International
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/british-trawler-seized-by-france-released-by-authorities-preparing-to-leave-le-havre-1090454112.html
British Trawler Seized by France Released by Authorities, Preparing to Leave Le Havre
france
fishing
uk
British fishing trawler the Cornelis Gert Jan, which was detained by the French authorities last week, has been released and will be leaving the port of Le Havre located in northern France soon. The vessel's swift release became possible after a local court rejected the French authorities’ demand to hold it on a 150,000 euro ($173,752) bail bond.The captain of the formerly detained scallop dredger, Jondy Ward, believes what happened to his ship was "over the top" and alleged that the harsh reaction of the French authorities when they detained the vessel a week ago was prompted by the ongoing feud between Paris and London.The ship was ordered to dock in Le Havre after French authorities accused the trawler of fishing without a licence in the country's national waters. The owner of the boat later insisted that it was fishing legally. The incident, however, took place hot on the heels of Paris' threat to impose sanctions on the UK over the alleged failure to fulfil its obligations on fishing that were undertaken during the Brexit divorce from the EU.France claimed that the UK had not issued all the licences for fishing in its waters that it was supposed to, while London denied this. Trying to pressure London to engage in a dialogue, several French officials warned that they might ban British fishing boats from docking and trigger additional measures if the UK does not listen to Paris’ demands.The fishing row, however, recently took a turn towards a potential resolution after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to work on "practical and operational measures" to end the conflict. However, Johnson was quick to clarify that the UK has no plans to make any concessions in the potential negotiations with France on fishing.
https://sputniknews.com/20211102/talks-need-to-continue-macron-backslides-on-his-vow-to-sanction-uk-over-paris-london-fishing-row-1090405044.html
france
france, fishing, uk

17:03 GMT 03.11.2021 (Updated: 17:37 GMT 03.11.2021)
© REUTERS / SARAH MEYSSONNIERFILE PHOTO: A British trawler Cornelis Gert Jan is seen moored in the port of Le Havre, after France seized on Thursday a British trawler fishing in its territorial waters without a licence, in Le Havre, France, October 29, 2021.
FILE PHOTO: A British trawler Cornelis Gert Jan is seen moored in the port of Le Havre, after France seized on Thursday a British trawler fishing in its territorial waters without a licence, in Le Havre, France, October 29, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
© REUTERS / SARAH MEYSSONNIER
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
British fishing trawler the Cornelis Gert Jan, which was detained by the French authorities last week, has been released and will be leaving the port of Le Havre located in northern France soon. The vessel's swift release became possible after a local court rejected the French authorities’ demand to hold it on a 150,000 euro ($173,752) bail bond.
The captain of the formerly detained scallop dredger, Jondy Ward, believes what happened to his ship was "over the top" and alleged that the harsh reaction of the French authorities when they detained the vessel a week ago was prompted by the ongoing feud between Paris and London.
The ship was ordered to dock in Le Havre after French authorities accused the trawler of fishing without a licence in the country's national waters. The owner of the boat later insisted that it was fishing legally. The incident, however, took place hot on the heels of Paris' threat to impose sanctions on the UK over the alleged failure to fulfil its obligations on fishing that were undertaken during the Brexit divorce from the EU.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets French President Emmanuel Macron as he arrives to attend the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland on November 1, 2021. - COP26, running from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow will be the biggest climate conference since the 2015 Paris summit and is seen as crucial in setting worldwide emission targets to slow global warming, as well as firming up other key commitments. (Photo by Christopher Furlong / POOL / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
'Talks Need to Continue': Macron Backslides on His Vow to Sanction UK Over Paris-London Fishing Row
Yesterday, 05:46 GMT
France claimed that the UK had not issued all the licences for fishing in its waters that it was supposed to, while London denied this. Trying to pressure London to engage in a dialogue, several French officials warned that they might ban British fishing boats from docking and trigger additional measures if the UK does not listen to Paris’ demands.
The fishing row, however, recently took a turn towards a potential resolution after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to work on "practical and operational measures" to end the conflict. However, Johnson was quick to clarify that the UK has no plans to make any concessions in the potential negotiations with France on fishing.
© 2021 Sputnik.
