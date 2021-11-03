Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/iran-linked-hackers-leak-medical-records-of-290000-israeli-patients-reports-say-1090438740.html
Iran-Linked Hackers Leak Medical Records of 290,000 Israeli Patients, Reports Say
Iran-Linked Hackers Leak Medical Records of 290,000 Israeli Patients, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iran-linked hacking group Black Shadow uploaded a directory from the Israeli medical institute Machon Mor with the personal information... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-03T09:33+0000
2021-11-03T09:49+0000
middle east
israel
iran
cyber attack
hacker attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/05/1083309445_0:144:2561:1584_1920x0_80_0_0_8420f5c33e1fd2f41cb769f6c5096c93.jpg
The database from Machon Mor released later on Tuesday includes information on the medical treatment, appointments, test results, and vaccinations of about 290,000 patients of the medical centre, according to The Times of Israel.Hacohen told The Times of Israel that Telegram was partially responsible for the leak of the data for not limiting the spread of private information, stressing the importance of legal and technological action by Israel to remove damaging information online.Earlier on Tuesday, Black Shadow uploaded to a Telegram channel the database of user information from the Atraf LGBTQ dating website, including users' names, locations, and even HIV status, after the service refused to pay a ransom of $1 million in digital currency to prevent the leak of information.On Friday, the Black Shadow group hacked the Israeli internet hosting company, CyberServe, taking down its servers and a number of sites, including the Atraf LGBTQ dating website, as well as the websites of tourism company Pegasus, public transportation company Dan, and children's museum Kavim.These cyberattacks by Iran-linked hackers come a week after an unclaimed cyberattack crippled Iran's gas distribution system on 26 October, which Iran has blamed on Israel and the United States.
https://sputniknews.com/20211028/hackers-breach-leak-personal-data-of-israeli-defense-ministry-servicemembers-emails-of-benny-gantz-1090265544.html
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/05/1083309445_18:0:2409:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_130c6d2abce9396622da2aac1dd95f0d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, israel, iran, cyber attack, hacker attack

Iran-Linked Hackers Leak Medical Records of 290,000 Israeli Patients, Reports Say

09:33 GMT 03.11.2021 (Updated: 09:49 GMT 03.11.2021)
CC0 / / Hacker
Hacker - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iran-linked hacking group Black Shadow uploaded a directory from the Israeli medical institute Machon Mor with the personal information, appointments, and test results of over 290,000 patients on Tuesday night, after leaking the database of an LGBTQ dating website earlier in the day, according to the media.
The database from Machon Mor released later on Tuesday includes information on the medical treatment, appointments, test results, and vaccinations of about 290,000 patients of the medical centre, according to The Times of Israel.

Head of the Israel Internet Association Yoram Hacohen described the recent attacks to the newspaper as "one of the most serious attacks on privacy that Israel has ever seen", adding that "Israeli citizens are experiencing cyber terrorism… This is terrorism in every sense and the focus now must be on minimising the damage and suppressing the distribution of the information as much as possible".

Hacohen told The Times of Israel that Telegram was partially responsible for the leak of the data for not limiting the spread of private information, stressing the importance of legal and technological action by Israel to remove damaging information online.
Earlier on Tuesday, Black Shadow uploaded to a Telegram channel the database of user information from the Atraf LGBTQ dating website, including users' names, locations, and even HIV status, after the service refused to pay a ransom of $1 million in digital currency to prevent the leak of information.
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz adjusts his mask during the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem August 1, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
Hackers Breach, Leak Personal Data of Israeli Defense Ministry Servicemembers, Emails of Benny Gantz
28 October, 01:53 GMT
On Friday, the Black Shadow group hacked the Israeli internet hosting company, CyberServe, taking down its servers and a number of sites, including the Atraf LGBTQ dating website, as well as the websites of tourism company Pegasus, public transportation company Dan, and children's museum Kavim.
These cyberattacks by Iran-linked hackers come a week after an unclaimed cyberattack crippled Iran's gas distribution system on 26 October, which Iran has blamed on Israel and the United States.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:21 GMTUK to Become First Net-Zero Financial Centre, Chancellor Sunak Says
10:05 GMT'We're Marrying': 'Twilight' Star Kristen Stewart, Screenwriter Girlfriend Dylan Meyer Engaged
10:04 GMTTrailblazing VR Project Offers Quest for Truth Into Nazi Crimes During WWII
09:46 GMT'Closer-Than-Expected Race': New Jersey Governor, GOP Candidate to Wait Until 'Each Vote' Counted
09:39 GMTIRGC Thwarts US Attempt to Steal Iranian Oil in Sea of Oman, State Media Says
09:33 GMTIran-Linked Hackers Leak Medical Records of 290,000 Israeli Patients, Reports Say
09:26 GMTIsraeli Defenсe Forces Say No Comment on Recent Attacks Reported in Syria
09:25 GMTThe Lancet Releases Paper on Efficacy of Russia's Single-Dose Vaccine Sputnik Light
08:41 GMTBritish PM Boris Johnson Insists UK Will Make No Concessions in Fishing Row With France
08:31 GMTSudanese Prime Minister Hamdok Agrees to Head New Government, Reports Say
08:11 GMTPeruvian Interior Minister Resigns After Accusations of Organising Halloween Party Amid Pandemic
08:11 GMTDiwali Night May Plunge Delhi's Air Quality to 'Severe' Level, Study Warns
08:01 GMTDemocrat Eric Adams Projected to Win New York City Mayoral Race By Landslide
07:52 GMTBoJo 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Deal on 1.5C Warming Limit, But Warns There's 'a Long Way to Go'
06:57 GMTUS Congress Committee Mulls Expanding 'Five Eyes' Alliance to Add India, Japan, Germany, South Korea
06:49 GMTDanish Pundits Recommend Return of Face Masks, Vaccination Passports Amid COVID Surge
06:38 GMTWelcome to Scotland, Mr President! Man Exposes Himself to Joe Biden on His Way to COP26, Report Says
06:35 GMT'We Believe Until the End': Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message to Fans After Rescuing Man Utd Yet Again
06:34 GMTDelegation From European Parliament Pays Three-Day Visit to Taiwan, Reports Say
06:31 GMTIsrael's Infrastructure Headache Only Going to Get Worse With Time, Expert Says