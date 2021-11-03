Registration was successful!
LIVE: Extinction Rebellion Holds Protest Against 'Greenwashing' in Glasgow Amid COP26 Summit
Extinction Rebellion Holds Protest Against 'Greenwashing' in Glasgow Amid COP26 Summit
In the meantime, the UK is hosting 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference. The event has gathered politicians from some 200 countries, and aims to reach... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
scotland
glasgow
extinction rebellion (xr)
uk
cop26
Sputnik is live from Glasgow, Scotland, where eco-activists from the Extinction Rebellion group are holding a rally protesting against "greenwashing", as they claim that world leaders are not really addressing climate issues, but only pretending to do so.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
scotland, glasgow, extinction rebellion (xr), uk, cop26

Extinction Rebellion Holds Protest Against 'Greenwashing' in Glasgow Amid COP26 Summit

13:00 GMT 03.11.2021 (Updated: 13:09 GMT 03.11.2021)
In the meantime, the UK is hosting 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference. The event has gathered politicians from some 200 countries, and aims to reach net-zero emissions level by 2050 and set a goal of limiting the rise in temperature to 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels.
Sputnik is live from Glasgow, Scotland, where eco-activists from the Extinction Rebellion group are holding a rally protesting against "greenwashing", as they claim that world leaders are not really addressing climate issues, but only pretending to do so.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
