https://sputniknews.com/20211103/game-streamer-loses-work-and-becomes-target-of-trolls-due-to-nicknames-connection-to-squid-game-1090450671.html

Game Streamer Loses Work and Becomes Target of Trolls Due to Nickname’s Connection to Squid Game

Game Streamer Loses Work and Becomes Target of Trolls Due to Nickname’s Connection to Squid Game

Lydia Ellery is not the first person, who has had cause to curse the Netflix show's popularity. A South Korean woman was flooded with calls after her phone... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-03T15:47+0000

2021-11-03T15:47+0000

2021-11-03T15:47+0000

society

blogger

video games

livestreaming

twitch

squid game

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/06/1089699922_79:0:1343:711_1920x0_80_0_0_1234fa7a68e5d42b1af5958ffa599f6a.jpg

When coming up with a nickname on social media, it appears it is better to use something banal or you could end up in the sort of predicament which has dogged streamer and blogger Lydia Ellery who, more than a decade ago, registered as Squid Game on various platforms."For me it was just a silly name I thought up on the spot. My friends called me squid because it rhymes with lid, and my name is Lydia," she said.Fast forward to 2021 and Lydia has become the target of trolls and hackers as her nickname matches the title of South Korean survival drama 'Squid Game', which has become a huge hit. The show about people in debt forced to play children’s games - but with a deadly slant - has been watched by more than 142 million households globally and has become the most popular show on Netflix.Normally bloggers like attention. However, for Lydia Ellery the association with the show has brought nothing but problems. The 32-year-old from Bristol in Britain's South-West, who has more than 42,000 followers on video game live-streaming service Twitch, claims she has lost work as companies are hesitant to employ her, because of her supposed connection to the show, which features violent scenes.The young woman also claims that she has become the target of hackers and trolls, who have sent hateful messages to her. Netflix uses its own account on social media to promote the show, so when netizens saw Lydia’s nickname they thought it was the 'Squid Game' series account.Because of the social media users who keep reporting her account and the hackers who are constantly try to steal it, the young woman has started to think about changing the nickname - something she confesses she is unwilling to do, because of the years spent promoting it. The 32-year-old is not the first person to have suffered from the popularity of the show. A woman in South Korea was inundated with calls and messages after her phone number appeared in the first episode of the series.Production companies normally use fake numbers in their films but the filmmakers failed to do this in 'Squid Game'. The woman said she couldn’t change it, because she worked with important clients, prompting Netflix to edit scenes where the number is seen.The show has also been blamed for injuries among children, who have attempted to take on challenges shown in the series. A 14-year-old was hospitalised with severe burns in Sydney, Australia, after attempting to perform the honeycomb challenge - trying to carve a symbol with a pin on a thin layer of honeycomb without breaking it. The boy sustained his injuries while trying to melt sugar to make the honeycomb.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

society, blogger, video games, livestreaming, twitch, squid game