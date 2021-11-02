Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: Americans Heading to the Polls as Virginia Holds Gubernatorial Vote
https://sputniknews.com/20211102/uk-police-officers-who-took-pictures-of-murdered-sisters-at-crime-scene-pleads-guilty-faces-jail-1090412654.html
UK Police Officers Who Took Pictures Of Murdered Sisters at Crime Scene Pleads Guilty, Faces Jail
UK Police Officers Who Took Pictures Of Murdered Sisters at Crime Scene Pleads Guilty, Faces Jail
In June 2020 Nicole Smallman and her sister Bibaa Henry were stabbed to death as they celebrated the latter’s birthday in Fryent Country Park in north west... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-02T10:28+0000
2021-11-02T10:28+0000
london
murder
metropolitan police
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/16/1083209109_0:13:575:336_1920x0_80_0_0_fd488bc7339312e37fa2289431e4d6d3.jpg
Two police officers have pleaded guilty to taking and sharing photographs of the scene of a horrific double murder in London.PC Deniz Jaffer, 47, and PC Jamie Lewis, 32, admitted misconduct in public office on Tuesday, 2 November, after they took pictures the bodies of Nicole Smallman, 27, and her sister Bibaa Henry, 46, in June 2020.Jaffer and Lewis, who were guarding the bodies overnight and were supposed to be “maintaining the integrity” of the crime scene, shared the images on the WhatsApp and in one Lewis’s face was superimposed onto it.The sisters were stabbed to death by Danyal Hussein, 19, who was jailed for life last week for the murders in Fryent Country Park in north-west London.“The two of you were assigned to guard that scene overnight. You were to maintain the integrity of the bodies,” he added.Judge Lucraft adjourned sentencing until next month but warned the pair - who were both given bail - they were likely to be sent to jail for the offence.Jaffer took four photographs and Lewis two, and both shared them with friends and colleagues - including members of the public - on WhatsApp.It is understood they were arrested after one of the people who received the images reported the matter because they were so disgusted by the “inappropriate” images.At a previous hearing Jaffer and Lewis said, through their lawyer Luke Ponte, they were "sorry beyond measure for the pain they have caused."Ms Henry, a social worker, and Ms Smallman, who worked in the hospitality industry, spent the evening in the park with a group of friends celebrating Ms Henry’s birthday.Their friends left them around midnight and they are believed to have been killed about an hour later.The bodies were found in a hedgerow in the park on the morning of 7 June last year.The pair’s mother, Mina Smallman, said the photographs had "dehumanised" her daughters and “taken our grief to another place."The Independent Office for Police Conduct launched an inquiry after it emerged the pair had taken photographs at the crime scene.
london
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Chris Summers
Chris Summers
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/16/1083209109_0:0:575:432_1920x0_80_0_0_bb9ced6a3b5f2da8d71e1bb0f3ec0a2e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
london, murder, metropolitan police

UK Police Officers Who Took Pictures Of Murdered Sisters at Crime Scene Pleads Guilty, Faces Jail

10:28 GMT 02.11.2021
© Photo : Metropolitan PoliceBibaa Henry and her sister Nicole Smallman took this picture only hours before they were killed
Bibaa Henry and her sister Nicole Smallman took this picture only hours before they were killed - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
© Photo : Metropolitan Police
Subscribe
Chris Summers
All materialsWrite to the author
In June 2020 Nicole Smallman and her sister Bibaa Henry were stabbed to death as they celebrated the latter’s birthday in Fryent Country Park in north west London. The murders took place during the first coronavirus lockdown, when pubs and restaurants were closed.
Two police officers have pleaded guilty to taking and sharing photographs of the scene of a horrific double murder in London.
PC Deniz Jaffer, 47, and PC Jamie Lewis, 32, admitted misconduct in public office on Tuesday, 2 November, after they took pictures the bodies of Nicole Smallman, 27, and her sister Bibaa Henry, 46, in June 2020.
Jaffer and Lewis, who were guarding the bodies overnight and were supposed to be “maintaining the integrity” of the crime scene, shared the images on the WhatsApp and in one Lewis’s face was superimposed onto it.
