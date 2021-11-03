Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Extinction Rebellion Holds Protest Against 'Greenwashing' in Glasgow Amid COP26 Summit
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/gops-virginia-win-mini-referendum-on-biden--temperature-gauge-for-2022-midterms-observers-say-1090446398.html
GOP's Virginia Win: Mini-Referendum on Biden & 'Temperature Gauge' for 2022 Midterms, Observers Say
GOP's Virginia Win: Mini-Referendum on Biden & 'Temperature Gauge' for 2022 Midterms, Observers Say
Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor's race on Wednesday, according to preliminary results. McAuliffe conceded defeat to Youngkin on Wednesday... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-03T13:35+0000
2021-11-03T14:03+0000
joe biden
donald trump
world
us
opinion
virginia
maga
us midterm elections
midterm elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/08/1089777729_0:123:2865:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_67bd354d3321339fca482b3133dd6b47.jpg
The GOP's slender win in the Virginia gubernatorial race has given Democrats a case of the shivers since they've regarded the state as a blue stronghold for the past decade. Youngkin's rival, Democrat Terry McAuliffe, was defeated even though last year Joe Biden captured Old Dominion by a 10-point margin.Biden's Failures Backfired on McAuliffe's Election OddsThe national context played a big role, according to Rozell: Biden's declining popularity and the perception that Democrats cannot govern effectively in Washington damaged the Democratic brand and was a big drag on McAuliffe's campaign, he believes.Voters appear to be generally dissatisfied with the direction of the country, the ongoing pandemic, and an uncertain economic future, and expressed their frustration by voting against the president's party in Virginia, echoes John J. McGlennon, professor at the College of William and Mary, and a member of the Board of Supervisors of James City County, Virginia."The turnout was very high for a governor's election, and this was probably due to the level of frustration among voters", McGlennon says. "Turnout tends to be driven by anger rather than satisfaction, and that was true in Virginia today".The Virginia race was also a mini-referendum on the White House, deems David S. Kerr, adjunct professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond. Biden's plummeting poll numbers and his administration's failures did not play well for McAuliffe, according to the professor, who personally does not pin the whole blame on the sitting president.Youngkin Did the UnthinkableThe Associated Press argues that in Virginia the GOP has fashioned a new playbook, with Glenn Youngkin "running away from the national Republican Party and its most prominent leaders — especially Donald Trump", However, according to American political observers, something different happened: while being "a typical milquetoast, pro-business Republican", as The Atlantic described him, Youngkin managed to attract not only moderates and independents but also MAGA voters.Ironically, McAuliffe helped him to do that, the professor highlights: McAuliffe ran on the theme that Youngkin is a Trump acolyte, thus effectively convincing Trump voters that Youngkin was their man.Make no mistake: Youngkin faced an uneasy balancing task, highlights David S. Kerr."He [needed] to convince the GOP base, very conservative, that he is one of them - while at the same time, trying to woo some moderate Democrats, former Republicans alienated by Trump, and independents - by convincing them that he is not Donald Trump… and that rather he is a normal guy, an accomplished businessman, and a man with a plan".What's Next for Virginia?Glenn Youngkin's apparent win is likely to bring certain changes to Virginia policies, being in some ways, a return to the traditional Republican agenda, according to Quardricos Driskell, a professor of politics at George Washington University."It would mean tax cuts - eliminating Virginia's 2.5% grocery tax, doubling the standard deduction for income tax, and ways to cut regulation to spur economic growth opportunities", envisions Driskell. "But a Youngkin would also mean more law enforcement funding, more local control for education, and no COVID-19 vaccination mandates".Youngkin's win will mark an abrupt shift to the right in a state where the governor has a lot of power, though not the ability to seek consecutive re-election, says John J. McGlennon."Virginia had been moving strongly to the left, and this will stall and perhaps reverse some of the policy changes of the last two years", he notes.At the same time, however, Virginia will have divided party control, with the governor of one party and at least one house of the legislature in Democratic hands, according to the academic.On the other hand, Old Dominion is a generally conservative state, in the old meaning of the word, Richards says. Even though the Democrats have been in control for the past few years, "Virginia did not just enact everything the national Democratic Party wanted", the professor stresses.Is the Virginia Race Outcome a Harbinger for 2022 Midterms?Because 2021 is an off-election year meaning not a congressional election year, the country always looks to Virginia as a temperature gauge for our national politics – this race is always nationalised, according to Quardricos Driskell."Virginia , in particular, attracts attention because of its distinctive role as a state that does not allow a governor to seek consecutive re-election", Driskell says. "It provides for a more even playing field. And it is one of the few races out there of significance, it is one of the few opportunities in an off-election to read in the tea leaves about the forthcoming midterm elections".Youngkin's win appears to be a serious blow to the Democratic Party, according to the professor, who sees the recent race as part of "a proxy war between former President Trump and current President Biden".
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/this-didnt-age-well-kamala-harris-mocked-as-she-claimed-virginia-vote-will-impact-2024-election-1090439579.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/no-room-for-error-democratic-strategists-pessimistic-about-partys-prospects-in-2022-midterms-1090014507.html
neocon youngkin, MIC ceo carlyle group says everything about pulse and direction. world should pray as military industrial/covid money maker looks to bring next global war
0
1
virginia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/08/1089777729_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2cf8a3a8111ef747136b05eee4c4b751.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, donald trump, world, us, opinion, virginia, maga, us midterm elections, midterm elections

