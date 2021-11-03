Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/attorney-for-rust-armorer-suggests-someone-mixed-live-rounds-with-dummy-ammo-as-sabotage-1090455290.html
Attorney for 'Rust' Armorer Suggests Someone Mixed Live Rounds With Dummy Ammo as Sabotage
Attorney for ‘Rust’ Armorer Suggests Someone Mixed Live Rounds With Dummy Ammo as Sabotage
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Someone may have put live rounds in a box of dummy ammo on the set of the movie "Rust" in an act of sabotage, leading to the fatal... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
"There was a box of dummy rounds labelled ‘dummy.’ We don’t know whether the live round came from that box. We’re assuming somebody put the live round in the box," attorney Jason Bowles told NBC in an interview.Bowles speculated that someone who would "want to sabotage the set, want to prove a point, want to say they're disgruntled, they're unhappy" could have done it.Such actions could have led to the incident in which Baldwin accidentally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza, killing the former and wounding the latter on the set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico last month.Union members of the film crew were reportedly replaced with non-union workers in the hours leading up to the fatal shooting, following complaints of poor working conditions and unsafe practices, including accidental weapons discharges.Law enforcement is still actively conducting investigations into the shooting, and have yet to rule out the possibility of criminal charges in the case, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said during a recent update on the matter.
Attorney for ‘Rust’ Armorer Suggests Someone Mixed Live Rounds With Dummy Ammo as Sabotage

18:01 GMT 03.11.2021
© REUTERS / ADRIA MALCOLM A security guard allows a compliance officer from the State of New Mexico onto the property of Bonanza Creek Ranch where on the film set of "Rust" Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded a director when he discharged a prop gun on the movie set in Santa Fe, New Mexico, U.S., October 22, 2021
A security guard allows a compliance officer from the State of New Mexico onto the property of Bonanza Creek Ranch where on the film set of Rust Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded a director when he discharged a prop gun on the movie set in Santa Fe, New Mexico, U.S., October 22, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
© REUTERS / ADRIA MALCOLM
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Someone may have put live rounds in a box of dummy ammo on the set of the movie "Rust" in an act of sabotage, leading to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by actor Alec Baldwin, an attorney for armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed said on Wednesday.
"There was a box of dummy rounds labelled ‘dummy.’ We don’t know whether the live round came from that box. We’re assuming somebody put the live round in the box," attorney Jason Bowles told NBC in an interview.
Bowles speculated that someone who would "want to sabotage the set, want to prove a point, want to say they're disgruntled, they're unhappy" could have done it.
Such actions could have led to the incident in which Baldwin accidentally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza, killing the former and wounding the latter on the set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico last month.
© REUTERS / KOB TV NEWS An aerial view of the film set on Bonanza Creek Ranch where Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded a director when he discharged a prop gun on the movie set of the film "Rust" in Santa Fe, New Mexico, U.S., in this frame grab taken from October 21, 2021 television footage. Footage taken October 21, 2021.
An aerial view of the film set on Bonanza Creek Ranch where Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded a director when he discharged a prop gun on the movie set of the film Rust in Santa Fe, New Mexico, U.S., in this frame grab taken from October 21, 2021 television footage. Footage taken October 21, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
An aerial view of the film set on Bonanza Creek Ranch where Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded a director when he discharged a prop gun on the movie set of the film "Rust" in Santa Fe, New Mexico, U.S., in this frame grab taken from October 21, 2021 television footage. Footage taken October 21, 2021.
© REUTERS / KOB TV NEWS
Union members of the film crew were reportedly replaced with non-union workers in the hours leading up to the fatal shooting, following complaints of poor working conditions and unsafe practices, including accidental weapons discharges.
Law enforcement is still actively conducting investigations into the shooting, and have yet to rule out the possibility of criminal charges in the case, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said during a recent update on the matter.
