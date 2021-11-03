https://sputniknews.com/20211103/extinction-rebellion-holds-protest-against-greenwashing-in-glasgow-amid-cop26-summit-1090447045.html

Extinction Rebellion Holds Protest Against 'Greenwashing' in Glasgow Amid COP26 Summit

In the meantime, the UK is hosting 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference. The event has gathered politicians from some 200 countries, and aims to reach... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Glasgow, Scotland, where eco-activists from the Extinction Rebellion group are holding a rally protesting against "greenwashing", as they claim that world leaders are not really addressing climate issues, but only pretending to do so.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

