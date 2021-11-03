Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/greta-thunberg-goes-net-zero-on-swear-words-after-her-saucy-remarks-during-cop26-1090452368.html
Greta Thunberg Goes 'Net-Zero on Swear Words' After Her Saucy Remarks During COP26
Greta Thunberg Goes 'Net-Zero on Swear Words' After Her Saucy Remarks During COP26
The Swedish teen activist earlier went viral after yelling "you can shove your climate crisis up your a**e" in apparent frustration over how politicians from... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-03T16:03+0000
2021-11-03T16:03+0000
society
viral
greta thunberg
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090452770_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_93542152e5fde00a8a0a1f3b548a0176.jpg
Greta Thunberg took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal her new "net-zero" ambition: this time the young climate activist aspires to limit her use of bad language."I am pleased to announce that I’ve decided to go net-zero on swear words and bad language", Thunberg tweeted. "In the event that I should say something inappropriate I pledge to compensate that by saying something nice".Her pledge prompted diverse reactions from users, with some of them praising the decision and others joking about it - but both sides appeared to be interested in Thunberg's new "goal" enough to ask many questions. Some of them even received answers.When asked whether she would "commit to reaching net-zero bad language by 2050", Greta responded with unusually precise numbers.She still has a lot of acute questions to answer, though.Some people said they see nothing bad in swear words - in fact, there were even some fans.Others went so far as to join Greta in her new goal. However, with a certain clause.Thunberg has reasons to address her use of bad language, since she made headlines earlier in the week after singing "you can shove your climate crisis up your a**e" and saying "no more whatever the f**k they are doing inside there" as she stole the show near the COP26 World Leaders Summit venue.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090452770_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_effa6d947488e1b65d525154b23d2589.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, viral, greta thunberg

Greta Thunberg Goes 'Net-Zero on Swear Words' After Her Saucy Remarks During COP26

16:03 GMT 03.11.2021
© REUTERS / RUSSELL CHEYNESwedish activist Greta Thunberg speaks at Festival Park as the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) takes place in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 1, 2021
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg speaks at Festival Park as the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) takes place in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 1, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
© REUTERS / RUSSELL CHEYNE
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The Swedish teen activist earlier went viral after yelling "you can shove your climate crisis up your a**e" in apparent frustration over how politicians from different countries who had gathered at the COP26 World Leaders Summit planned to address the climate change issue.
Greta Thunberg took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal her new "net-zero" ambition: this time the young climate activist aspires to limit her use of bad language.
"I am pleased to announce that I’ve decided to go net-zero on swear words and bad language", Thunberg tweeted. "In the event that I should say something inappropriate I pledge to compensate that by saying something nice".
Her pledge prompted diverse reactions from users, with some of them praising the decision and others joking about it - but both sides appeared to be interested in Thunberg's new "goal" enough to ask many questions. Some of them even received answers.
When asked whether she would "commit to reaching net-zero bad language by 2050", Greta responded with unusually precise numbers.
"No, by 2052 with a 39,78% reduction by 2034", she said.
She still has a lot of acute questions to answer, though.
Some people said they see nothing bad in swear words - in fact, there were even some fans.
Others went so far as to join Greta in her new goal. However, with a certain clause.
Thunberg has reasons to address her use of bad language, since she made headlines earlier in the week after singing "you can shove your climate crisis up your a**e" and saying "no more whatever the f**k they are doing inside there" as she stole the show near the COP26 World Leaders Summit venue.
000010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:03 GMTGreta Thunberg Goes 'Net-Zero on Swear Words' After Her Saucy Remarks During COP26
15:47 GMTGame Streamer Loses Work and Becomes Target of Trolls Due to Nickname’s Connection to Squid Game
15:44 GMTTories Block Fellow MP's 'Sleaze' Suspension for Paid Lobbying
15:30 GMTBig Apple Blues: Why 'Very Liberal' New York City Picks Mayor With Strong Law Enforcement Background
15:28 GMTBus Attack by Protestant Action Force Opposed to Northern Ireland Protocol ‘Very Worrying’ - Expert
15:05 GMTTehran Releases Video of IRGC Boats Fending Off Alleged US Attempt to Seize Iranian Oil Tanker
14:58 GMTIran Says Outcome of Nuclear Talks 'Clear' If Biden Fails to Provide Guarantees
14:29 GMTGhislaine Maxwell’s Trial May Shed Light on Jeffrey Epstein’s Famous Friends, Media Says
14:20 GMT‘Pouring a Cocktail of Chemicals’: 56 New Contaminants Found in US Drinking Water, Analysis Reveals
13:55 GMTDemocratic Candidate for Governor in Virginia McAuliffe Concedes Race to GOP's Youngkin
13:51 GMTChina Strengthens PLA With Mobile Oxygen Gear in Tibet to Enhance Combat Power Against Indian Troops
13:40 GMTPhilippines' President Duterte Threatens Punishment for Slow COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout
13:35 GMTGOP's Virginia Win: Mini-Referendum on Biden & 'Temperature Gauge' for 2022 Midterms, Observers Say
13:33 GMTSpain's La Palma Experiences Strongest Earthquake Since Beginning of Volcanic Eruption
13:26 GMTNew Zealand, Australia Ratify Biggest Free Trade Agreement With ASEAN
13:20 GMTRepublican Youngkin Announces Victory in Virginia Governor Vote, Reports Say
13:14 GMTUK Royal Marines Reportedly Obliterate Almost Entire Unit of US Forces During Drills
13:00 GMTExtinction Rebellion Holds Protest Against 'Greenwashing' in Glasgow Amid COP26 Summit
12:51 GMTSolidarity Rally for Lebanon Held in Tehran Amid Diplomatic Spat With Gulf Countries
12:50 GMTDelaware County, PA Voting Machine Warehouse Custodian Sues Trump, Allies Over 2020 Fraud Claims