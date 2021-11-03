Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/closer-than-expected-race-new-jersey-governor-gop-candidate-to-wait-until-each-vote-counted-1090438986.html
'Closer-Than-Expected Race': New Jersey Governor, GOP Candidate to Wait Until 'Each Vote' Counted
'Closer-Than-Expected Race': New Jersey Governor, GOP Candidate to Wait Until 'Each Vote' Counted
Opinion polls have indicated for months that New Jersey's Democratic Governor Phil Murphy had a comfortable lead over Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Right now... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-03T09:46+0000
2021-11-03T09:46+0000
new jersey
gubernatorial elections
us
governor
polls
supporters
votes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090436453_0:21:3071:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_998d88b3b7b1eb5918aa5051faea669c.jpg
Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy and Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli have signalled their readiness to wait until each and every vote is counted in the New Jersey gubernatorial elections.With both candidates locked in what CNN described as a "closer-than-expected race", Murphy told supporters that waiting "a little while longer than we had hoped" reflects the way "our [US]] democracy works".Ciattarelli, for his part, noted that he had "wanted to come out here tonight and tell you that we won".With an estimated 88% of votes already processed, Ciattarelli has a lead of 1,193 votes out of more than 2.35 million counted, or a margin of less than 0.1 percentage points, according to the AP news agency.Murphy held a steady lead over Ciattarelli in the polls throughout the campaign, which led many to believe that Tuesday's elections would be an easy win for the incumbent governor.If the 64-year-old wins, he will be the first Democratic governor to be re-elected in New Jersey since 1977.His agenda also includes rolling back police reforms, banning abortions after 20 weeks, and hampering the climate change actions taken by Murphy.Additionally, Ciattarelli supports neither mask mandates for school-age kids nor vaccine mandates, which are backed by a number of parents in New Jersey, according to polls.
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/republican-glenn-youngkin-projected-to-win-virginia-governors-race---reports-1090432592.html
new jersey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090436453_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1ce0b8c46c75b5b340c23ec27ef15377.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new jersey, gubernatorial elections, us, governor, polls, supporters, votes

'Closer-Than-Expected Race': New Jersey Governor, GOP Candidate to Wait Until 'Each Vote' Counted

09:46 GMT 03.11.2021
© AP Photo / Frank Franklin IIIncumbent Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., right, listens as Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli speaks during a gubernatorial debate at Rowan University's Pfleeger Concert Hall Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Glassboro, N.J.
Incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., right, listens as Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli speaks during a gubernatorial debate at Rowan University's Pfleeger Concert Hall Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Glassboro, N.J. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
© AP Photo / Frank Franklin II
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Opinion polls have indicated for months that New Jersey's Democratic Governor Phil Murphy had a comfortable lead over Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Right now, though, Ciattarelli maintains a narrow lead in the gubernatorial election race.
Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy and Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli have signalled their readiness to wait until each and every vote is counted in the New Jersey gubernatorial elections.
With both candidates locked in what CNN described as a "closer-than-expected race", Murphy told supporters that waiting "a little while longer than we had hoped" reflects the way "our [US]] democracy works".
Ciattarelli, for his part, noted that he had "wanted to come out here tonight and tell you that we won".
"But I'm here to tell ya that we're winning. We want every legal vote counted. And you all know the way the VBMs (vote by mail) work and the provisionals work; we've gotta have time to make sure that every legal vote is counted", he added.
With an estimated 88% of votes already processed, Ciattarelli has a lead of 1,193 votes out of more than 2.35 million counted, or a margin of less than 0.1 percentage points, according to the AP news agency.
Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin takes the stage to react to election results during an election night party at a hotel in Chantilly, Virginia, U.S., November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
Virginia Gubernatorial Vote: Republican Youngkin Wins Tight Race in Setback to Democrats
04:43 GMT
Murphy held a steady lead over Ciattarelli in the polls throughout the campaign, which led many to believe that Tuesday's elections would be an easy win for the incumbent governor.
If the 64-year-old wins, he will be the first Democratic governor to be re-elected in New Jersey since 1977.

Ciattarelli has repeatedly described Murphy as a "tax and spend liberal", adding that if he himself is elected, he would reduce taxes.

His agenda also includes rolling back police reforms, banning abortions after 20 weeks, and hampering the climate change actions taken by Murphy.
Additionally, Ciattarelli supports neither mask mandates for school-age kids nor vaccine mandates, which are backed by a number of parents in New Jersey, according to polls.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:21 GMTUK to Become First Net-Zero Financial Centre, Chancellor Sunak Says
10:05 GMT'We're Marrying': 'Twilight' Star Kristen Stewart, Screenwriter Girlfriend Dylan Meyer Engaged
10:04 GMTTrailblazing VR Project Offers Quest for Truth Into Nazi Crimes During WWII
09:46 GMT'Closer-Than-Expected Race': New Jersey Governor, GOP Candidate to Wait Until 'Each Vote' Counted
09:39 GMTIRGC Thwarts US Attempt to Steal Iranian Oil in Sea of Oman, State Media Says
09:33 GMTIran-Linked Hackers Leak Medical Records of 290,000 Israeli Patients, Reports Say
09:26 GMTIsraeli Defenсe Forces Say No Comment on Recent Attacks Reported in Syria
09:25 GMTThe Lancet Releases Paper on Efficacy of Russia's Single-Dose Vaccine Sputnik Light
08:41 GMTBritish PM Boris Johnson Insists UK Will Make No Concessions in Fishing Row With France
08:31 GMTSudanese Prime Minister Hamdok Agrees to Head New Government, Reports Say
08:11 GMTPeruvian Interior Minister Resigns After Accusations of Organising Halloween Party Amid Pandemic
08:11 GMTDiwali Night May Plunge Delhi's Air Quality to 'Severe' Level, Study Warns
08:01 GMTDemocrat Eric Adams Projected to Win New York City Mayoral Race By Landslide
07:52 GMTBoJo 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Deal on 1.5C Warming Limit, But Warns There's 'a Long Way to Go'
06:57 GMTUS Congress Committee Mulls Expanding 'Five Eyes' Alliance to Add India, Japan, Germany, South Korea
06:49 GMTDanish Pundits Recommend Return of Face Masks, Vaccination Passports Amid COVID Surge
06:38 GMTWelcome to Scotland, Mr President! Man Exposes Himself to Joe Biden on His Way to COP26, Report Says
06:35 GMT'We Believe Until the End': Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message to Fans After Rescuing Man Utd Yet Again
06:34 GMTDelegation From European Parliament Pays Three-Day Visit to Taiwan, Reports Say
06:31 GMTIsrael's Infrastructure Headache Only Going to Get Worse With Time, Expert Says