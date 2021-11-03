https://sputniknews.com/20211103/finland-ponders-universal-call-ups-to-attract-more-women-to-military-service-1090433034.html

Finland Ponders Universal Call-Ups to Attract More Women to Military Service

Finland Ponders Universal Call-Ups to Attract More Women to Military Service

The Finnish military is facing growing personnel problems, as more men tend to opt out of military service for personal reasons or a lack of fitness. The... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International

A cross-party Finnish parliamentary committee has recommended that military call-ups be extended to include women.Mandatory military service would, however, continue to be limited to males only. While the committee is yet to decide exactly what kind of sanctions missing a call-up would entail, it has been argued that the consequences of not showing up should be the same for women as for men.Proponents of this idea say universal call-ups would help prevent marginalisation and attract more women into military service, as they would cover entire age groups. Call-ups were also also presented as an opportunity for women to learn more about voluntary service.The government, including Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen, hasn't taken a stance yet, as the committee is expected to present more detailed conclusions in a final report later this month.The Armed Forces, meanwhile, are not keen on organising universal call-ups simply for the purpose of preventing marginalisation, saying such matters fall beyond the scope of the military.That said, however, the Finnish military is facing growing personnel problems, as more men tend to opt out of military service, either for personal or health reasons, such as lack of fitness. Earlier this autumn, the Finnish Armed Forces were reported to be reviewing service classes amid a general drop in the physical condition of conscripts, with Army Commander Petri Hulkko specifically mentioning "PlayStation boys". The goal of this reorganisation was said to be accommodating less fit conscripts and encouraging more women to volunteer.The plans triggered a dubious response from Finland's Feminist Association. While hailing the perceived "shift toward gender neutrality" as a step in the right direction, its secretary general Eekku Aromaa emphasised "a level of unfairness".The Finnish Armed Forces have an active personnel of some 8,000 staff and some 25,000 conscripts, yet boasts 900,000 reservists in a nation of 5.5 million.

