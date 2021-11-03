Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/conservatives-gloat-online-over-msnbcs-meltdown-after-gop-candidates-victory-in-virginia-1090440852.html
Conservatives Gloat Online Over MSNBC's 'Meltdown' After GOP Candidate's Victory in Virginia
Conservatives Gloat Online Over MSNBC's 'Meltdown' After GOP Candidate's Victory in Virginia
Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin has won the election race in Virginia, beating his Democratic rival Terry McAuliffe with some 50.68% of the... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-03T11:48+0000
2021-11-03T11:48+0000
us
virginia
conservatives
election
msnbc
republican
liberals
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090440827_0:57:2959:1721_1920x0_80_0_0_2f033f8a58c9ab722cb980b8e5648b58.jpg
One could hardly imagine prominent Republicans recommending their fellow conservatives tune into MSNBC - a channel they frequently accuse of having a liberal bias. But this is exactly what happened on Tuesday night when MSNBC's hosts appeared to have a "meltdown" after unofficial results from the Virginia gubernatorial election showed the Republican candidate winning the race."To my Republican friends, please turn on MSNBC right now, this is the best TV you will ever see", former Senate Judiciary Committee aide Garrett Ventry tweeted.What happened on MSNBC was three co-hosts, Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid, and Nicolle Wallace, hardly managing to conceal their disappointment over GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin's apparent victory. According to the co-hosts, Youngkin was successful in the election race due to backlash about critical race theory.Their arguments did not appear very convincing to some viewers, who took to Twitter to gloat over how the hosts handled the coverage of the Republican victory in Virginia."MSNBC is currently going through the 7 stages of grief on an endless loop in real time", Buck Sexton, a co-host of the conservative podcast "Clay &amp; Buck", tweeted. "It's great, highly recommend".He and other conservatives appeared to have been unusually gleeful at watching the left-leaning news channel.Some others pointed at how the left-wing news channel appeared to have omitted some details about the newly-elected Republican candidates in the state being trailblazers. For example, Managing Editor of NewsBusters Curtis Houck noted, that the MSNBC hosts never mentioned Jason Miyares would be Virginia's first Latino attorney general and Winsome Sears becoming the state's first-ever female and woman of colour lieutenant governor. Conservatives also pointed at how CNN, along with MSNBC, refrained from airing Lt. Governor-elect Winsome Sears' victory speech - even given the aforementioned details.The preliminary results of the Virginia election showed Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin defeating Democratic rival Terry McAuliffe. While the absentee ballots still remain to be counted, Youngkin appears to have secured 50.68 percent of the vote, and McAuliffe has 48.55%.
virginia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090440827_141:0:2872:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_51f370def489b9975d285f55e9a19abc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, virginia, conservatives, election, msnbc, republican, liberals, viral

Conservatives Gloat Online Over MSNBC's 'Meltdown' After GOP Candidate's Victory in Virginia

11:48 GMT 03.11.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZSupporters of Republican nominee for Governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin react as Fox News declares Youngkin has won his race against Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe and Youngkin will be the next Governor of Virginia during an election night party at a hotel in Chantilly, Virginia, U.S., November 3, 2021
Supporters of Republican nominee for Governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin react as Fox News declares Youngkin has won his race against Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe and Youngkin will be the next Governor of Virginia during an election night party at a hotel in Chantilly, Virginia, U.S., November 3, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZ
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin has won the election race in Virginia, beating his Democratic rival Terry McAuliffe with some 50.68% of the vote, according to preliminary results published by the Virginia Department of Elections.
One could hardly imagine prominent Republicans recommending their fellow conservatives tune into MSNBC - a channel they frequently accuse of having a liberal bias. But this is exactly what happened on Tuesday night when MSNBC's hosts appeared to have a "meltdown" after unofficial results from the Virginia gubernatorial election showed the Republican candidate winning the race.
