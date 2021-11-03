https://sputniknews.com/20211103/democrats-brace-for-election-results-supply-chain-crisis-worsens-1090429953.html

Democrats brace for Virginia elections as economic problems and Biden's falling approval ratings set the stage for potential disaster.

Democrats Brace For Election Results; Supply Chain Crisis Worsens

Gary Flowers, host of “The Gary Flowers Show” on radio station Rejoice WREJ-AM 990, joins us to discuss the Virginia elections. Democrats brace for Virginia elections as economic problems and Biden's falling approval ratings set the stage for potential disaster. The polls show a close race, but the inability to pass meaningful economic legislation in Congress could negatively affect voter enthusiasm for the ruling party.Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the supply chain. Supply chain problems show no sign of abating, and many analysts predict that the issues will worsen and bring increased inflation. Dr. Horne discusses the neoliberal system that has been exposed by completely closing and reopening a system that can't handle backups and sudden increases in demand.Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. Congressional wrangling over economic legislation has exposed fissures between the inclinations of the Democratic electorate and the corporate leaders of the party. Also, we discuss the reasons that President Biden can't increase taxes on corporations and his wealthy donors.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice-presidential candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss President Biden's "Build Back Better" legislation. Dr. Baraka argues that the legislation and the process by which most of the social safety net content has been removed demonstrates that the President was never genuine in his claims that he supported a political change of direction. Was the entire process a head fake to draw progressives into the false belief that Joe Biden is the new FDR?John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss major legal cases in the US. The Supreme Court began hearing oral arguments on Monday regarding Texas' S.B. 8 bill, which creates major restrictions for abortion. Also, a jury has been seated for the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, a man who shot and killed several people during a protest.Tunde Osazua, on the Africa Team of the Black Alliance for Peace (BAP) and coordinator of BAP's "U.S. Out of Africa" Network, joins us to discuss Africa. The Sudan crisis deepens as the military coup government moves to lock down control over the African nation. Also, a significant commander of the military in the Darfur region has announced that he is siding with the new government.Cheryl LaBash, Cuban solidarity activist and co-chair of the National Network on Cuba, joins us to discuss Cuba. In a shocking display of hubris, the US has announced that they are creating a color revolution-style protest movement in Cuba that will be acted out in mid-November. A US State Department official has gone so far as to announce that the Biden administration will sanction the island nation if they attempt to interfere with these illegal regime change actions.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss the US attempt to influence the world's computer chip industry. The Biden administration has demanded that semiconductor manufacturers turn over confidential information or they will try to shut the targeted companies down.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

