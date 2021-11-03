Registration was successful!
Democrats are Projected to Lose Virginia and Guest Roger Stone
Democrats are Projected to Lose Virginia and Guest Roger Stone
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Minneapolis voting on replacing police... 03.11.2021
Democrats are Projected to Lose Virginia and Guest Roger Stone
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Minneapolis voting on replacing police with ‘peace officers, and NY Firefighters suspended for driving trucks to lawmaker’s office over vaccine mandates.
GUESTRobert Bridge - Author, Columnist | American Corporations Hurting Children, Russia Upholding Family Values, and Political InfightingRoger Stone - Political Consultant, Author, and Former Lobbyist | Russia Collusion hoax, Lawfare, and The Virginia Gubernatorial RaceIn the first hour, Lee spoke with author Robert Bridge about the woke agenda in America, the demonization of Russia, and political involvement in parenting. Robert spoke about living in Russia and how American family values have changed over time. Robert discussed how American corporations have become too powerful and the influence they possess on the American population.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Roger Stone about the political harassment he has faced, the January 6th riot, and population changes in Virginia. Roger discussed the numerous anomalies in the 2020 election and the media calling people "conspiracy theorists" for wanting election audits. Roger talked about his time working with Richard Nixon and how the deep state came after the former President.
Democrats are Projected to Lose Virginia and Guest Roger Stone

08:33 GMT 03.11.2021
Democrats are Projected to Lose Virginia and Guest Roger Stone
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Minneapolis voting on replacing police with ‘peace officers, and NY Firefighters suspended for driving trucks to lawmaker’s office over vaccine mandates.
GUEST
Robert Bridge - Author, Columnist | American Corporations Hurting Children, Russia Upholding Family Values, and Political Infighting
Roger Stone - Political Consultant, Author, and Former Lobbyist | Russia Collusion hoax, Lawfare, and The Virginia Gubernatorial Race
In the first hour, Lee spoke with author Robert Bridge about the woke agenda in America, the demonization of Russia, and political involvement in parenting. Robert spoke about living in Russia and how American family values have changed over time. Robert discussed how American corporations have become too powerful and the influence they possess on the American population.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Roger Stone about the political harassment he has faced, the January 6th riot, and population changes in Virginia. Roger discussed the numerous anomalies in the 2020 election and the media calling people "conspiracy theorists" for wanting election audits. Roger talked about his time working with Richard Nixon and how the deep state came after the former President.
