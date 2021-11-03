Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Democratic Governor Phil Murphy Wins Re-election in New Jersey - Reports
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/democratic-governor-phil-murphy-wins-re-election-in-new-jersey--1090459985.html
Democratic Governor Phil Murphy Wins Re-election in New Jersey - Reports
Democratic Governor Phil Murphy Wins Re-election in New Jersey - Reports
After a day of tallying straggling ballots, New Jersey's gubernatorial race has reached a point where the Associated Press felt it safe to mark down incumbent... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-03T22:29+0000
2021-11-03T22:53+0000
new jersey
us
democrats
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png
Murphy's lead over Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli on Wednesday was razor-thin, despite opinion polls going into Tuesday's vote showing the Garden State chief with a sizeable lead. Murphy's victory is the first time in 44 years a Democrat has won re-election in the state, which tends to vote liberal."We want every legal vote counted," the GOP candidate told his supporters late on Tuesday evening. "And you all know the way the VBMs (vote by mail) work and the provisionals work; we've gotta have time to make sure that every legal vote is counted."However, Ciattarelli has not yet conceded the race, nor has the New Jersey Division of Elections declared Murphy the victor.Elsewhere on Election Day, Democrats have not fared so well. In Virginia, incumbent Governor Terry McAuliffe lost a tight race against Republican challenger Glenn Youngkin. Politicos supporting both sides cast the competition as a "referendum" on the Biden administration's agenda nine months into his presidency.
new jersey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_140:0:860:540_1920x0_80_0_0_5f950b471719475aa070f676a630f7f3.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new jersey, us, democrats

Democratic Governor Phil Murphy Wins Re-election in New Jersey - Reports

22:29 GMT 03.11.2021 (Updated: 22:53 GMT 03.11.2021)
© SputnikBreaking News
Breaking News - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Sputnik News reporter Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik International
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
After a day of tallying straggling ballots, New Jersey's gubernatorial race has reached a point where the Associated Press felt it safe to mark down incumbent Phil Murphy as the victor. However, an official statement by the state's electoral commission has not yet been made.
Murphy's lead over Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli on Wednesday was razor-thin, despite opinion polls going into Tuesday's vote showing the Garden State chief with a sizeable lead. Murphy's victory is the first time in 44 years a Democrat has won re-election in the state, which tends to vote liberal.

On Wednesday evening, Murphy had 50.0% of the vote and Ciattarelli had 49.2%, with Murphy leading by just under 20,000 votes and 87% of ballots counted.

"We want every legal vote counted," the GOP candidate told his supporters late on Tuesday evening. "And you all know the way the VBMs (vote by mail) work and the provisionals work; we've gotta have time to make sure that every legal vote is counted."
However, Ciattarelli has not yet conceded the race, nor has the New Jersey Division of Elections declared Murphy the victor.
Elsewhere on Election Day, Democrats have not fared so well. In Virginia, incumbent Governor Terry McAuliffe lost a tight race against Republican challenger Glenn Youngkin. Politicos supporting both sides cast the competition as a "referendum" on the Biden administration's agenda nine months into his presidency.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:29 GMTDemocratic Governor Phil Murphy Wins Re-election in New Jersey - Reports
22:26 GMTFlorida Governor DeSantis Labels Biden's Cabinet 'Brandon Administration'
22:26 GMTLabour Party Loses Control of Member Data in Major ‘Cyber Incident’
22:25 GMTICC Launches Investigation Against Venezuela Over Crimes Against Humanity
22:16 GMT'Absolutely Totally False': Pentagon Refutes Iranian Claim That US Forces Attempted to Seize Oil
21:49 GMTAhead of India's Uttar Pradesh Polls Samajwadi Leader Akhilesh Yadav is Shirking His Duty: Expert
21:48 GMTImran Khan Vows 'Biggest Welfare Package in Pakistan's History' to Ward-off Economic Woes
21:48 GMTMaldives' Defence Minister: Indian Military Personnel Serving in the Country to Be 'Unarmed'
21:46 GMTPakistan Allows Banned TLP to Contest Polls After It Agrees to Drop French Embassy Closure Demand
21:46 GMTUS Slaps Israeli 'Pegasus' Spyware Developer With Sanctions
21:22 GMTIsraeli Spyware Developer Alarmed by Inclusion Into US List of Security Threats
21:15 GMTBiden Refutes Reports About Payments of $450,000 to Separated Illegal Immigrant Families
21:09 GMTHouse Dems Put Paid Family Leave Back in Spending Bill After Biden Removed It to Assuage Right Wing
20:56 GMTTurkmenistan Plans to Achieve Zero Growth in Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2030
19:55 GMTChina Set Out to Expand Nuclear Triad Amid Fears US Would Strike Before 2020 Election, Report Says
19:22 GMTTurkey Probes Twitter Posts Suggesting Erdogan Died After Viral Video Raises Speculations
19:06 GMTIran to Resume JCPOA Negotiations in Vienna on Nov 29 - Iranian Deputy FM
18:50 GMTNew York Judge Expects Prince Andrew Hearing to Be Held Between September and December 2022
18:40 GMTGreenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tactics' to Obstruct Regional Climate Talks
18:34 GMTWhy Minneapolis Residents Say 'Nay' to Disbanding Police & Why Dems Should Worry About It