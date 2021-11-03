https://sputniknews.com/20211103/1090441720.html

Explosion in Afghan's Kunduz Kills at Least Seven and Wounds Six, Witness Says

A chain of explosions have rocked the country over the past few days, with reports suggesting that Daesh* is behind the attacks. 03.11.2021, Sputnik International

A powerful blast hit the Afghan province of Kunduz on Wednesday, killing at least seven people and injuring six more, an eyewitness told Sputnik, adding that a previously unexploded shell detonated.The 1TV News agency reported that children could be among the casualties. According to preliminary reports, the fatal incident occurred in the Chahar Dara district.Earlier in the day, the country experienced an explosion targeting a Taliban patrol in Jalalabad, killing at least two people. Prior to that, on Tuesday, a major attack rocked Kabul, as blasts hit near the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital, killing 23 and wounding dozens more in an alleged Daesh attack.*The Taliban and Daesh (also known as Islamic State/ISIS/IS) are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other nations

