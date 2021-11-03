https://sputniknews.com/20211103/conservatives-gloat-online-over-msnbcs-meltdown-after-gop-candidates-victory-in-virginia-1090440852.html

Conservatives Gloat Online Over MSNBC's 'Meltdown' After GOP Candidate's Victory in Virginia

Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin has won the election race in Virginia, beating his Democratic rival Terry McAuliffe with some 50.68% of the... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International

One could hardly imagine prominent Republicans recommending their fellow conservatives tune into MSNBC - a channel they frequently accuse of having a liberal bias. But this is exactly what happened on Tuesday night when MSNBC's hosts appeared to have a "meltdown" after unofficial results from the Virginia gubernatorial election showed the Republican candidate winning the race."To my Republican friends, please turn on MSNBC right now, this is the best TV you will ever see", former Senate Judiciary Committee aide Garrett Ventry tweeted.What happened on MSNBC was three co-hosts, Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid, and Nicolle Wallace, hardly managing to conceal their disappointment over GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin's apparent victory. According to the co-hosts, Youngkin was successful in the election race due to backlash about critical race theory.Their arguments did not appear very convincing to some viewers, who took to Twitter to gloat over how the hosts handled the coverage of the Republican victory in Virginia."MSNBC is currently going through the 7 stages of grief on an endless loop in real time", Buck Sexton, a co-host of the conservative podcast "Clay & Buck", tweeted. "It's great, highly recommend".He and other conservatives appeared to have been unusually gleeful at watching the left-leaning news channel.Some others pointed at how the left-wing news channel appeared to have omitted some details about the newly-elected Republican candidates in the state being trailblazers. For example, Managing Editor of NewsBusters Curtis Houck noted, that the MSNBC hosts never mentioned Jason Miyares would be Virginia's first Latino attorney general and Winsome Sears becoming the state's first-ever female and woman of colour lieutenant governor. Conservatives also pointed at how CNN, along with MSNBC, refrained from airing Lt. Governor-elect Winsome Sears' victory speech - even given the aforementioned details.The preliminary results of the Virginia election showed Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin defeating Democratic rival Terry McAuliffe. While the absentee ballots still remain to be counted, Youngkin appears to have secured 50.68 percent of the vote, and McAuliffe has 48.55%.

