Florida Governor DeSantis Labels Biden's Cabinet 'Brandon Administration'
22:26 GMT 03.11.2021 (Updated: 22:27 GMT 03.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Wilfredo LeeFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a COVID-19 testing site, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. First responders and people over 65 years-old began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday during a trial run of the site which will open to seniors at a later date. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
"Let's Go Brandon" was how an NBC reporter interpreted a chant of "F**k Joe Biden" heard during a NASCAR race won by a driver named Brandon Brown in October. Now, the phrase has become a code to curse the 46th US President.
Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis offered his version of a nickname for the Biden administration, dubbing it the "Brandon administration" as he delivered a speech on Wednesday.
DeSantis was lambasting what he characterized as a left-wing agenda that, according to him, is being promoted in the United States under Biden's presidency when he made a reference to a viral meme that has become a euphemism for "F**k Joe Biden".
"If you look at all the things that are going on, you see Big Tech, you see the corporate media — although they weren’t too happy with Virginia last night," DeSantis said. "If you look at that. If you look at what’s going on with some of the big corporations with their woke agenda. [...] When you look at the Biden — when you look at the Brandon administration."
The reference was warmly accepted by the crowd, with people applauding and cheering.
DeSantis is not the only US politician who likes to express his feelings for the Biden administration through the use of the coded Let's Go Brandon meme. Among those who also find it funny are Florida GOP Representative Bill Posey (he ended one of his speeches with the phrase), South Carolina GOP Representative Jeff Duncan, who owns a face mask that reads "Let's Go Brandon", and Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz, who said it was "one of the funniest things I've ever seen" and has frequently used the coded curse to caption some of his tweets.
The Let's Go Brandon meme now has its own song and dance. The phrase itself gained wide popularity among conservatives after an NBC News reporter, interviewing NASCAR winner Brandon Brown, suggested that the crowd of spectators yelling in the background were chanting "Let's Go Brandon" when, in fact, they were chanting "F**k Joe Biden".