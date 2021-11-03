Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Democratic Governor Phil Murphy Wins Re-election in New Jersey - Reports
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/florida-governor-desantis-labels-bidens-cabinet-brandon-administration-1090455994.html
Florida Governor DeSantis Labels Biden's Cabinet 'Brandon Administration'
Florida Governor DeSantis Labels Biden's Cabinet 'Brandon Administration'
"Let's Go Brandon" was how an NBC reporter interpreted a chant of "F**k Joe Biden" heard during a NASCAR race won by a driver named Brandon Brown in October... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-03T22:26+0000
2021-11-03T22:27+0000
florida
republicans
ron desantis
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/02/1082525720_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ea558005914efec449773c5fbf02a4c3.jpg
Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis offered his version of a nickname for the Biden administration, dubbing it the "Brandon administration" as he delivered a speech on Wednesday.DeSantis was lambasting what he characterized as a left-wing agenda that, according to him, is being promoted in the United States under Biden's presidency when he made a reference to a viral meme that has become a euphemism for "F**k Joe Biden".The reference was warmly accepted by the crowd, with people applauding and cheering.DeSantis is not the only US politician who likes to express his feelings for the Biden administration through the use of the coded Let's Go Brandon meme. Among those who also find it funny are Florida GOP Representative Bill Posey (he ended one of his speeches with the phrase), South Carolina GOP Representative Jeff Duncan, who owns a face mask that reads "Let's Go Brandon", and Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz, who said it was "one of the funniest things I've ever seen" and has frequently used the coded curse to caption some of his tweets.The Let's Go Brandon meme now has its own song and dance. The phrase itself gained wide popularity among conservatives after an NBC News reporter, interviewing NASCAR winner Brandon Brown, suggested that the crowd of spectators yelling in the background were chanting "Let's Go Brandon" when, in fact, they were chanting "F**k Joe Biden".
florida
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/02/1082525720_91:0:2822:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1845beeedcff9f8e5caa0c6af6bfbf61.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
florida, republicans, ron desantis, biden administration

Florida Governor DeSantis Labels Biden's Cabinet 'Brandon Administration'

22:26 GMT 03.11.2021 (Updated: 22:27 GMT 03.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Wilfredo LeeFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a COVID-19 testing site, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. First responders and people over 65 years-old began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday during a trial run of the site which will open to seniors at a later date. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a COVID-19 testing site, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. First responders and people over 65 years-old began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday during a trial run of the site which will open to seniors at a later date. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
© AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
"Let's Go Brandon" was how an NBC reporter interpreted a chant of "F**k Joe Biden" heard during a NASCAR race won by a driver named Brandon Brown in October. Now, the phrase has become a code to curse the 46th US President.
Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis offered his version of a nickname for the Biden administration, dubbing it the "Brandon administration" as he delivered a speech on Wednesday.
DeSantis was lambasting what he characterized as a left-wing agenda that, according to him, is being promoted in the United States under Biden's presidency when he made a reference to a viral meme that has become a euphemism for "F**k Joe Biden".
"If you look at all the things that are going on, you see Big Tech, you see the corporate media — although they weren’t too happy with Virginia last night," DeSantis said. "If you look at that. If you look at what’s going on with some of the big corporations with their woke agenda. [...] When you look at the Biden — when you look at the Brandon administration."
The reference was warmly accepted by the crowd, with people applauding and cheering.
DeSantis is not the only US politician who likes to express his feelings for the Biden administration through the use of the coded Let's Go Brandon meme. Among those who also find it funny are Florida GOP Representative Bill Posey (he ended one of his speeches with the phrase), South Carolina GOP Representative Jeff Duncan, who owns a face mask that reads "Let's Go Brandon", and Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz, who said it was "one of the funniest things I've ever seen" and has frequently used the coded curse to caption some of his tweets.
The Let's Go Brandon meme now has its own song and dance. The phrase itself gained wide popularity among conservatives after an NBC News reporter, interviewing NASCAR winner Brandon Brown, suggested that the crowd of spectators yelling in the background were chanting "Let's Go Brandon" when, in fact, they were chanting "F**k Joe Biden".
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:29 GMTDemocratic Governor Phil Murphy Wins Re-election in New Jersey - Reports
22:26 GMTFlorida Governor DeSantis Labels Biden's Cabinet 'Brandon Administration'
22:26 GMTLabour Party Loses Control of Member Data in Major ‘Cyber Incident’
22:25 GMTICC Launches Investigation Against Venezuela Over Crimes Against Humanity
22:16 GMT'Absolutely Totally False': Pentagon Refutes Iranian Claim That US Forces Attempted to Seize Oil
21:49 GMTAhead of India's Uttar Pradesh Polls Samajwadi Leader Akhilesh Yadav is Shirking His Duty: Expert
21:48 GMTImran Khan Vows 'Biggest Welfare Package in Pakistan's History' to Ward-off Economic Woes
21:48 GMTMaldives' Defence Minister: Indian Military Personnel Serving in the Country to Be 'Unarmed'
21:46 GMTPakistan Allows Banned TLP to Contest Polls After It Agrees to Drop French Embassy Closure Demand
21:46 GMTUS Slaps Israeli 'Pegasus' Spyware Developer With Sanctions
21:22 GMTIsraeli Spyware Developer Alarmed by Inclusion Into US List of Security Threats
21:15 GMTBiden Refutes Reports About Payments of $450,000 to Separated Illegal Immigrant Families
21:09 GMTHouse Dems Put Paid Family Leave Back in Spending Bill After Biden Removed It to Assuage Right Wing
20:56 GMTTurkmenistan Plans to Achieve Zero Growth in Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2030
19:55 GMTChina Set Out to Expand Nuclear Triad Amid Fears US Would Strike Before 2020 Election, Report Says
19:22 GMTTurkey Probes Twitter Posts Suggesting Erdogan Died After Viral Video Raises Speculations
19:06 GMTIran to Resume JCPOA Negotiations in Vienna on Nov 29 - Iranian Deputy FM
18:50 GMTNew York Judge Expects Prince Andrew Hearing to Be Held Between September and December 2022
18:40 GMTGreenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tactics' to Obstruct Regional Climate Talks
18:34 GMTWhy Minneapolis Residents Say 'Nay' to Disbanding Police & Why Dems Should Worry About It