dome intercepted hundreds of rockets during the May 2021 war between Israel and Gaza-based groups, such as Hamas. Some of the projectiles either made it to their targets or were intercepted too late and above inhabited areas resulting in several civilian casualties.

https://sputniknews.com/20210923/separate-bill-introduced-in-us-congress-pushes-1-bln-funding-for-israels-iron-dome-defence-system-1089330269.html

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

middle east, israel