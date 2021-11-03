https://sputniknews.com/20211103/attorney-for-rust-armorer-suggests-someone-mixed-live-rounds-with-dummy-ammo-as-sabotage-1090455290.html

Attorney for ‘Rust’ Armorer Suggests Someone Mixed Live Rounds With Dummy Ammo as Sabotage

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Someone may have put live rounds in a box of dummy ammo on the set of the movie "Rust" in an act of sabotage, leading to the fatal...

"There was a box of dummy rounds labelled ‘dummy.’ We don’t know whether the live round came from that box. We’re assuming somebody put the live round in the box," attorney Jason Bowles told NBC in an interview.Bowles speculated that someone who would "want to sabotage the set, want to prove a point, want to say they're disgruntled, they're unhappy" could have done it.Such actions could have led to the incident in which Baldwin accidentally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza, killing the former and wounding the latter on the set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico last month.Union members of the film crew were reportedly replaced with non-union workers in the hours leading up to the fatal shooting, following complaints of poor working conditions and unsafe practices, including accidental weapons discharges.Law enforcement is still actively conducting investigations into the shooting, and have yet to rule out the possibility of criminal charges in the case, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said during a recent update on the matter.

