US Senators Eager to Know Carbon Footprint of Biden’s Trip to Climate Summit – Letter

US Senators Eager to Know Carbon Footprint of Biden’s Trip to Climate Summit – Letter

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Republican senators Joni Ernst, Tom Cotton and Shelley Capito consider President Joe Biden's trip to the climate summit in Europe to... 02.11.2021

"We write to you today requesting that the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) collect and provide information to Congress on the total amount of carbon emissions required to transport President Biden, the 13 U.S. political appointees, and any and all Administration support staff who attend this conference," the senators wrote in a letter to GAO on Tuesday.The senators also criticize Biden for revoking permit for the Keystone pipeline and temporarily prohibiting the sale of oil and gas leases on federal lands, as well as lifting sanctions on Russia allowing it to complete the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.Earlier on Tuesday, Biden announced that the United States has launched together with its 75 partners a 4 billion-dollar investment plan to battle climate change.From October 31 to November 12, world leaders, including Biden, are participating in COP26 in Glasgow to address issues pertaining to climate change.In April, Biden announced that the United States would halve greenhouse emissions by 2030 as part of its new commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement, which his predecessor, Donald Trump, abandoned in 2017.

