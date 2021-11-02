https://sputniknews.com/20211102/uk-police-officers-who-took-pictures-of-murdered-sisters-at-crime-scene-pleads-guilty-faces-jail-1090412654.html

UK Police Officers Who Took Pictures Of Murdered Sisters at Crime Scene Pleads Guilty, Faces Jail

UK Police Officers Who Took Pictures Of Murdered Sisters at Crime Scene Pleads Guilty, Faces Jail

In June 2020 Nicole Smallman and her sister Bibaa Henry were stabbed to death as they celebrated the latter’s birthday in Fryent Country Park in north west... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-02T10:28+0000

2021-11-02T10:28+0000

2021-11-02T10:28+0000

london

murder

metropolitan police

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/16/1083209109_0:13:575:336_1920x0_80_0_0_fd488bc7339312e37fa2289431e4d6d3.jpg

Two police officers have pleaded guilty to taking and sharing photographs of the scene of a horrific double murder in London.PC Deniz Jaffer, 47, and PC Jamie Lewis, 32, admitted misconduct in public office on Tuesday, 2 November, after they took pictures the bodies of Nicole Smallman, 27, and her sister Bibaa Henry, 46, in June 2020.Jaffer and Lewis, who were guarding the bodies overnight and were supposed to be “maintaining the integrity” of the crime scene, shared the images on the WhatsApp and in one Lewis’s face was superimposed onto it.The sisters were stabbed to death by Danyal Hussein, 19, who was jailed for life last week for the murders in Fryent Country Park in north-west London.“The two of you were assigned to guard that scene overnight. You were to maintain the integrity of the bodies,” he added.Judge Lucraft adjourned sentencing until next month but warned the pair - who were both given bail - they were likely to be sent to jail for the offence.Jaffer took four photographs and Lewis two, and both shared them with friends and colleagues - including members of the public - on WhatsApp.It is understood they were arrested after one of the people who received the images reported the matter because they were so disgusted by the “inappropriate” images.At a previous hearing Jaffer and Lewis said, through their lawyer Luke Ponte, they were "sorry beyond measure for the pain they have caused."Ms Henry, a social worker, and Ms Smallman, who worked in the hospitality industry, spent the evening in the park with a group of friends celebrating Ms Henry’s birthday.Their friends left them around midnight and they are believed to have been killed about an hour later.The bodies were found in a hedgerow in the park on the morning of 7 June last year.The pair’s mother, Mina Smallman, said the photographs had "dehumanised" her daughters and “taken our grief to another place."The Independent Office for Police Conduct launched an inquiry after it emerged the pair had taken photographs at the crime scene.

london

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Chris Summers

Chris Summers

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Chris Summers

london, murder, metropolitan police