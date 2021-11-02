https://sputniknews.com/20211102/trudeau-delivers-remarks-at-cop26-summit-in-glasgow-1090420528.html

Trudeau Delivers Remarks at COP26 Summit in Glasgow

COP26, or the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, is currently taking place in Glasgow, co-chaired by the United Kingdom and Italy. The summit has... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is delivering his remarks at the COP26 World Leaders Summit in Glasgow on Tuesday.The summit opened on 31 October, gathering around 120 heads of state from all over the world, including the United States, the European Union, India, and many more.The goal of COP26 is to pave the way for countries to reduce carbon emissions under the Paris Agreement and take steps to protect communities and natural habitats in an ambition to combat global warming.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

