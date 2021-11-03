https://sputniknews.com/20211103/democrat-eric-adams-projected-to-win-next-new-york-city-mayoral-race-by-landslide-1090436164.html

Democrat Eric Adams Projected to Win New York City Mayoral Race By Landslide

Democrat Eric Adams Projected to Win New York City Mayoral Race By Landslide

The politician will take charge of America's city in January, becoming the second black New York mayor, after David Dinkins, who led New York from 1990-1993. 03.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-03T08:01+0000

2021-11-03T08:01+0000

2021-11-03T08:02+0000

new york

us

new york city mayor

new york city

elections

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090436368_0:7:2048:1159_1920x0_80_0_0_976d64569bb9d7f3ce5b22ed3be16f6f.jpg

Eric Adams, a former NYPD captain and state senator, won the New York City mayoral elections by a landslide, getting 66% of the vote after more than a half of the projected ballots were counted. His opponent, Curtis Sliwa, talk show host and founder of the Guardian Angels anti-crime nonprofit, only managed to get 29% of the vote, reports suggest.The politician started his career as a police officer in 1984 and became a captain shortly before leaving the ranks in 2006. He then ran for the state senate, representing the 20th Senate district in Brooklyn from 2006 to 2013. In 2013, Adams was elected Brooklyn Borough President and gained enough support for a successful re-election bid in 2017.Adams is known as a moderate Democrat, who opposed the "defund the police" agenda over the past few years. He also supported outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio in his decision to make vaccination obligatory for police officers, firefighters, and other key workers.

new york

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

new york, us, new york city mayor, new york city, elections