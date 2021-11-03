Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Extinction Rebellion Holds Protest Against 'Greenwashing' in Glasgow Amid COP26 Summit
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/delaware-voting-machine-warehouse-custodian-sues-trump-allies-over-2020-fraud-claims-1090444161.html
Delaware County, PA Voting Machine Warehouse Custodian Sues Trump, Allies Over 2020 Fraud Claims
Delaware County, PA Voting Machine Warehouse Custodian Sues Trump, Allies Over 2020 Fraud Claims
Last year, Donald Trump and his campaign claimed that voting machines in Pennsylvania had been tampered with, allegedly to secure Joe Biden's victory. Trump's... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-03T12:50+0000
2021-11-03T12:59+0000
us
pennsylvania
us election 2020
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090445556_0:0:3069:1726_1920x0_80_0_0_9eb377372b3c26b3206d8993b23f8e78.jpg
The custodian of the warehouse in Delaware County where the voting machines are kept, James Savage, has filed lawsuit against Donald Trump, his former attorney Rudy Giuliani, Trump's campaign and several other people over claims they made in 2020 of voter fraud.Trump and his allies alleged that Savage meddled with the voting machines in the state of Pennsylvania, but they failed to prove this in court, despite two GOP poll-watchers, Greg Stenstrom and Leah Hoopes, claiming they saw the fiddling. Both Stenstrom and Hoopes are also cited as defendants in the custodian's lawsuit.Savage claims to have suffered greatly from the claims made by Trump's team which, he insists, were known by them to be false.The custodian said he suffered two heart attacks and routinely received death threats after the accusations by Trump, his attorney and campaign, even though they did not mention Savage by name. Savage noted that it was easy for any person to deduce who was meant since he was the only voting machine warehouse custodian in Delaware County.In 2020, Trump and his campaign claimed to have evidence that 50,000 votes had been registered illegally in Delaware County via the voting machines in Joe Biden's favour. Two GOP poll-watchers, Stenstrom and Hoopes, claimed to have seen Savage uploading something from the USB cards to said machines.Trump still insists that the 2020 re-election was "stolen" from him by the Democrats via the use of massive voter fraud in several states. However, the former president and his legal team failed to win any lawsuits upholding these accusations in courts. Now, they face lawsuits themselves from the people and companies whom they accused of fraud - namely Dominion Voting Systems.
pennsylvania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090445556_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d7608f5aae712021689699b613f58bbc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, pennsylvania, us election 2020

Delaware County, PA Voting Machine Warehouse Custodian Sues Trump, Allies Over 2020 Fraud Claims

12:50 GMT 03.11.2021 (Updated: 12:59 GMT 03.11.2021)
© REUTERS / EDUARDO MUNOZFILE PHOTO: A sign reading "fraud" is pictured near a supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump wearing a Make America Great Again (MAGA) as votes continue to be counted following the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 6, 2020
FILE PHOTO: A sign reading fraud is pictured near a supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump wearing a Make America Great Again (MAGA) as votes continue to be counted following the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 6, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
© REUTERS / EDUARDO MUNOZ
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Last year, Donald Trump and his campaign claimed that voting machines in Pennsylvania had been tampered with, allegedly to secure Joe Biden's victory. Trump's team presented two witnesses, who claimed to have seen the voting official interfering with the machines, but the case was lost in court.
The custodian of the warehouse in Delaware County where the voting machines are kept, James Savage, has filed lawsuit against Donald Trump, his former attorney Rudy Giuliani, Trump's campaign and several other people over claims they made in 2020 of voter fraud.
Trump and his allies alleged that Savage meddled with the voting machines in the state of Pennsylvania, but they failed to prove this in court, despite two GOP poll-watchers, Greg Stenstrom and Leah Hoopes, claiming they saw the fiddling. Both Stenstrom and Hoopes are also cited as defendants in the custodian's lawsuit.
Savage claims to have suffered greatly from the claims made by Trump's team which, he insists, were known by them to be false.

"As is well-known by poll-watchers and election officials, this position [of voting-machine warehouse custodian] did not vest [Savage] with any ability to conduct vote tabulation whatsoever. All defendants herein knew that such fraud was impossible," Savage's attorney, J Conor Corcoran, said.

The custodian said he suffered two heart attacks and routinely received death threats after the accusations by Trump, his attorney and campaign, even though they did not mention Savage by name. Savage noted that it was easy for any person to deduce who was meant since he was the only voting machine warehouse custodian in Delaware County.

"Simply put, Mr Savage’s physical safety, and his reputation, were acceptable collateral damage for the wicked intentions of the defendants herein, executed during their lubricious attempt to question the legitimacy of President Joseph Biden’s win in Pennsylvania," Savage's attorney added.

In 2020, Trump and his campaign claimed to have evidence that 50,000 votes had been registered illegally in Delaware County via the voting machines in Joe Biden's favour. Two GOP poll-watchers, Stenstrom and Hoopes, claimed to have seen Savage uploading something from the USB cards to said machines.
Trump still insists that the 2020 re-election was "stolen" from him by the Democrats via the use of massive voter fraud in several states. However, the former president and his legal team failed to win any lawsuits upholding these accusations in courts. Now, they face lawsuits themselves from the people and companies whom they accused of fraud - namely Dominion Voting Systems.
112000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:35 GMTGOP's Virginia Win: Mini-Referendum on Biden & 'Temperature Gauge' for 2022 Midterms, Observers Say
13:33 GMTSpanish La Palma Experiences Strongest Earthquake Since Beginning of Volcanic Eruption
13:26 GMTNew Zealand, Australia Ratify Biggest Free Trade Agreement With ASEAN
13:20 GMTRepublican Youngkin Announces Victory in Virginia Governor Vote, Reports Say
13:14 GMTUK Royal Marines Reportedly Obliterate Almost Entire Unit of US Forces During Drills
13:00 GMTExtinction Rebellion Holds Protest Against 'Greenwashing' in Glasgow Amid COP26 Summit
12:51 GMTSolidarity Rally for Lebanon Held in Tehran Amid Diplomatic Spat With Gulf Countries
12:50 GMTDelaware County, PA Voting Machine Warehouse Custodian Sues Trump, Allies Over 2020 Fraud Claims
12:26 GMTAt Least Five People Dead in An-12 Plane Crash Near Irkutsk
12:21 GMTWHO Approves Emergency Use of India's COVAXIN Vaccine
12:20 GMTTop UK Medical Expert Warns COVID Crisis is 'Long Way From Over' as He Quits Pandemic Advisory Body
12:19 GMT'Smart-A**' Virus: PM Ardern Trolled Over 'COVID Finds the Unvaccinated Wherever They Are' Remark
12:16 GMTChina Snaps Back at Biden Criticising Xi's Absence From COP26, Questions 1.5C Goal
12:12 GMTPakistan Reportedly Bans Its Airspace to Flights Between Kashmir and UAE
12:06 GMTCongress Parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at Modi Government Over Inflation amid Festivals
11:56 GMTUK House of Commons Accuses Defence Ministry of Poor Track Record, Wastage of Money
11:53 GMTCoroner Criticises Home Office, Dept Of Justice, Cambridge University Over Usman Khan Terror Attack
11:53 GMTNarendra Modi's Net-Zero Emissions Commitment Will Shake Indian and Global Energy Markets: Economist
11:48 GMTConservatives Gloat Online Over MSNBC's 'Meltdown' After GOP Candidate's Victory in Virginia
11:47 GMTUK Road-Blocking Climate Protesters Face Two Years in Prison