Iran-Linked Hackers Leak Medical Records of 290,000 Israeli Patients, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iran-linked hacking group Black Shadow uploaded a directory from the Israeli medical institute Machon Mor with the personal information... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International

middle east

israel

iran

cyber attack

hacker attack

The database from Machon Mor released later on Tuesday includes information on the medical treatment, appointments, test results, and vaccinations of about 290,000 patients of the medical centre, according to The Times of Israel.Hacohen told The Times of Israel that Telegram was partially responsible for the leak of the data for not limiting the spread of private information, stressing the importance of legal and technological action by Israel to remove damaging information online.Earlier on Tuesday, Black Shadow uploaded to a Telegram channel the database of user information from the Atraf LGBTQ dating website, including users' names, locations, and even HIV status, after the service refused to pay a ransom of $1 million in digital currency to prevent the leak of information.On Friday, the Black Shadow group hacked the Israeli internet hosting company, CyberServe, taking down its servers and a number of sites, including the Atraf LGBTQ dating website, as well as the websites of tourism company Pegasus, public transportation company Dan, and children's museum Kavim.These cyberattacks by Iran-linked hackers come a week after an unclaimed cyberattack crippled Iran's gas distribution system on 26 October, which Iran has blamed on Israel and the United States.

israel

iran

middle east, israel, iran, cyber attack, hacker attack