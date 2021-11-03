https://sputniknews.com/20211103/closer-than-expected-race-new-jersey-governor-gop-candidate-to-wait-until-each-vote-counted-1090438986.html

'Closer-Than-Expected Race': New Jersey Governor, GOP Candidate to Wait Until 'Each Vote' Counted

'Closer-Than-Expected Race': New Jersey Governor, GOP Candidate to Wait Until 'Each Vote' Counted

Opinion polls have indicated for months that New Jersey's Democratic Governor Phil Murphy had a comfortable lead over Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Right now... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-03T09:46+0000

2021-11-03T09:46+0000

2021-11-03T09:46+0000

new jersey

gubernatorial elections

us

governor

polls

supporters

votes

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090436453_0:21:3071:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_998d88b3b7b1eb5918aa5051faea669c.jpg

Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy and Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli have signalled their readiness to wait until each and every vote is counted in the New Jersey gubernatorial elections.With both candidates locked in what CNN described as a "closer-than-expected race", Murphy told supporters that waiting "a little while longer than we had hoped" reflects the way "our [US]] democracy works".Ciattarelli, for his part, noted that he had "wanted to come out here tonight and tell you that we won".With an estimated 88% of votes already processed, Ciattarelli has a lead of 1,193 votes out of more than 2.35 million counted, or a margin of less than 0.1 percentage points, according to the AP news agency.Murphy held a steady lead over Ciattarelli in the polls throughout the campaign, which led many to believe that Tuesday's elections would be an easy win for the incumbent governor.If the 64-year-old wins, he will be the first Democratic governor to be re-elected in New Jersey since 1977.His agenda also includes rolling back police reforms, banning abortions after 20 weeks, and hampering the climate change actions taken by Murphy.Additionally, Ciattarelli supports neither mask mandates for school-age kids nor vaccine mandates, which are backed by a number of parents in New Jersey, according to polls.

https://sputniknews.com/20211103/republican-glenn-youngkin-projected-to-win-virginia-governors-race---reports-1090432592.html

new jersey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

new jersey, gubernatorial elections, us, governor, polls, supporters, votes