GOP's Virginia Win: Mini-Referendum on Biden & 'Temperature Gauge' for 2022 Midterms, Observers Say

13:35 GMT 03.11.2021 (Updated: 14:03 GMT 03.11.2021)
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEINVirginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin speaks during a campaign event in McLean, Virginia, U.S., July 14, 2021.
Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin speaks during a campaign event in McLean, Virginia, U.S., July 14, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor's race on Wednesday, according to preliminary results. McAuliffe conceded defeat to Youngkin on Wednesday morning. What does the outcome of the gubernatorial race say about Joe Biden's presidency and forthcoming midterm elections in 2022?
The GOP's slender win in the Virginia gubernatorial race has given Democrats a case of the shivers since they've regarded the state as a blue stronghold for the past decade. Youngkin's rival, Democrat Terry McAuliffe, was defeated even though last year Joe Biden captured Old Dominion by a 10-point margin.

Biden's Failures Backfired on McAuliffe's Election Odds

"This is a massive sea-change in Virginia politics given that the state had been trending strongly Democratic-progressive in the past decade", says Dr Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.

The national context played a big role, according to Rozell: Biden's declining popularity and the perception that Democrats cannot govern effectively in Washington damaged the Democratic brand and was a big drag on McAuliffe's campaign, he believes.
Voters appear to be generally dissatisfied with the direction of the country, the ongoing pandemic, and an uncertain economic future, and expressed their frustration by voting against the president's party in Virginia, echoes John J. McGlennon, professor at the College of William and Mary, and a member of the Board of Supervisors of James City County, Virginia.
"The turnout was very high for a governor's election, and this was probably due to the level of frustration among voters", McGlennon says. "Turnout tends to be driven by anger rather than satisfaction, and that was true in Virginia today".
The Virginia race was also a mini-referendum on the White House, deems David S. Kerr, adjunct professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond. Biden's plummeting poll numbers and his administration's failures did not play well for McAuliffe, according to the professor, who personally does not pin the whole blame on the sitting president.

"President Biden has had a host of issues that have made it tough sailing for down ballot candidates", Kerr says. "Inflation, gasoline prices, our ignominious retreat from Afghanistan (Virginia is very military and security minded and that didn't go over well with many), the bizarre 'great resignation', and shortages. And, yes, the even crazier anti-vaccine response".

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and the Build Back Better Agenda at the Edenwald YMCA on October 22, 2021 in the Bronx Borough of New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
'This Didn't Age Well': Kamala Harris Mocked as She Claimed Virginia Vote Will Impact 2024 Election
10:53 GMT

Youngkin Did the Unthinkable

The Associated Press argues that in Virginia the GOP has fashioned a new playbook, with Glenn Youngkin "running away from the national Republican Party and its most prominent leaders — especially Donald Trump", However, according to American political observers, something different happened: while being "a typical milquetoast, pro-business Republican", as The Atlantic described him, Youngkin managed to attract not only moderates and independents but also MAGA voters.

"Youngkin did what many said could not be done - appeal to the Trump voters while winning swing voters", Rozell explains. "He signalled just enough to Trump voters to hold their support, enabling him to reach out to a broader voter base".

Ironically, McAuliffe helped him to do that, the professor highlights: McAuliffe ran on the theme that Youngkin is a Trump acolyte, thus effectively convincing Trump voters that Youngkin was their man.
Make no mistake: Youngkin faced an uneasy balancing task, highlights David S. Kerr.
"He [needed] to convince the GOP base, very conservative, that he is one of them - while at the same time, trying to woo some moderate Democrats, former Republicans alienated by Trump, and independents - by convincing them that he is not Donald Trump… and that rather he is a normal guy, an accomplished businessman, and a man with a plan".

What's Next for Virginia?

