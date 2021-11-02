https://sputniknews.com/20211102/trump-says-israel-used-to-rightfully-own-congress-1090401633.html

Trump Says Israel Used to 'Rightfully' Own Congress

Trump Says Israel Used to 'Rightfully' Own Congress

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Pete Buttigieg admitting the US supply... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-02T10:27+0000

2021-11-02T10:27+0000

2021-11-02T10:27+0000

ethiopia

radio

us

israel

virginia

opec

gop

global warming

the backstory

cop26

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/01/1090401734_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b4bda21869c51000277df2449e748ba1.jpg

Trump Says Israel Used to 'Rightfully' Own Congress On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Pete Buttigieg admitting the US supply chain issues won't end until the pandemic does, and President Putin saying US missile deployment in Europe poses a threat to Russia.

GUESTMark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Environmental Economics, Thomas Malthus, and Global CoolingManila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Host of RT’s In Question | Biden at G20 Summit, The Southwest Pilot Story, and Democrats Possibly Losing VirginiaIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Frost about forecasting models, climate change data, and cutting carbon. Mark discussed his research into climate change and the models used to forecast climate disasters. Mark spoke about the environmental alarmists and the similarity in Malthusianism thinking.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Manila Chan about America's climate change plans, Biden losing support, and the fuel crisis in Europe. Manila talked about President Biden at the G20 summit and Biden's popularity numbers at all-time lows. Manila spoke about the Virginia governor race and mothers in Virginia upset with former Governor Terry Mcauliffe.Also, we touch upon former US President Trump's claims during his radio interview last Thursday that Israel “literally owned Congress” until 10 years ago.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

ethiopia

us

israel

virginia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

ethiopia, radio, us, israel, virginia, opec, gop, global warming, the backstory, cop26, аудио