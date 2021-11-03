Greta Thunberg Goes 'Net-Zero on Swear Words' After Her Saucy Remarks During COP26
© REUTERS / RUSSELL CHEYNESwedish activist Greta Thunberg speaks at Festival Park as the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) takes place in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 1, 2021
The Swedish teen activist earlier went viral after yelling "you can shove your climate crisis up your a**e" in apparent frustration over how politicians from different countries who had gathered at the COP26 World Leaders Summit planned to address the climate change issue.
Greta Thunberg took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal her new "net-zero" ambition: this time the young climate activist aspires to limit her use of bad language.
"I am pleased to announce that I’ve decided to go net-zero on swear words and bad language", Thunberg tweeted. "In the event that I should say something inappropriate I pledge to compensate that by saying something nice".
I am pleased to announce that I’ve decided to go net-zero on swear words and bad language. In the event that I should say something inappropriate I pledge to compensate that by saying something nice. #COP26— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 3, 2021
Her pledge prompted diverse reactions from users, with some of them praising the decision and others joking about it - but both sides appeared to be interested in Thunberg's new "goal" enough to ask many questions. Some of them even received answers.
When asked whether she would "commit to reaching net-zero bad language by 2050", Greta responded with unusually precise numbers.
"No, by 2052 with a 39,78% reduction by 2034", she said.
No, by 2052 with a 39,78% reduction by 2034— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 3, 2021
She still has a lot of acute questions to answer, though.
Are you going to be able to off-shore the saying of nice things by paying other people to say nice things in a different country?— Eamonn O'Tierney (@EOTierney) November 3, 2021
Can I have some of your credits so I can swear more?— dave trott (@davetrott) November 3, 2021
Ah, but is it binding, or just a vague aspiration?— Stephen Barlow (@SteB777) November 3, 2021
Some people said they see nothing bad in swear words - in fact, there were even some fans.
As a huge fan of swearing and terrible language in general, I am officially brokenhearted💔— Dave Vetter (@DavidRVetter) November 3, 2021
Others went so far as to join Greta in her new goal. However, with a certain clause.
I'm going net zero on swearing by 2050 to, which is great as it means i can swear as much as i like for the next 28 years— Ben (@wastefighter) November 3, 2021
Thunberg has reasons to address her use of bad language, since she made headlines earlier in the week after singing "you can shove your climate crisis up your a**e" and saying "no more whatever the f**k they are doing inside there" as she stole the show near the COP26 World Leaders Summit venue.