© Photo : Metropolitan PoliceDanyal Hussein
Danyal Hussein - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
Danyal Hussein
© Photo : Metropolitan Police
The sisters were stabbed to death by Danyal Hussein, 19, who was jailed for life last week for the murders in Fryent Country Park in north-west London.
The Recorder of London, Judge Mark Lucraft QC, told the pair: “On 7 June the bodies of two women were found in undergrowth at Fryent Country Park. You were supposed to preserve the scene.”
“The two of you were assigned to guard that scene overnight. You were to maintain the integrity of the bodies,” he added.
Judge Lucraft adjourned sentencing until next month but warned the pair - who were both given bail - they were likely to be sent to jail for the offence.
© Photo : Metropolitan PoliceBibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman
Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman
© Photo : Metropolitan Police
Jaffer took four photographs and Lewis two, and both shared them with friends and colleagues - including members of the public - on WhatsApp.
It is understood they were arrested after one of the people who received the images reported the matter because they were so disgusted by the “inappropriate” images.
At a previous hearing Jaffer and Lewis said, through their lawyer Luke Ponte, they were "sorry beyond measure for the pain they have caused."
Ms Henry, a social worker, and Ms Smallman, who worked in the hospitality industry, spent the evening in the park with a group of friends celebrating Ms Henry’s birthday.
Their friends left them around midnight and they are believed to have been killed about an hour later.
The bodies were found in a hedgerow in the park on the morning of 7 June last year.
The pair’s mother, Mina Smallman, said the photographs had "dehumanised" her daughters and “taken our grief to another place."
The Independent Office for Police Conduct launched an inquiry after it emerged the pair had taken photographs at the crime scene.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:03 GMTIndian Army Conducts High-Altitude Airborne Exercise in Eastern Ladakh
10:39 GMTGreta Thunberg Chanting 'Shove Your Climate Crisis Up Your A**e!' in Glasgow Raises Eyebrows Online
10:28 GMTUK Police Officers Who Took Pictures Of Murdered Sisters at Crime Scene Pleads Guilty, Faces Jail
10:21 GMTTesla Recalls Nearly 12,000 Cars in US Over Software Error That Caused Automatic Emergency Braking
10:20 GMTNYC Mayoral Candidate Makes Bold Pledge to…Stop Wearing His Red Beret If He Wins
10:20 GMTCOP26: Over 100 World Leaders Pledge to End Deforestation by 2030
10:10 GMT'Slap in the Face': DeSantis Raps 'Biden Plan to Give $450K to Migrant Families Separated at Border'
10:04 GMTAmericans Heading to the Polls as Virginia Holds Gubernatorial Vote
10:02 GMTLive Updates: Third Day of COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow
10:00 GMTVirginia Election: What to Know About the Crucial, Close Race for the Governor's Mansion
09:59 GMTKnife-Wielding Man Shouting 'Allahu Akbar' Shot After Attacking Train Station Security in Mask Row
09:39 GMTFormer Afghan Vice President Urges Ghani to Release Records of Talks With Khalilzad
09:02 GMTUK Police Arrest Insulate Britain Activists Who Tried to Block Key M25 Junction - Video
08:48 GMTAt Least 15 Killed, 34 Wounded in Kabul Hospital Blasts 'Claimed by Daesh'
08:41 GMTCOVAX-19 Developer Faces Sack for Refusing to Receive Vaccines Other Than Jab He Created
08:25 GMTBosphorus Strait Temporarily Closed to Transit Vessels Due to Heavy Fog - Photo
08:14 GMTTaliban Deny Reports of Former Government Security Personnel Joining Daesh
07:50 GMTUSS Connecticut: American Seventh Fleet Reveals What Damaged US Nuclear Sub in South China Sea
07:40 GMTMaharashtra Cabinet Minister Malik Calls Ex-Home Minister Deshmukh's Arrest 'Politically Motivated'
07:38 GMTGrammy-Winning Singer Ed Sheeran Crowned Richest British Star Under 30 With $322 Mln Fortune