Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/greenpeace-slams-canberra-for-using-bullying-tactics-to-obstruct-climate-regional-talks-1090456546.html
Greenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tactics' to Obstruct Regional Climate Talks
Greenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tactics' to Obstruct Regional Climate Talks
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Australian branch of the environmental organisation Greenpeace accused Canberra on Wednesday of using diplomatic strongarm tactics to... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-03T18:40+0000
2021-11-03T18:57+0000
asia
australia
greenpeace
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090456521_0:317:3077:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9ac357af3378f7e47c78021dae5b9494.jpg
Earlier in the day, the environmental group released a report, titled "Australia: Pacific Bully and International Outcast", that recaps the results of a new investigation by Greenpeace Australia Pacific. The probe is based on interviews with present and former Pacific leaders, Australian diplomats, and academics.The probe has revealed "the hardline tactics used by Australia to thwart stronger regional action on climate change and to shift focus away from Australia’s responsibility to reduce greenhouse gas emissions", the statement read.Additionally, Australia's aid to regional efforts to address the matter has been "greenwashed", as some of the country's largest and most expensive projects funded by the government turned out to have no link to climate change or increasing the climate resilience of the Pacific Region.Greenpeace noted that Canberra's climate position "harms its international relations and economy with Australia’s export markets for coal and gas shrinking as major trading partners such as Japan and South Korea commit to net-zero emissions".
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/extinction-rebellion-holds-protest-against-greenwashing-in-glasgow-amid-cop26-summit-1090447045.html
asia
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090456521_150:0:2881:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f6ea8029b04b0d9e6d6d6568cc2e1471.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia, australia, greenpeace

Greenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tactics' to Obstruct Regional Climate Talks

18:40 GMT 03.11.2021 (Updated: 18:57 GMT 03.11.2021)
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky / Go to the photo bankGreenpeace logo
Greenpeace logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Australian branch of the environmental organisation Greenpeace accused Canberra on Wednesday of using diplomatic strongarm tactics to diminish the outcomes of regional negotiations on climate change and silence climate change issues.
Earlier in the day, the environmental group released a report, titled "Australia: Pacific Bully and International Outcast", that recaps the results of a new investigation by Greenpeace Australia Pacific. The probe is based on interviews with present and former Pacific leaders, Australian diplomats, and academics.

"The Australian government uses bullying tactics in regional negotiations on climate change, according to former Pacific Island leaders interviewed by Greenpeace Australia Pacific, including former Kiribati President Anote Tong and Bikenibeu Paeniu, Former Prime Minister of Tuvalu", the group said in a statement.

The probe has revealed "the hardline tactics used by Australia to thwart stronger regional action on climate change and to shift focus away from Australia’s responsibility to reduce greenhouse gas emissions", the statement read.
A banner advertising the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
Extinction Rebellion Holds Protest Against 'Greenwashing' in Glasgow Amid COP26 Summit
13:00 GMT
Additionally, Australia's aid to regional efforts to address the matter has been "greenwashed", as some of the country's largest and most expensive projects funded by the government turned out to have no link to climate change or increasing the climate resilience of the Pacific Region.
Greenpeace noted that Canberra's climate position "harms its international relations and economy with Australia’s export markets for coal and gas shrinking as major trading partners such as Japan and South Korea commit to net-zero emissions".
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:22 GMTTurkey Probes Twitter Posts Suggesting Erdogan Died After Viral Video Raises Speculations
19:06 GMTIran to Resume JCPOA Negotiations in Vienna on Nov 29 - Iranian Deputy FM
18:50 GMTNew York Judge Expects Prince Andrew Hearing to Be Held Between September and December 2022
18:40 GMTGreenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tactics' to Obstruct Regional Climate Talks
18:34 GMTWhy Minneapolis Residents Say 'Nay' to Disbanding Police & Why Dems Should Worry About It
18:32 GMTUS, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE Call for Restoration of Sudanese Government - Joint Statement
18:01 GMTDummy Ammo Replaced By Live Rounds As Sabotage, Suggests ‘Rust’ Armorer's Attorney
17:56 GMTUS Charges Honduras MS-13 Leader With Racketeering, Drug Trafficking
17:49 GMTUS Crude Stockpiles Up 5th Week in Six as High Prices Keep Refiners Away, Energy Agency Reveals
17:45 GMTTunisian Police Arrest Tunneller Near French Ambassador's Residence, Ministry Says
17:12 GMTLA Mayor Tests Positive for COVID-19 as He Attends COP26 Conference
17:03 GMTBritish Trawler Seized by France Released by Authorities, Preparing to Leave Le Havre
16:53 GMTIsrael To Use High-Tech Reconnaissance Balloon to Help IDF in Intercepting Missiles
16:03 GMTGreta Thunberg Goes 'Net-Zero on Swear Words' After Her Saucy Remarks During COP26
15:47 GMTGame Streamer Loses Work and Becomes Target of Trolls Due to Nickname’s Connection to Squid Game
15:44 GMTTories Block Fellow MP's 'Sleaze' Suspension for Paid Lobbying
15:30 GMTBig Apple Blues: Why 'Very Liberal' New York City Picks Mayor With Strong Law Enforcement Background
15:28 GMTBus Attack by Protestant Action Force Opposed to Northern Ireland Protocol ‘Very Worrying’ - Expert
15:05 GMTTehran Releases Video of IRGC Boats Fending Off Alleged US Attempt to Seize Iranian Oil Tanker
14:58 GMTIran Says Outcome of Nuclear Talks 'Clear' If Biden Fails to Provide Guarantees