Democrat Eric Adams Projected to Win New York City Mayoral Race By Landslide
The politician will take charge of America's city in January, becoming the second black New York mayor, after David Dinkins, who led New York from 1990-1993. 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
Eric Adams, a former NYPD captain and state senator, won the New York City mayoral elections by a landslide, getting 66% of the vote after more than a half of the projected ballots were counted. His opponent, Curtis Sliwa, talk show host and founder of the Guardian Angels anti-crime nonprofit, only managed to get 29% of the vote, reports suggest.The politician started his career as a police officer in 1984 and became a captain shortly before leaving the ranks in 2006. He then ran for the state senate, representing the 20th Senate district in Brooklyn from 2006 to 2013. In 2013, Adams was elected Brooklyn Borough President and gained enough support for a successful re-election bid in 2017.Adams is known as a moderate Democrat, who opposed the "defund the police" agenda over the past few years. He also supported outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio in his decision to make vaccination obligatory for police officers, firefighters, and other key workers.
"Today, we take off the intramural jersey and we put on one jersey, Team New York", Adams told supporters during a celebration at the New York Marriott. "Tonight is not just a victory over adversity, it is a vindication of faith. It is the proof that the forgotten can be the future".
