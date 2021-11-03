Delegation of European Parliament Pays Three-Day Visit to Taiwan, Reports Say

The delegation includes representatives of the Special Committee on Foreign Interference in all Democratic Processes in the European Union, including Disinformation. As the European Parliament told CNA, it has never sent any official delegations to the island until the committee's current trip, which is meant to underscore the importance of the visit.The delegation is expected to hold meetings with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang and other high-ranking officials. The parties will reportedly discuss Taiwan's experience in combating disinformation, attempts to interfere in Taiwan's democracy, media, culture and education, as well as Taiwan's efforts to strengthen its cyber resilience.Official relations between mainland China and Taiwan were severed in 1949. Since then, the island has been governed independently and asserts its position as an autonomous country, while Beijing views Taiwan as a breakaway province. Taiwan has political and economic relations with many other nations that recognise its sovereignty.
Truth-Teller
China should do the same the US is doing. Put all the members on the sanctionlist. and forbid any Chinese company to do business with them. China is leaning back and watch the US strengthening its plots against China. China should also adopt a law that said that anyone supporting Taiwan's independence will be arrested and brought to justice. Just the same the US did to Meng Wangzhou of Huawei.
1
TruePatriot
Did they ask permission from the PRC to visit their country first? If not, things are going to get rather icy.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - A delegation of the European Parliament arrived in Taiwan for a three-day visit, the island's Central News Agency (CNA) reported on Wednesday.
The delegation includes representatives of the Special Committee on Foreign Interference in all Democratic Processes in the European Union, including Disinformation. As the European Parliament told CNA, it has never sent any official delegations to the island until the committee's current trip, which is meant to underscore the importance of the visit.
The delegation is expected to hold meetings with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang and other high-ranking officials.
The parties will reportedly discuss Taiwan's experience in combating disinformation, attempts to interfere in Taiwan's democracy, media, culture and education, as well as Taiwan's efforts to strengthen its cyber resilience.
Official relations between mainland China and Taiwan were severed in 1949. Since then, the island has been governed independently and asserts its position as an autonomous country, while Beijing views Taiwan as a breakaway province. Taiwan has political and economic relations with many other nations that recognise its sovereignty.
China should do the same the US is doing. Put all the members on the sanctionlist. and forbid any Chinese company to do business with them. China is leaning back and watch the US strengthening its plots against China. China should also adopt a law that said that anyone supporting Taiwan's independence will be arrested and brought to justice. Just the same the US did to Meng Wangzhou of Huawei.