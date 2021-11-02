https://sputniknews.com/20211102/trump-says-israel-used-to-rightfully-own-congress-1090401633.html
Trump Says Israel Used to 'Rightfully' Own Congress
Trump Says Israel Used to 'Rightfully' Own Congress
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Pete Buttigieg admitting the US supply... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-02T10:27+0000
2021-11-02T10:27+0000
2021-11-02T10:27+0000
ethiopia
radio
us
israel
virginia
opec
gop
global warming
the backstory
cop26
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/01/1090401734_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b4bda21869c51000277df2449e748ba1.jpg
Trump Says Israel Used to 'Rightfully' Own Congress
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Pete Buttigieg admitting the US supply chain issues won't end until the pandemic does, and President Putin saying US missile deployment in Europe poses a threat to Russia.
GUESTMark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Environmental Economics, Thomas Malthus, and Global CoolingManila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Host of RT’s In Question | Biden at G20 Summit, The Southwest Pilot Story, and Democrats Possibly Losing VirginiaIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Frost about forecasting models, climate change data, and cutting carbon. Mark discussed his research into climate change and the models used to forecast climate disasters. Mark spoke about the environmental alarmists and the similarity in Malthusianism thinking.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Manila Chan about America's climate change plans, Biden losing support, and the fuel crisis in Europe. Manila talked about President Biden at the G20 summit and Biden's popularity numbers at all-time lows. Manila spoke about the Virginia governor race and mothers in Virginia upset with former Governor Terry Mcauliffe.Also, we touch upon former US President Trump's claims during his radio interview last Thursday that Israel “literally owned Congress” until 10 years ago.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
ethiopia
us
israel
virginia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/01/1090401734_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_672a6220d05c0efd941d1d2417757bd3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
ethiopia, radio, us, israel, virginia, opec, gop, global warming, the backstory, cop26, аудио
Trump Says Israel Used to 'Rightfully' Own Congress
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Pete Buttigieg admitting the US supply chain issues won't end until the pandemic does, and President Putin saying US missile deployment in Europe poses a threat to Russia.
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Environmental Economics, Thomas Malthus, and Global Cooling
Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Host of RT’s In Question | Biden at G20 Summit, The Southwest Pilot Story, and Democrats Possibly Losing Virginia
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Frost about forecasting models, climate change data, and cutting carbon. Mark discussed his research into climate change and the models used to forecast climate disasters. Mark spoke about the environmental alarmists and the similarity in Malthusianism thinking.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Manila Chan about America's climate change plans, Biden losing support, and the fuel crisis in Europe. Manila talked about President Biden at the G20 summit and Biden's popularity numbers at all-time lows. Manila spoke about the Virginia governor race and mothers in Virginia upset with former Governor Terry Mcauliffe.
Also, we touch upon former US President Trump's claims during his radio interview last Thursday that Israel “literally owned Congress” until 10 years ago.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com