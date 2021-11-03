https://sputniknews.com/20211103/democratic-governor-phil-murphy-wins-re-election-in-new-jersey--1090459985.html

Democratic Governor Phil Murphy Wins Re-election in New Jersey - Reports

Democratic Governor Phil Murphy Wins Re-election in New Jersey - Reports

After a day of tallying straggling ballots, New Jersey's gubernatorial race has reached a point where the Associated Press felt it safe to mark down incumbent... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-03T22:29+0000

2021-11-03T22:29+0000

2021-11-03T22:53+0000

new jersey

us

democrats

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png

Murphy's lead over Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli on Wednesday was razor-thin, despite opinion polls going into Tuesday's vote showing the Garden State chief with a sizeable lead. Murphy's victory is the first time in 44 years a Democrat has won re-election in the state, which tends to vote liberal."We want every legal vote counted," the GOP candidate told his supporters late on Tuesday evening. "And you all know the way the VBMs (vote by mail) work and the provisionals work; we've gotta have time to make sure that every legal vote is counted."However, Ciattarelli has not yet conceded the race, nor has the New Jersey Division of Elections declared Murphy the victor.Elsewhere on Election Day, Democrats have not fared so well. In Virginia, incumbent Governor Terry McAuliffe lost a tight race against Republican challenger Glenn Youngkin. Politicos supporting both sides cast the competition as a "referendum" on the Biden administration's agenda nine months into his presidency.

new jersey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

new jersey, us, democrats