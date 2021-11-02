Registration was successful!
LIVE VIDEO: Americans Heading to the Polls as Virginia Holds Gubernatorial Vote
Trump Says Israel Used to 'Rightfully' Own Congress
Trump Says Israel Used to 'Rightfully' Own Congress
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Pete Buttigieg admitting the US supply...
Trump Says Israel Used to 'Rightfully' Own Congress
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Pete Buttigieg admitting the US supply chain issues won't end until the pandemic does, and President Putin saying US missile deployment in Europe poses a threat to Russia.
GUEST
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Environmental Economics, Thomas Malthus, and Global Cooling
Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Host of RT's In Question | Biden at G20 Summit, The Southwest Pilot Story, and Democrats Possibly Losing Virginia

In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Frost about forecasting models, climate change data, and cutting carbon. Mark discussed his research into climate change and the models used to forecast climate disasters. Mark spoke about the environmental alarmists and the similarity in Malthusianism thinking.

In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Manila Chan about America's climate change plans, Biden losing support, and the fuel crisis in Europe. Manila talked about President Biden at the G20 summit and Biden's popularity numbers at all-time lows. Manila spoke about the Virginia governor race and mothers in Virginia upset with former Governor Terry Mcauliffe.

Also, we touch upon former US President Trump's claims during his radio interview last Thursday that Israel "literally owned Congress" until 10 years ago.
Trump Says Israel Used to 'Rightfully' Own Congress

10:27 GMT 02.11.2021
Trump Says Israel Used to 'Rightfully' Own Congress
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
All materials
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Pete Buttigieg admitting the US supply chain issues won't end until the pandemic does, and President Putin saying US missile deployment in Europe poses a threat to Russia.
GUEST
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Environmental Economics, Thomas Malthus, and Global Cooling
Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Host of RT’s In Question | Biden at G20 Summit, The Southwest Pilot Story, and Democrats Possibly Losing Virginia
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Frost about forecasting models, climate change data, and cutting carbon. Mark discussed his research into climate change and the models used to forecast climate disasters. Mark spoke about the environmental alarmists and the similarity in Malthusianism thinking.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Manila Chan about America's climate change plans, Biden losing support, and the fuel crisis in Europe. Manila talked about President Biden at the G20 summit and Biden's popularity numbers at all-time lows. Manila spoke about the Virginia governor race and mothers in Virginia upset with former Governor Terry Mcauliffe.
Also, we touch upon former US President Trump's claims during his radio interview last Thursday that Israel “literally owned Congress” until 10 years ago.
