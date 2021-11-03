https://sputniknews.com/20211103/diwali-night-may-plunge-delhis-air-quality-to-severe-level-study-warns-1090433718.html

Diwali Night May Plunge Delhi's Air Quality to 'Severe' Level, Study Warns

Diwali Night May Plunge Delhi's Air Quality to 'Severe' Level, Study Warns

On Tuesday, India's capital Delhi recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 303. But on Wednesday morning, the air quality in the city's Jantar... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-03T08:11+0000

2021-11-03T08:11+0000

2021-11-03T08:11+0000

delhi

india

air pollution

diwali

air quality

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090437108_0:295:3072:2023_1920x0_80_0_0_b0ac3732058e038481bb53d51c112cb7.jpg

Air quality in Delhi may deteriorate to a "severe" level on the night of Diwali, according to the Indian Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality forecast agency's System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The forecast agency in its latest bulletin on Tuesday revealed that Delhi's overall air quality is on the lower end of the very poor category. Although it may improve, it will remain in the poor range until Wednesday. According to the forecast agency, the impact of stubble burning on Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) is also expected to increase significantly from Thursday onward. The agency also said that the level of PM 2.5 ((particulate matter or particle pollution) is expected to be very poor from 4 to 6 November under a zero firecracker emission scenario. In the case of 50 percent firecracker emissions, the PM 2.5 is expected to reach 129 ug/m3 and further increase to 182 ug/m3 the next day, as per the SAFAR forecast. The agency additionally stated that air quality is likely to improve from 6 November, but will fluctuate between very poor and severe. Meanwhile, the temperature is also likely to increase with high humidity. Per experts, a rise in temperatures and humidity levels decreases the level of pollution. SAFAR further said the contribution of stubble fire in Delhi's PM2.5 is predicted to be between 20-40% during 4-6th November if fire counts are assumed to be similar to last year.According to reports, due to record-breaking rainfall in October and favourable wind direction, the impact of farm fires on the city's air pollution has remained comparatively lower this season so far. India is the world's third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the United States. On Monday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the COP26 climate summit that the country would achieve a net zero carbon emission target by 2070.

https://sputniknews.com/20211022/political-parties-used-fake-facebook-accounts-to-influence-delhi-state-polls-says-whistleblower-1090129003.html

delhi

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sushmita Panda https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg

Sushmita Panda https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sushmita Panda https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg

delhi, india, air pollution, diwali, air quality