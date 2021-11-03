Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/bojo-cautiously-optimistic-about-deal-on-15c-warming-limit-but-warns-theres-a-long-way-to-go-1090436490.html
BoJo 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Deal on 1.5C Warming Limit, But Warns There's 'a Long Way to Go'
BoJo 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Deal on 1.5C Warming Limit, But Warns There's 'a Long Way to Go'
On Day Two of the Glasgow summit, Boris Johnson hailed world leaders concluding deals to stop deforestation by the end of the decade and reduce methane... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-03T07:52+0000
2021-11-03T07:52+0000
boris johnson
climate change
news
agreement
world leaders
world
deforestation
uk
cop26
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090436058_0:128:3070:1856_1920x0_80_0_0_efafe8cf18b4d5e48adb3bc7f528893b.jpg
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated that he is "cautiously optimistic" about the prospects for a deal at the ongoing 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow to keep world temperature rises below 1.5C.Keeping the world on track to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels was the goal set at the Paris Climate Conference in 2015.According to Johnson, the doomsday clock "is still ticking", but "we've got a bomb disposal team on site" and "they're starting to snip the wires – I hope some of the right wires".BoJo said that much would depend on the outcome of talks with China, one of the world's biggest emitters of fossil fuel carbon dioxide. The focus is on trying to prod Chinese negotiators to bring forward Beijing's promise for its emissions to peak in 2030 by five years."You bet we need more progress from China […]. There's a world of difference between peaking in 2030 […] and peaking in 2025. That's where we're keeping the pressure up", Johnson said.China is said to be one of those countries pushing back against a focus on restricting global temperature rises to 1.5C.He warned, however, of global economic and environmental catastrophes that may occur if countries "don't fix their climate".The remarks came after Johnson welcomed a promise by the leaders of more than 100 countries to halt and reverse deforestation by the end of the decade and slash methane emissions by 2030, in a bid to slow climate change.Separately, the nations vowed to donate $19.2 billion to developing countries in order to restore land damaged by wildfires and agricultural activity as well as to protect forests. At least $1.7 billion of the funding will be sent to indigenous peoples and local communities, who are involved in tackling deforestation.
https://sputniknews.com/20210920/un-chief-calls-for-decisive-action-to-avert-climate-catastrophe-ahead-of-glasgow-summit-1089247785.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211019/uk-risks-drought-water-shortages-because-of-climate-change-environment-agency-chief-warns-1090042526.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090436058_186:0:2917:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dc0868b8c22c40b28c893b862cdb00a2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, climate change, news, agreement, world leaders, world, deforestation, uk, cop26

BoJo 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Deal on 1.5C Warming Limit, But Warns There's 'a Long Way to Go'

07:52 GMT 03.11.2021
© AP Photo / Alberto PezzaliBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes off his mask as he prepares to speak at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes off his mask as he prepares to speak at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
© AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
On Day Two of the Glasgow summit, Boris Johnson hailed world leaders concluding deals to stop deforestation by the end of the decade and reduce methane emissions to help contain climate change.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated that he is "cautiously optimistic" about the prospects for a deal at the ongoing 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow to keep world temperature rises below 1.5C.

Speaking at a COP26 press conference on Tuesday, he added that there is "a long way to go" in the fight to tackle climate change.

Keeping the world on track to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels was the goal set at the Paris Climate Conference in 2015.
Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, speaks to reporters after a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for climate change discussions during the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, at United Nations headquarters in New York, U.S., September 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
UN Chief Calls for Decisive Action to Avert 'Climate Catastrophe' Ahead of Glasgow Summit
20 September, 17:14 GMT
According to Johnson, the doomsday clock "is still ticking", but "we've got a bomb disposal team on site" and "they're starting to snip the wires – I hope some of the right wires".

"We've pulled back a goal, or perhaps even two, and I think we are going to be able to take this thing to extra-time, because there's no doubt that some progress has been made", the British prime minister stated.

BoJo said that much would depend on the outcome of talks with China, one of the world's biggest emitters of fossil fuel carbon dioxide. The focus is on trying to prod Chinese negotiators to bring forward Beijing's promise for its emissions to peak in 2030 by five years.
"You bet we need more progress from China […]. There's a world of difference between peaking in 2030 […] and peaking in 2025. That's where we're keeping the pressure up", Johnson said.
China is said to be one of those countries pushing back against a focus on restricting global temperature rises to 1.5C.

The UK prime minister said "one thing that gives me optimism - for the countries who find it most difficult to transition from fossil fuels - we're starting to form those coalitions to help them".

He warned, however, of global economic and environmental catastrophes that may occur if countries "don't fix their climate".
Cracked earth in a ditch after prolonged drought. 2020. Kilmaurs parish - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
UK Risks Drought, Water Shortages Because of Climate Change, Environment Agency Chief Warns
19 October, 14:50 GMT
The remarks came after Johnson welcomed a promise by the leaders of more than 100 countries to halt and reverse deforestation by the end of the decade and slash methane emissions by 2030, in a bid to slow climate change.
Separately, the nations vowed to donate $19.2 billion to developing countries in order to restore land damaged by wildfires and agricultural activity as well as to protect forests. At least $1.7 billion of the funding will be sent to indigenous peoples and local communities, who are involved in tackling deforestation.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:41 GMTBritish PM Boris Johnson Insists UK Will Make No Concessions in Fishing Row With France
08:31 GMTSudanese Prime Minister Hamdok Agrees to Head New Government, Reports Say
08:11 GMTPeruvian Interior Minister Resigns After Accusations of Organising Halloween Party Amid Pandemic
08:11 GMTDiwali Night May Plunge Delhi's Air Quality to 'Severe' Level, Study Warns
08:01 GMTDemocrat Eric Adams Projected to Win New York City Mayoral Race By Landslide
07:52 GMTBoJo 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Deal on 1.5C Warming Limit, But Warns There's 'a Long Way to Go'
06:57 GMTUS Congress Committee Mulls Expanding 'Five Eyes' Alliance to Add India, Japan, Germany, South Korea
06:49 GMTDanish Pundits Recommend Return of Face Masks, Vaccination Passports Amid COVID Surge
06:38 GMTWelcome to Scotland, Mr President! Man Exposes Himself to Joe Biden on His Way to COP26, Report Says
06:35 GMT'We Believe Until the End': Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message to Fans After Rescuing Man Utd Yet Again
06:34 GMTDelegation of European Parliament Pays Three-Day Visit to Taiwan, Reports Say
06:31 GMTIsrael's Infrastructure Headache Only Going to Get Worse With Time, Expert Says
06:10 GMTSwedish Institute Disowns Two 19th-Century Professors Over Racial Research
06:04 GMTGreta Thunberg Calls for Climate Protest in Glasgow
05:34 GMTFinland Ponders Universal Call-Ups to Attract More Women to Military Service
04:55 GMTSenior Taliban Commander Killed in Attack on Kabul Hospital, Reports Say
04:43 GMTVirginia Gubernatorial Vote: Republican Youngkin Wins Tight Race in Setback to Democrats
04:08 GMT'Stab in the Back': French Ambassador to Australia Says 'Deceit' Over AUKUS Deal 'Was Intentional'
04:00 GMTRoger Stone Weighs In on Possible 2024 Trump Campaign, VA Gubernatorial Election Results
03:50 GMTUS Marshals to Remove 400 Inmates From DC Jail After Prisoners Left in Unacceptable Conditions