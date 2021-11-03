Registration was successful!
Democratic Governor Phil Murphy Wins Re-election in New Jersey - Reports
ICC Launches Investigation Against Venezuela Over Crimes Against Humanity
ICC Launches Investigation Against Venezuela Over Crimes Against Humanity
The International Crime Court (ICC) is launching a formal probe into alleged crimes against humanity committed in Venezuela under President Nicolas Maduro's...
International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Karim Khan said Wednesday that he was determined to open an investigation to "establish the truth" amid preliminary investigation into abuse in 2018, according to an agreement signed by Khan and President Nicolas Maduro.The ICC, urged by multiple Latin American nations opposed to Maduro, raised concerns of officials in Maduro's government taking part in the alleged crimes against humanity. The memorandum, that was shared by the government Wednesday, indicated that the government did not think the situation in the country "justifies the movement from the preliminary examination phase to a investigation phase.""The preliminary examination that opened in 2018 is nothing more than a filtering stage as we move into this new stage," Khan said during an event broadcast on state television.Khan said he was aware of the political "fault lines" and geopolitical divisions" that surround Venezuela, but vowed to not tolerate any interference in the investigation. Joe Miguel Vivanco, director of Human Rights Watch's Americas division, shared the news on Twitter Wednesday saying that this decision gave "hope of justice to the hundreds of victims of brutal repression by the Maduro regime."
Amazing that all the crimes against humanity the ICC select Venezuela, who would have thought that would happen. No interest in the Saudis bombing the poorest country in the Middle East or the Americans bombing the Afghanistan family with drones. All the atrocities committed by the Israeli s on the Palestinians does not interest the ICC, only an American enemy grads their attention. Purely political with zero credibility is the ICC these days
Another nation of starving people and corrupt government trying to hang on. The people will get tired eventually. It's just a matter of time before you get tired of having to emigrate to America
ICC Launches Investigation Against Venezuela Over Crimes Against Humanity

22:25 GMT 03.11.2021 (Updated: 22:53 GMT 03.11.2021)
The International Crime Court (ICC) is launching a formal probe into alleged crimes against humanity committed in Venezuela under President Nicolas Maduro's rule.
International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Karim Khan said Wednesday that he was determined to open an investigation to "establish the truth" amid preliminary investigation into abuse in 2018, according to an agreement signed by Khan and President Nicolas Maduro.
The ICC, urged by multiple Latin American nations opposed to Maduro, raised concerns of officials in Maduro's government taking part in the alleged crimes against humanity.
The memorandum, that was shared by the government Wednesday, indicated that the government did not think the situation in the country "justifies the movement from the preliminary examination phase to a investigation phase."
"The preliminary examination that opened in 2018 is nothing more than a filtering stage as we move into this new stage," Khan said during an event broadcast on state television.
Khan said he was aware of the political "fault lines" and geopolitical divisions" that surround Venezuela, but vowed to not tolerate any interference in the investigation.
Joe Miguel Vivanco, director of Human Rights Watch's Americas division, shared the news on Twitter Wednesday saying that this decision gave "hope of justice to the hundreds of victims of brutal repression by the Maduro regime."
Popular comments
Tyke
4 November, 01:37 GMT
Amazing that all the crimes against humanity the ICC select Venezuela, who would have thought that would happen. No interest in the Saudis bombing the poorest country in the Middle East or the Americans bombing the Afghanistan family with drones. All the atrocities committed by the Israeli s on the Palestinians does not interest the ICC, only an American enemy grads their attention. Purely political with zero credibility is the ICC these days
Tyke
4 November, 01:37 GMT1
T Tom Hanks
4 November, 01:34 GMT
Another nation of starving people and corrupt government trying to hang on. The people will get tired eventually. It's just a matter of time before you get tired of having to emigrate to America
T Tom Hanks
4 November, 01:34 GMT