Glenn Youngkin's apparent win is likely to bring certain changes to Virginia policies, being in some ways, a return to the traditional Republican agenda, according to Quardricos Driskell, a professor of politics at George Washington University.
"It would mean tax cuts - eliminating Virginia's 2.5% grocery tax, doubling the standard deduction for income tax, and ways to cut regulation to spur economic growth opportunities", envisions Driskell. "But a Youngkin would also mean more law enforcement funding, more local control for education, and no COVID-19 vaccination mandates".
Youngkin's win will mark an abrupt shift to the right in a state where the governor has a lot of power, though not the ability to seek consecutive re-election, says John J. McGlennon.
"Virginia had been moving strongly to the left, and this will stall and perhaps reverse some of the policy changes of the last two years", he notes.
At the same time, however, Virginia will have divided party control, with the governor of one party and at least one house of the legislature in Democratic hands, according to the academic.

"The House of Delegates looks like it will shift back to Republican control", suggests Dr David Richards, associate professor, International Relations & Security Studies at the University of Lynchburg, Virginia. "This means that Youngkin will have some room to work in getting some of his agenda passed in the legislature, but the Democratically-controlled Senate can still be a roadblock, and the House and Youngkin will certainly have to work with the Senate to move any legislation forward. I do not foresee any major changes going forward because of this divided government".

On the other hand, Old Dominion is a generally conservative state, in the old meaning of the word, Richards says. Even though the Democrats have been in control for the past few years, "Virginia did not just enact everything the national Democratic Party wanted", the professor stresses.
Sign directs voters to a polling station on Election Day in Tucson, Arizona, U.S. November 3, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
No Room for Error: Democratic Strategists Pessimistic About Party's Prospects in 2022 Midterms
18 October, 16:19 GMT

Is the Virginia Race Outcome a Harbinger for 2022 Midterms?

Because 2021 is an off-election year meaning not a congressional election year, the country always looks to Virginia as a temperature gauge for our national politics – this race is always nationalised, according to Quardricos Driskell.
"Virginia , in particular, attracts attention because of its distinctive role as a state that does not allow a governor to seek consecutive re-election", Driskell says. "It provides for a more even playing field. And it is one of the few races out there of significance, it is one of the few opportunities in an off-election to read in the tea leaves about the forthcoming midterm elections".
Youngkin's win appears to be a serious blow to the Democratic Party, according to the professor, who sees the recent race as part of "a proxy war between former President Trump and current President Biden".

"Furthermore, a Youngkin win will also serve as further evidence that Trump continues to strangle the soul and life of the Republican Party", Driskell concludes.

000000
Discuss
Popular comments
neocon youngkin, MIC ceo carlyle group says everything about pulse and direction. world should pray as military industrial/covid money maker looks to bring next global war
bbbill b
3 November, 18:07 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:05 GMTTehran Releases Video of IRGC Boats Fending Off Alleged US Attempt to Seize Iranian Oil Tanker
14:58 GMTIran Says Outcome of Nuclear Talks 'Clear' If Biden Fails to Provide Guarantees
14:29 GMTGhislaine Maxwell’s Trial May Shed Light on Jeffrey Epstein’s Famous Friends, Media Says
14:20 GMT‘Pouring a Cocktail of Chemicals’: 56 New Contaminants Found in US Drinking Water, Analysis Reveals
13:55 GMTDemocratic Candidate for Governor in Virginia McAuliffe Concedes Race to GOP's Youngkin
13:51 GMTChina Strengthens PLA With Mobile Oxygen Gear in Tibet to Enhance Combat Power Against Indian Troops
13:40 GMTPhilippines' President Duterte Threatens Punishment for Slow COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout
13:35 GMTGOP's Virginia Win: Mini-Referendum on Biden & 'Temperature Gauge' for 2022 Midterms, Observers Say
13:33 GMTSpain's La Palma Experiences Strongest Earthquake Since Beginning of Volcanic Eruption
13:26 GMTNew Zealand, Australia Ratify Biggest Free Trade Agreement With ASEAN
13:20 GMTRepublican Youngkin Announces Victory in Virginia Governor Vote, Reports Say
13:14 GMTUK Royal Marines Reportedly Obliterate Almost Entire Unit of US Forces During Drills
13:00 GMTExtinction Rebellion Holds Protest Against 'Greenwashing' in Glasgow Amid COP26 Summit
12:51 GMTSolidarity Rally for Lebanon Held in Tehran Amid Diplomatic Spat With Gulf Countries
12:50 GMTDelaware County, PA Voting Machine Warehouse Custodian Sues Trump, Allies Over 2020 Fraud Claims
12:26 GMTSeven People Dead in An-12 Plane Crash Near Irkutsk
12:21 GMTWHO Approves Emergency Use of India's COVAXIN Vaccine
12:20 GMTTop UK Medical Expert Warns COVID Crisis is 'Long Way From Over' as He Quits Pandemic Advisory Body
12:19 GMT'Smart-A**' Virus: PM Ardern Trolled Over 'COVID Finds the Unvaccinated Wherever They Are' Remark
12:16 GMTChina Snaps Back at Biden Criticising Xi's Absence From COP26, Questions 1.5C Goal