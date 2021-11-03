https://sputniknews.com/20211103/bojo-cautiously-optimistic-about-deal-on-15c-warming-limit-but-warns-theres-a-long-way-to-go-1090436490.html

BoJo 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Deal on 1.5C Warming Limit, But Warns There's 'a Long Way to Go'

BoJo 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Deal on 1.5C Warming Limit, But Warns There's 'a Long Way to Go'

On Day Two of the Glasgow summit, Boris Johnson hailed world leaders concluding deals to stop deforestation by the end of the decade and reduce methane... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-03T07:52+0000

2021-11-03T07:52+0000

2021-11-03T07:52+0000

boris johnson

climate change

news

agreement

world leaders

world

deforestation

uk

cop26

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090436058_0:128:3070:1856_1920x0_80_0_0_efafe8cf18b4d5e48adb3bc7f528893b.jpg

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated that he is "cautiously optimistic" about the prospects for a deal at the ongoing 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow to keep world temperature rises below 1.5C.Keeping the world on track to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels was the goal set at the Paris Climate Conference in 2015.According to Johnson, the doomsday clock "is still ticking", but "we've got a bomb disposal team on site" and "they're starting to snip the wires – I hope some of the right wires".BoJo said that much would depend on the outcome of talks with China, one of the world's biggest emitters of fossil fuel carbon dioxide. The focus is on trying to prod Chinese negotiators to bring forward Beijing's promise for its emissions to peak in 2030 by five years."You bet we need more progress from China […]. There's a world of difference between peaking in 2030 […] and peaking in 2025. That's where we're keeping the pressure up", Johnson said.China is said to be one of those countries pushing back against a focus on restricting global temperature rises to 1.5C.He warned, however, of global economic and environmental catastrophes that may occur if countries "don't fix their climate".The remarks came after Johnson welcomed a promise by the leaders of more than 100 countries to halt and reverse deforestation by the end of the decade and slash methane emissions by 2030, in a bid to slow climate change.Separately, the nations vowed to donate $19.2 billion to developing countries in order to restore land damaged by wildfires and agricultural activity as well as to protect forests. At least $1.7 billion of the funding will be sent to indigenous peoples and local communities, who are involved in tackling deforestation.

https://sputniknews.com/20210920/un-chief-calls-for-decisive-action-to-avert-climate-catastrophe-ahead-of-glasgow-summit-1089247785.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211019/uk-risks-drought-water-shortages-because-of-climate-change-environment-agency-chief-warns-1090042526.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

boris johnson, climate change, news, agreement, world leaders, world, deforestation, uk, cop26