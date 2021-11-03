https://sputniknews.com/20211103/greta-thunberg-goes-net-zero-on-swear-words-after-her-saucy-remarks-during-cop26-1090452368.html

Greta Thunberg Goes 'Net-Zero on Swear Words' After Her Saucy Remarks During COP26

The Swedish teen activist earlier went viral after yelling "you can shove your climate crisis up your a**e" in apparent frustration over how politicians from... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International

Greta Thunberg took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal her new "net-zero" ambition: this time the young climate activist aspires to limit her use of bad language."I am pleased to announce that I’ve decided to go net-zero on swear words and bad language", Thunberg tweeted. "In the event that I should say something inappropriate I pledge to compensate that by saying something nice".Her pledge prompted diverse reactions from users, with some of them praising the decision and others joking about it - but both sides appeared to be interested in Thunberg's new "goal" enough to ask many questions. Some of them even received answers.When asked whether she would "commit to reaching net-zero bad language by 2050", Greta responded with unusually precise numbers.She still has a lot of acute questions to answer, though.Some people said they see nothing bad in swear words - in fact, there were even some fans.Others went so far as to join Greta in her new goal. However, with a certain clause.Thunberg has reasons to address her use of bad language, since she made headlines earlier in the week after singing "you can shove your climate crisis up your a**e" and saying "no more whatever the f**k they are doing inside there" as she stole the show near the COP26 World Leaders Summit venue.

