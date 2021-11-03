Democratic Candidate for Governor in Virginia McAuliffe Concedes Race to GOP's Youngkin
13:55 GMT 03.11.2021 (Updated: 14:49 GMT 03.11.2021)
© REUTERS / TOM BRENNERDemocratic nominee for Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe speaks to his election night party and rally in McLean, Virginia, U.S., November 2, 2021
Preliminary election results released by the Virginia Department of Elections showed GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin securing 50.68 percent of the votes, with his Democratic rival Terry McAuliffe receiving 48.55 percent.
Democratic candidate for Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe has conceded the race to his Republican rival Glenn Youngkin, congratulating him on his victory.
"While there will be setbacks along the way, I am confident that the long term path of Virginia is toward inclusion, openness and tolerance for all", McAuliffe said in his statement. "Congratulations to Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin on his victory. I hope Virginians will join me in wishing the best to him and his family."
The Democrat also thanked his wife, family, and his "incredible campaign team for the tireless efforts and dedication over these past eleven months".
November 3, 2021
The Virginia election race was called in favour of Youngkin on Wednesday, even though the results are yet to be certified after all absentee ballots are counted.
"Together we will change the trajectory of this Commonwealth", the 54-year-old political newcomer told a crowd of supporters early Wednesday. "And friends, we are going to start that transformation on day one. There is no time to waste".
Virginians cast their votes on Tuesday, electing a Republican to be their governor for the first time since 2010. The final results of the election are expected to be unveiled in a few days, since absentee ballots are being accepted until noon on 5 November.
'Huge Republican Win'
The gubernatorial election in Virginia was seen as a touchstone for the presidency of Joe Biden, given that his administration's recent decisions on foreign and domestic policy have caused the Democrats' ratings to plummet.
The importance of the Virginia election was highlighted by Vice President Kamala Harris, who, when campaigning for McAuliffe, said that the outcome of the race would "in large part determine what happens in 2022, 2024, and on". These remarks have already been mocked by social media users, who saw Youngkin's victory as a sign of a possible failure for the Democratic Party, both in the midterms and in the 2024 presidential race.
The Republican Party took to Twitter to celebrate what they dubbed a "red wave" sweeping Virginia after "Americans rejected Joe Biden and the Democrats [sic] agenda".
"Republicans WON BIG up and down the ballot on Tuesday and will carry this momentum into the 2022 midterms", the GOP tweeted on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, voters in New Jersey and New York City also headed to the polls in order to cast their ballots in gubernatorial and mayoral elections respectively.