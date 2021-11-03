https://sputniknews.com/20211103/delaware-voting-machine-warehouse-custodian-sues-trump-allies-over-2020-fraud-claims-1090444161.html

Delaware County, PA Voting Machine Warehouse Custodian Sues Trump, Allies Over 2020 Fraud Claims

The custodian of the warehouse in Delaware County where the voting machines are kept, James Savage, has filed lawsuit against Donald Trump, his former attorney Rudy Giuliani, Trump's campaign and several other people over claims they made in 2020 of voter fraud.Trump and his allies alleged that Savage meddled with the voting machines in the state of Pennsylvania, but they failed to prove this in court, despite two GOP poll-watchers, Greg Stenstrom and Leah Hoopes, claiming they saw the fiddling. Both Stenstrom and Hoopes are also cited as defendants in the custodian's lawsuit.Savage claims to have suffered greatly from the claims made by Trump's team which, he insists, were known by them to be false.The custodian said he suffered two heart attacks and routinely received death threats after the accusations by Trump, his attorney and campaign, even though they did not mention Savage by name. Savage noted that it was easy for any person to deduce who was meant since he was the only voting machine warehouse custodian in Delaware County.In 2020, Trump and his campaign claimed to have evidence that 50,000 votes had been registered illegally in Delaware County via the voting machines in Joe Biden's favour. Two GOP poll-watchers, Stenstrom and Hoopes, claimed to have seen Savage uploading something from the USB cards to said machines.Trump still insists that the 2020 re-election was "stolen" from him by the Democrats via the use of massive voter fraud in several states. However, the former president and his legal team failed to win any lawsuits upholding these accusations in courts. Now, they face lawsuits themselves from the people and companies whom they accused of fraud - namely Dominion Voting Systems.