"To my Republican friends, please turn on MSNBC right now, this is the best TV you will ever see", former Senate Judiciary Committee aide Garrett Ventry tweeted.
What happened on MSNBC was three co-hosts, Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid, and Nicolle Wallace, hardly managing to conceal their disappointment over GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin's apparent victory. According to the co-hosts, Youngkin was successful in the election race due to backlash about critical race theory.
Their arguments did not appear very convincing to some viewers, who took to Twitter to gloat over how the hosts handled the coverage of the Republican victory in Virginia.
"MSNBC is currently going through the 7 stages of grief on an endless loop in real time", Buck Sexton, a co-host of the conservative podcast "Clay & Buck", tweeted. "It's great, highly recommend".
He and other conservatives appeared to have been unusually gleeful at watching the left-leaning news channel.
Some others pointed at how the left-wing news channel appeared to have omitted some details about the newly-elected Republican candidates in the state being trailblazers. For example, Managing Editor of NewsBusters Curtis Houck noted, that the MSNBC hosts never mentioned Jason Miyares would be Virginia's first Latino attorney general and Winsome Sears becoming the state's first-ever female and woman of colour lieutenant governor.
Conservatives also pointed at how CNN, along with MSNBC, refrained from airing Lt. Governor-elect Winsome Sears' victory speech - even given the aforementioned details.
The preliminary results of the Virginia election showed Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin defeating Democratic rival Terry McAuliffe. While the absentee ballots still remain to be counted, Youngkin appears to have secured 50.68 percent of the vote, and McAuliffe has 48.55%.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:56 GMTUK House of Commons Accuses Defence Ministry of Poor Track Record, Wastage of Money
11:53 GMTCoroner Criticises Home Office, Dept Of Justice, Cambridge University Over Usman Khan Terror Attack
11:53 GMTNarendra Modi's Net-Zero Emissions Commitment Will Shake Indian and Global Energy Markets: Economist
11:48 GMTConservatives Gloat Online Over MSNBC's 'Meltdown' After GOP Candidate's Victory in Virginia
11:47 GMTUK Road-Blocking Climate Protesters Face Two Years in Prison
11:26 GMTNord Stream 2 'Still Months Away' From Being Put Into Operation, US Media Claims
11:14 GMT'Miracle We All Hoped For': 4-Year-Old Australian Cleo Smith Found After Missing For Over Two Weeks
11:07 GMTExplosion in Afghan's Kunduz Kills at Least Seven and Wounds Six, Witness Says
11:00 GMT'California Woods Burn Too': Kremlin Says Many States Face Wildfires as Biden Bemoans 'Tundra Fires'
10:53 GMT'This Didn't Age Well': Kamala Harris Mocked as She Claimed Virginia Vote Will Impact 2024 Election
10:36 GMT'It Was a Michael Jordan Moment': Solskjaer Likens Cristiano Ronaldo to Legendary NBA Star
10:21 GMTUK to Become First Net-Zero Financial Centre, Chancellor Sunak Says
10:05 GMT'We're Marrying': 'Twilight' Star Kristen Stewart, Screenwriter Girlfriend Dylan Meyer Engaged
10:04 GMTTrailblazing VR Project Offers Quest for Truth Into Nazi Crimes During WWII
09:46 GMT'Closer-Than-Expected Race': New Jersey Governor, GOP Candidate to Wait Until 'Each Vote' Counted
09:39 GMTIRGC Thwarts US Attempt to Steal Iranian Oil in Sea of Oman, State Media Says
09:33 GMTIran-Linked Hackers Leak Medical Records of 290,000 Israeli Patients, Reports Say
09:26 GMTIsraeli Defenсe Forces Say No Comment on Recent Attacks Reported in Syria
09:25 GMTThe Lancet Releases Paper on Efficacy of Russia's Single-Dose Vaccine Sputnik Light
08:41 GMTBritish PM Boris Johnson Insists UK Will Make No Concessions in Fishing Row With France